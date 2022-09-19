Best Audiobooks to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Adam Silvera , Michael Crouch , Robbie Daymond , Bahni Turpin

Proud to say I knew about this back way before it was all over #BookTok. While this wasn’t Adam Silvera’s first novel, it was the first one I picked up to read (and have him sign at an event when it was released). I’m glad more people know the story of Mateo (who I identified with a lot — and not just because we’re both Puerto Ricans that wear glasses) and his new friend Rufus as they meet on their last day. Another story I knew well, but was happy to revisit via the audiobook this time around. And, while I know we’re talking audiobooks here, I have to plug the awesome hardcover B&N Exclusive Edition of the upcoming prequel, The First to Die at the End, which I’m excited to read (or listen to … or both).