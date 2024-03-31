Hallelujah!: Books for the Easter Season
Easter is the highest holiday in the Christian calendar. Because we are an Easter people, we can live free of fear and full of faith. Theologian Frederick Buechner has an Easter quote I think of often, particularly in times of darkness: “Resurrection means the worst thing is never the last thing.” In that spirit of hope and hallelujah, here is a collection of books to deepen your faith this Easter. What a glorious season it is!
Hardcover $17.99
Jesus Calling for Easter
Jesus Calling for Easter
By Sarah Young
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
This beautiful addition to the Jesus Calling family includes 50 devotionals to celebrate the Resurrection. These reflections can become a part of your annual meditation on Christ’s death and resurrection as well as its accompanying hope. It would also make a thoughtful gift for others!
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere
Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Nothing shows the power of God’s love like the gift of Easter. Savannah Guthrie is here with essays on what God does – love endlessly. This exploration of God’s faithfulness, even in difficult times, points to an authentic and confident faith. Hallelujah indeed!
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
Mere Christianity
Mere Christianity
By C. S. Lewis
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
This classic of Christian literature is perfect for the Easter season. The mystery of the miracle can raise many questions and CS Lewis provides a beautiful, poetic examination of Jesus and the Christian faith. Let this gorgeous book affirm your faith.
Hardcover
$23.40
$26.00
Have a Beautiful, Terrible Day!: Daily Meditations for the Ups, Downs & In-Betweens
Have a Beautiful, Terrible Day!: Daily Meditations for the Ups, Downs & In-Betweens
By Kate Bowler
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$23.40
$26.00
The glory of Easter only comes after the devastation of Good Friday. Jesus knows your pain and even that pain can be holy. Kate Bowler returns with a collection of blessings that embrace the fullness of all our days – the positive and the negative; the glorious and the messy; the death and the resurrection.
Hardcover
$23.40
$26.00
Practicing the Way: Be with Jesus. Become like him. Do as he did.
Practicing the Way: Be with Jesus. Become like him. Do as he did.
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$23.40
$26.00
The miracle and mystery of Easter can draw you to Christ. Jon Mark Comer provides a challenge to examine Jesus’s life and your own and then to take ordered steps to live as Jesus did in your daily life.
Hardcover $16.99
A Savior Is Risen: An Easter Devotional
A Savior Is Risen: An Easter Devotional
By Susan Hill
In Stock Online
Hardcover $16.99
Spring is the season of rebirth, new beginnings, and the return of the sun. This Easter devotional pairs beautiful spring photography with prayers and reflections for the season. You can embrace the quietness of the glory of God while being reminded of the renewal of Easter.
Board Book $6.99
The Berenstain Bears and the Easter Story for Little Ones: An Easter And Springtime Book For Kids
The Berenstain Bears and the Easter Story for Little Ones: An Easter And Springtime Book For Kids
In Stock Online
Board Book $6.99
Easter is a special time for the whole family. Share this lovely, approachable exploration of the Easter story with the children in your life. Easter is more than bunnies and candy! This is a wonderful way to explain the glory of the season and God’s great love God.
Paperback $8.99
My First Prayers (Festive Felt)
My First Prayers (Festive Felt)
By
Roger Priddy
Illustrator Holly Sterling
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
This sweet and colorful collection of prayers is the perfect Easter basket addition. There are 8 prayers to teach even the littlest hands to look to God with thanks and blessings.
