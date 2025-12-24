20 Best Valentine’s Day Books for Kids

Valentine’s Day is a good excuse to eat lots of chocolates, make hearts out of construction paper for a secret crush, and… read lots of adorable picture books featuring your favorite characters from Pete the Cat to Grumpy Monkey and Bluey! From this selection you’ll find stories about love between friends, parents and children and books for helping little ones get in touch with their feelings. So this February 14th cozy up with your little Valentine and enjoy these lovely stories!

Board Book $7.99 I Love You to the Moon and Back I Love You to the Moon and Back By Amelia Hepworth

Illustrator Tim Warnes In Stock Online Board Book $7.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An ode to the love you have for your child, this is the story of a polar bear and her cub and all the ways they show their love for each other. This is a warm and cozy read that’s perfect for bed time or any time. An ode to the love you have for your child, this is the story of a polar bear and her cub and all the ways they show their love for each other. This is a warm and cozy read that’s perfect for bed time or any time.

Board Book $8.99 You're My Little Cuddle Bug You're My Little Cuddle Bug By Nicola Edwards

Illustrator Natalie Marshall In Stock Online Board Book $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Behold, the power of love (and hugs). This is the perfect book to make your child feel warm and safe, complete with colorful illustrations and easy to follow rhymes, this is a must-have for all budding readers. Behold, the power of love (and hugs). This is the perfect book to make your child feel warm and safe, complete with colorful illustrations and easy to follow rhymes, this is a must-have for all budding readers.

Board Book $8.99 Guess How Much I Love You (Board Book) Guess How Much I Love You (Board Book) By Sam McBratney

Illustrator Anita Jeram In Stock Online Board Book $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The picture book favorite is back as a baby-friendly board book, with all the love and fluffy bunnies as always. It’s a warm and fuzzy reminder that there is no limit to the love we share with those closest to us. The picture book favorite is back as a baby-friendly board book, with all the love and fluffy bunnies as always. It’s a warm and fuzzy reminder that there is no limit to the love we share with those closest to us.

Hardcover $12.99 Grumpy Monkey Valentine Gross-Out Grumpy Monkey Valentine Gross-Out By Suzanne Lang

Illustrator Max Lang In Stock Online Hardcover $12.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Love can make us silly. Love can also make us grumpy. Love can make us a lot of things, and now with the help of Jim Panzee, love can make storytime that much “Grumpy Monkey-er.” Love can make us silly. Love can also make us grumpy. Love can make us a lot of things, and now with the help of Jim Panzee, love can make storytime that much “Grumpy Monkey-er.”

Hardcover $9.99 Love from Bluey Love from Bluey By Suzy Brumm In Stock Online Hardcover $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Bluey has done practically everything, and now she has a bedtime book all about the love between parents and their children — perfect for Valentine’s Day storytime. Bluey has done practically everything, and now she has a bedtime book all about the love between parents and their children — perfect for Valentine’s Day storytime.

Hardcover $18.99 In My Heart: A Book of Feelings In My Heart: A Book of Feelings By Jo Witek

Illustrator Christine Roussey In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Even the littlest hearts experience strong emotions. From happiness to sadness and everything in between, this playfully illustrated book helps children explore feelings big and small. Even the littlest hearts experience strong emotions. From happiness to sadness and everything in between, this playfully illustrated book helps children explore feelings big and small.

Board Book $8.99 Tiny T. Rex and the Perfect Valentine Tiny T. Rex and the Perfect Valentine By Jonathan Stutzman

Illustrator Jay Fleck In Stock Online Board Book $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Kids love dinosaurs and Tiny T. Rex has a lot to say — about Valentine’s Day, that is! This sweet friendship tale is sure to warm little hearts and bring smiles to everyone. Kids love dinosaurs and Tiny T. Rex has a lot to say — about Valentine’s Day, that is! This sweet friendship tale is sure to warm little hearts and bring smiles to everyone.

Sticker Book $5.99 Fancy Nancy: Heart to Heart Fancy Nancy: Heart to Heart By Jane O'Connor

Illustrator Robin Preiss Glasser In Stock Online Sticker Book $5.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Fancy Nancy fans will absolutely swoon over the Valentine’s Day edition of this precocious and delightful series! Making Valentines is the perfect activity for Nancy, who finds that decorating with doilies and sequins makes every card “gorgeous”. This book is a cute mystery—Nancy receives a Valentine from a secret admirer and has to uncover clues to find out who the sender is. Who wants Nancy to be their Valentine? The answer may just surprise you, and Nancy! Magnifique! Fancy Nancy fans will absolutely swoon over the Valentine’s Day edition of this precocious and delightful series! Making Valentines is the perfect activity for Nancy, who finds that decorating with doilies and sequins makes every card “gorgeous”. This book is a cute mystery—Nancy receives a Valentine from a secret admirer and has to uncover clues to find out who the sender is. Who wants Nancy to be their Valentine? The answer may just surprise you, and Nancy! Magnifique!

Hardcover $9.99 Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar By Eric Carle In Stock Online Hardcover $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We love Eric Carle’s books, and this one is no exception. Share the love this Valentine’s Day with this special book that gives the sweetest quotes and sayings to express how special someone is. From this book, your child can learn phrases like “You are the bees knees” and “You make my heart flutter” which can be used to express their feelings to their Valentines and friends. We love Eric Carle’s books, and this one is no exception. Share the love this Valentine’s Day with this special book that gives the sweetest quotes and sayings to express how special someone is. From this book, your child can learn phrases like “You are the bees knees” and “You make my heart flutter” which can be used to express their feelings to their Valentines and friends.

