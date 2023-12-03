Grace In The Waiting: Books for the Advent Season
Advent often gets swept up in the excitement of what comes at the end – the songs, the presents, the picture perfect cards, the candlit church service. But there is grace in the waiting. Here are some books to grow your faith and understanding of the season:
Hardcover
$16.19
$17.99
Jesus Listens for Advent and Christmas: Prayers for the Season
By Sarah Young
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.19
$17.99
This new collection from Sarah Young will bring to purpose your Advent this year. Accompanying illustrations also add peace and beauty as you engage in a devotional practice.
Hardcover $22.99
Because of Bethlehem: Love Is Born, Hope Is Here
By Max Lucado
In Stock Online
Hardcover $22.99
Max Lucado provides a week-by-week Advent devotional in this examination of the Christmas story. Look at the story of Christ’s birth anew this year and prepare for the miracle that is coming.
Hardcover $24.00
Mary's Voice: Advent Reflections to Contemplate the Coming of Christ
In Stock Online
Hardcover $24.00
Mary is at the center of the Christmas story and the focus of this lovely collection. You can reflect on God’s inclusion of a woman’s voice and heart in the redemption story alongside original and classic art.
Hardcover $17.99
Awaiting the Manger: Whispers of Advent in the Old Testament
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
This daily devotional focuses on passages in the Hebrew Bible that foretell the birth of Christ. The prophesies of centuries all lead to the story of Christmas. Follow along and be inspired.
Hardcover $15.99
Born a Child and Yet a King: The Gospel in the Carols: An Advent Devotional
In Stock Online
Hardcover $15.99
Nothing says the Advent season like the music! This unique devotional uses songs you know in your heart to rediscover the wonder of Jesus’s birth.
Hardcover $19.95
'Tis the Season Family Advent Activity Book: Devotions, Recipes, and Memories of the Christmas Season
By Ink & Willow
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.95
Advent is a great time to involve the whole family in the rhythm of the church calendar. This lovely collection invites you to focus on the themes of advent and implement them by spreading joy and peace in your home and community.
Board Book $9.99
Jesus Calling Advent and Christmas Prayers
By
Sarah Young
Illustrator Katya Longhi
In Stock Online
Board Book $9.99
Share the excitement of the coming of Christ with your children with this sweet book of prayers. This is a wonderful accompaniment to a traditional Advent calendar and allows you to add daily prayers as you countdown to December 25th.
Paperback $16.99
The Jesus Storybook Bible Advent Activity Book: 24 Guided Crafts, plus Games, Songs, Recipes, and More
By
Sally Lloyd-Jones
Illustrator Jago Silver
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
Looking for activities to point your children to the celebration of Jesus’s birthday? This book provides daily crafts and even recipes that highlight the Biblical importance of the season. Have fun and embrace the grace of the season together!
