Holiday Romance Books That Read Like Hallmark Movies

Grab your hot cocoa and your favorite blanket, these holiday romance books will whisk you straight into a Hallmark movie. Snowstorms, Christmas tree farms, forced proximity. Yes, you read that right! No need to go far, your sofa will do. Quaint little towns and charming bachelors are only a few festive pages away. Playing pretend under the mistletoe never felt so good, and enemies-to-lovers tales turn up the heat in the fireplace on this list of cozy romcoms. So, get the corn popping and prepare for all the feels. Will hearts come together just in time for the holidays?

Holiday Ever After: A Novel By Hannah Grace Hannah Grace took forced proximity into the rink in Icebreaker, amped up the heat in Wildfire and turned friends into lovers in Daydream — now she's about to deck our bookshelves with a brand-new holiday romance. Small town charm meets enemies-to-lovers tension and hearts are about to melt — even if things start off icy.

Mint to Be (Scratch & Sniff Cover Edition) By Katie Cicatelli-Kuc It's best friend vs. new guy and someone's feelings got bruised when Emma left her small-town world for the Big Apple. Now she's back with her new boyfriend in tow — things are about to get interesting in this cozy holiday romance that's perfect for Hallmark movie lovers.

A Heart for Christmas: Advent Romance By Sophie Jomain This holiday romance unfolds as an advent calendar, each chapter to be savored. After overcoming a major health crisis, April's heart is ready this Christmas — but can love blossom on the slopes?

The Mistletoe Kisser (Blue Moon Series #8) By Lucy Score Holiday cheer meets romantic comedy in this quirky love story involving a grumpy accountant and a busy-as-ever veterinarian. Opposites-attract and small-town charm – what more can we ask for?

Good Spirits: A Novel By B.K. Borison It's a holiday romance you won't soon forget. She's fallen head-over-heels, but here's the thing — he's a ghost. Will this spirited love connection last past Christmas Eve, or is it simply too good to be true?

A Jingle Bell Mingle: A Novel By Julie Murphy , Sierra Simone Cheeky and charming, A Jingle Bell Mingle brings us endless holiday cheer. Opposites attract and forced proximity all wrapped up in one winter love story. Could this snowy romance get any better – or hotter?

Merry Christmas, You Filthy Animal (Deluxe Edition) By Meghan Quinn Meghan Quinn delivers a small-town romance filled with holiday hijinks. Working at rival tree farms, Max and Betty should hate each other, but fate has other plans this Christmas.

A Mannequin for Christmas: A Novel By Timothy Janovsky When holiday loneliness strikes. Henry makes a wish that changes everything in the best and strangest possible way. Will his mannequin boyfriend experience true love before it's too late?

My Favorite Holidate: A Novel By Lauren Blakely Fake-dating billionaire style – will it turn into something more? Fable is playing the "make him jealous" card when it comes to her ex-boyfriend in this mistletoe-infused rom-com.

Holiday Romance By Catherine Walsh Snow is falling, flights are getting cancelled… and everything could go wrong — or maybe exactly right. Molly and Andrew have been friends for years, but this Christmas, something might finally change for the better.

Christmas Fling By Lindsey Kelk Bringing laughs, chemistry and holiday cheer, this fake-dating tale might just turn into the real thing. Amid snowy highlands and festive Christmas magic, could the sparks between Laura and Callum be more than just pretend?

Yours for the Season: A Spicy Sapphic Christmas Romance By Kate Cochrane Something magical is brewing in this small town and it's not just hot cocoa. When JT comes home from Christmas, she isn't expecting more than awkward family gatherings. Little does she know that the holidays are the perfect time for love and new beginnings.

I'll Be Home for Christmas By Jenny Bayliss When life throws her lemons, Fred reaches for Christmas crackers instead. Returning to the small Scottish town she once called home makes her realize that holding on to the past could cost her a chance at love.

The Gingerbread Bakery (Dream Harbor, Book 5) (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Laurie Gilmore Return to the charming town of Dream Harbor, where all the locals are preparing for the wedding of the year – including frenemies Annie and Mac. With an extra dose of love in the air, the pair might just end up falling for each other in this delightful small-town romance.

Christmas at the Ranch By Julia McKay Is it a coincidence or destiny? Regrets turn into second chances in this snowy holiday love story. With her family in disarray, Emory finds home in the most unexpected of places.

The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year: A Novel By Ally Carter There's nothing merry about this Christmas — rival authors are put to the test in this forced proximity romance that's also a mystery. Love and suspicion collide in this festive whodunit.

And when you’ve had your fill of holiday romance books that read just like Hallmark movies, celebrate the movie magic with 55 personal holiday recipes from the network’s stars themselves. Whether you’re a fan of the Hallmark Channel yourself, or you know someone who is, check out this charming book.