Board Book $9.99 Happy Valentine's Day, Mouse! (If You Give… Series) Happy Valentine's Day, Mouse! (If You Give… Series) By Laura Numeroff

Illustrator Felicia Bond In Stock Online Board Book $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Mouse from If You Give a Mouse a Cookie introduces your child to the fun of Valentine’s Day as Mouse makes valentines for all of his friends. Mouse describes what he loves most about each of them and is a great example for your little ones to follow on this special day! Mouse from If You Give a Mouse a Cookie introduces your child to the fun of Valentine’s Day as Mouse makes valentines for all of his friends. Mouse describes what he loves most about each of them and is a great example for your little ones to follow on this special day!

Board Book $8.99 Where Do Diggers Say I Love You? Where Do Diggers Say I Love You? By Brianna Caplan Sayres

Illustrator Christian Slade In Stock Online Board Book $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This rhymey board book describes all the ways you can celebrate Valentine’s Day with the ones you love– from flowers to Valentine cards and the trucks that are involved in each gift. Whether it’s the postal truck sending your Valentine’s cards to a crane hanging a sign that says “I Love You,” this fun book for little truck lovers is the perfect way to learn about Valentine’s Day. This rhymey board book describes all the ways you can celebrate Valentine’s Day with the ones you love– from flowers to Valentine cards and the trucks that are involved in each gift. Whether it’s the postal truck sending your Valentine’s cards to a crane hanging a sign that says “I Love You,” this fun book for little truck lovers is the perfect way to learn about Valentine’s Day.

Paperback $5.95 Love You Forever Love You Forever By Robert Munsch

Illustrator Sheila McGraw In Stock Online Paperback $5.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This is a classic story of the unconditional love that a mother has for her children. It’s not a typical Valentine’s Day story, but the love from this sentimental book will tug at your heartstrings every day of the year. This is a classic story of the unconditional love that a mother has for her children. It’s not a typical Valentine’s Day story, but the love from this sentimental book will tug at your heartstrings every day of the year.

Board Book $7.99 Llama Llama I Love You Llama Llama I Love You By Anna Dewdney In Stock Online Board Book $7.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This short and sweet board book is perfect for your littlest Valentines. Read the rhymes to your baby or toddler so that they can start to learn ways to express their love on Valentine’s Day or any day of the year! This short and sweet board book is perfect for your littlest Valentines. Read the rhymes to your baby or toddler so that they can start to learn ways to express their love on Valentine’s Day or any day of the year!

Board Book $6.99 I Love You, Little Pookie I Love You, Little Pookie By Sandra Boynton

Illustrator Sandra Boynton In Stock Online Board Book $6.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Your littlest Valentine is still years away from having a true Valentine crush, but that doesn’t mean you can’t share extra love on Valentine’s Day. This book is written from the perspective of a mom who says all the things she loves about her daughter. Your littlest Valentine is still years away from having a true Valentine crush, but that doesn’t mean you can’t share extra love on Valentine’s Day. This book is written from the perspective of a mom who says all the things she loves about her daughter.

Board Book $18.99 Loveblock (An Abrams Block Book) Loveblock (An Abrams Block Book) By Christopher Franceschelli

Illustrator Peski Studio In Stock Online Board Book $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Sometimes it’s easier to learn by example which is exactly what this book aims to do. Featuring different animals and the way they show their love, this book can teach children the many actions that can express love. Sometimes it’s easier to learn by example which is exactly what this book aims to do. Featuring different animals and the way they show their love, this book can teach children the many actions that can express love.

Hardcover $12.99 Construction Site You're Just Right: A Valentine Lift-the-Flap Book Construction Site You're Just Right: A Valentine Lift-the-Flap Book By Sherri Duskey Rinker

Illustrator AG Ford In Stock Online Hardcover $12.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This interactive Valentine’s Day book gets kids involved by uncovering the secret message left for each truck at the construction site. Each message is hidden under a flap with a clue for your child to guess which truck sent each message! This is a fun, interactive and unique Valentine’s book that kids will love. This interactive Valentine’s Day book gets kids involved by uncovering the secret message left for each truck at the construction site. Each message is hidden under a flap with a clue for your child to guess which truck sent each message! This is a fun, interactive and unique Valentine’s book that kids will love.

Board Book $8.99 The ABCs of Love The ABCs of Love By Rose Rossner

Illustrator AndoTwin In Stock Online Board Book $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Teach your little one the ABC’s with this adorable book that has a loving phrase for each letter of the alphabet. Perfect for Valentine’s Day and year-round, this board book is a great book to read again and again. Teach your little one the ABC’s with this adorable book that has a loving phrase for each letter of the alphabet. Perfect for Valentine’s Day and year-round, this board book is a great book to read again and again.

Board Book $8.99 I Love You Like No Otter I Love You Like No Otter By Rose Rossner

Illustrator Sydney Hanson In Stock Online Board Book $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Say “I Love You” with a book that speaks from your heart. Full of warm, heartfelt poems and love puns, this book will tell your Valentine how much you love them year-round. Say “I Love You” with a book that speaks from your heart. Full of warm, heartfelt poems and love puns, this book will tell your Valentine how much you love them year-round.

Find even more Valentine’s Day books for kids on bn.com!