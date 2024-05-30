Reading Through History: Graphic Novel Edition

From devastating chronicles of war and displacement to narratives depicting coming-of-age and an over-arching history of humankind, this collection is a great way to start seeing history as more than just something you learn about in a classroom. Set yourself up to be the smartest person on the beach this summer and start reading your way through the past in an exciting new way.

Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. They Called Us Enemy They Called Us Enemy By George Takei , Justin Eisinger , Steven Scott

Illustrator Harmony Becker In Stock Online Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We’ve known him for decades as Hikaru Sulu from Star Trek, now get to know George Takei on the page. This is the harrowing true story of his childhood in American concentration camps during WWII, a powerful narrative of identity, family and finding hope in a time of devastation. We’ve known him for decades as Hikaru Sulu from Star Trek, now get to know George Takei on the page. This is the harrowing true story of his childhood in American concentration camps during WWII, a powerful narrative of identity, family and finding hope in a time of devastation.

Hardcover $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Puerto Rican War: A Graphic History The Puerto Rican War: A Graphic History By John Vasquez Mejias In Stock Online Hardcover $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A true story told as a folk tale, The Puerto Rican War chronicles Puerto Rican revolutionaries fighting against colonialism in a history that is often overlooked. A true story told as a folk tale, The Puerto Rican War chronicles Puerto Rican revolutionaries fighting against colonialism in a history that is often overlooked.

Paperback $23.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) By Yuval Noah Harari In Stock Online Paperback $23.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. How well do you know our history? Sapiens is a wide 70,000-year canvas, a grand-scheme history of homo sapiens and a work of sometimes jaw-dropping surprises. Harari has reinterpreted his unconventional, thought-provoking book, coupling beautiful illustrations with cinematic storytelling that reminds us of where we’ve been — and where we might be going. How well do you know our history? Sapiens is a wide 70,000-year canvas, a grand-scheme history of homo sapiens and a work of sometimes jaw-dropping surprises. Harari has reinterpreted his unconventional, thought-provoking book, coupling beautiful illustrations with cinematic storytelling that reminds us of where we’ve been — and where we might be going.

Paperback $14.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. March: Book One March: Book One By John Lewis , Andrew Aydin

Illustrator Nate Powell In Stock Online Paperback $14.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A stunning work of illustrated nonfiction, this is the first in a triology detailing the remarkable and inspiring life of John Lewis, a United States Congressman who was instrumental in the Civil Rights movement. This is a sweeping narrative, rippling with modern-day impact, and it is masterfully told. A stunning work of illustrated nonfiction, this is the first in a triology detailing the remarkable and inspiring life of John Lewis, a United States Congressman who was instrumental in the Civil Rights movement. This is a sweeping narrative, rippling with modern-day impact, and it is masterfully told.

Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Complete Persepolis: 20th Anniversary Edition The Complete Persepolis: 20th Anniversary Edition By Marjane Satrapi

Translator Anjali Singh In Stock Online Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Look through a child’s eyes at the most tumultuous and cataclysmic years in Iran’s modern history in this terrifying and ultimately hopeful memoir. Look through a child’s eyes at the most tumultuous and cataclysmic years in Iran’s modern history in this terrifying and ultimately hopeful memoir.