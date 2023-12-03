Grace In The Waiting: Books for the Advent Season

Advent often gets swept up in the excitement of what comes at the end – the songs, the presents, the picture perfect cards, the candlit church service. But there is grace in the waiting. Here are some books to grow your faith and understanding of the season:



Jesus Listens for Advent and Christmas: Prayers for the Season
By Sarah Young
Hardcover $16.19 $17.99
This new collection from Sarah Young will bring to purpose your Advent this year. Accompanying illustrations also add peace and beauty as you engage in a devotional practice.

Because of Bethlehem: Love Is Born, Hope Is Here
By Max Lucado
Hardcover $22.99
Max Lucado provides a week-by-week Advent devotional in this examination of the Christmas story. Look at the story of Christ's birth anew this year and prepare for the miracle that is coming.

Mary's Voice: Advent Reflections to Contemplate the Coming of Christ
By Amy Orr-Ewing
Hardcover $24.00
Mary is at the center of the Christmas story and the focus of this lovely collection. You can reflect on God's inclusion of a woman's voice and heart in the redemption story alongside original and classic art.

Awaiting the Manger: Whispers of Advent in the Old Testament
By Ocieanna Fleiss
Hardcover $17.99
This daily devotional focuses on passages in the Hebrew Bible that foretell the birth of Christ. The prophesies of centuries all lead to the story of Christmas. Follow along and be inspired.

'Tis the Season Family Advent Activity Book: Devotions, Recipes, and Memories of the Christmas Season
By Ink & Willow
Hardcover $19.95
Advent is a great time to involve the whole family in the rhythm of the church calendar. This lovely collection invites you to focus on the themes of advent and implement them by spreading joy and peace in your home and community.