Reading Through History: Graphic Novel Edition
From devastating chronicles of war and displacement to narratives depicting coming-of-age and an over-arching history of humankind, this collection is a great way to start seeing history as more than just something you learn about in a classroom. Set yourself up to be the smartest person on the beach this summer and start reading your way through the past in an exciting new way.
Paperback $19.99
They Called Us Enemy
They Called Us Enemy
By
George Takei
,
Justin Eisinger
,
Steven Scott
Illustrator Harmony Becker
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
We’ve known him for decades as Hikaru Sulu from Star Trek, now get to know George Takei on the page. This is the harrowing true story of his childhood in American concentration camps during WWII, a powerful narrative of identity, family and finding hope in a time of devastation.
We’ve known him for decades as Hikaru Sulu from Star Trek, now get to know George Takei on the page. This is the harrowing true story of his childhood in American concentration camps during WWII, a powerful narrative of identity, family and finding hope in a time of devastation.
Hardcover $20.00
The Puerto Rican War: A Graphic History
The Puerto Rican War: A Graphic History
In Stock Online
Hardcover $20.00
A true story told as a folk tale, The Puerto Rican War chronicles Puerto Rican revolutionaries fighting against colonialism in a history that is often overlooked.
A true story told as a folk tale, The Puerto Rican War chronicles Puerto Rican revolutionaries fighting against colonialism in a history that is often overlooked.
Paperback
$23.99
$27.99
Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1)
Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$23.99
$27.99
How well do you know our history? Sapiens is a wide 70,000-year canvas, a grand-scheme history of homo sapiens and a work of sometimes jaw-dropping surprises. Harari has reinterpreted his unconventional, thought-provoking book, coupling beautiful illustrations with cinematic storytelling that reminds us of where we’ve been — and where we might be going.
How well do you know our history? Sapiens is a wide 70,000-year canvas, a grand-scheme history of homo sapiens and a work of sometimes jaw-dropping surprises. Harari has reinterpreted his unconventional, thought-provoking book, coupling beautiful illustrations with cinematic storytelling that reminds us of where we’ve been — and where we might be going.
Paperback $14.95
March: Book One
March: Book One
By
John Lewis
,
Andrew Aydin
Illustrator Nate Powell
In Stock Online
Paperback $14.95
A stunning work of illustrated nonfiction, this is the first in a triology detailing the remarkable and inspiring life of John Lewis, a United States Congressman who was instrumental in the Civil Rights movement. This is a sweeping narrative, rippling with modern-day impact, and it is masterfully told.
A stunning work of illustrated nonfiction, this is the first in a triology detailing the remarkable and inspiring life of John Lewis, a United States Congressman who was instrumental in the Civil Rights movement. This is a sweeping narrative, rippling with modern-day impact, and it is masterfully told.
Hardcover $35.00
The Complete Persepolis: 20th Anniversary Edition
The Complete Persepolis: 20th Anniversary Edition
By
Marjane Satrapi
Translator Anjali Singh
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
Look through a child’s eyes at the most tumultuous and cataclysmic years in Iran’s modern history in this terrifying and ultimately hopeful memoir.
Look through a child’s eyes at the most tumultuous and cataclysmic years in Iran’s modern history in this terrifying and ultimately hopeful memoir.
Paperback $19.99
The Black Panther Party: A Graphic Novel History
The Black Panther Party: A Graphic Novel History
By
David F. Walker
Illustrator Marcus Kwame Anderson
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
A gripping, action-packed history of the revolutionary Black Panther Party. Walker’s storytelling and Andersen’s illustrations make for an engrossing read depicting the rise and fall of a complex and controversial group.
A gripping, action-packed history of the revolutionary Black Panther Party. Walker’s storytelling and Andersen’s illustrations make for an engrossing read depicting the rise and fall of a complex and controversial group.
Paperback
$14.49
$16.99
I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir
I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.49
$16.99
I Was Their American Dream is a story of having one foot in two different cultures, carrying the weight of your parents’ hopes and dreams, and trying to discover a unique identity all at once. A coming-of-age memoir that tempers the hard truths of being an immigrant in the United States with the wry voice of an irrepressible young woman.
I Was Their American Dream is a story of having one foot in two different cultures, carrying the weight of your parents’ hopes and dreams, and trying to discover a unique identity all at once. A coming-of-age memoir that tempers the hard truths of being an immigrant in the United States with the wry voice of an irrepressible young woman.