Are You There Lolita? It’s Me, Swanna: How Vladimir Nabokov and Judy Blume influenced Swanna in Love

In his original blurb for Swanna in Love, Welcome to Chippendales creator Rob Siegel wrote, “It’s as if Vladimir Nabokov and Judy Blume had a baby….” It’s a funny line and an absurd thought but he might have been on to something.

Both Nabokov and Blume can be found on lists of banned books—which more and more aligns with my own TBRA (To Be Read Again) list. Both write about girls’ sexuality, seductiveness, and power, and both influenced my new novel.

In my novel, fourteen year old Swanna Swain is stuck in Vermont with her mother and her mother’s new boyfriend, when she meets an older married dad who she hopes will help her get home to New York. It’s 1982 and Swanna has read Judy Blume—most notably Forever—most notably page 64 of the original paperback edition. Forever was the first book my friends and I read in which a girl loses her virginity. Swanna and the married dad have an affair, and, it’s important to point out here, that, at least in her own mind, Swanna is the aggressor and seducer.

What Judy Blume does better than anyone is bring an immediacy to her writing. No one puts you in the room like she does. Sentence by sentence by sentence, she brings you there. She seduces the reader with plain, honest prose that traps you in its spell. She also explores girlhood sexual and romantic desire. Her voice was in my head as I wrote Swanna, just as it was when I set out to explore sex for myself in real life. In fact, in my own version of page 64, when Swanna is losing her virginity, she imagines Blume’s character Katherine Danzinger in the next room, losing hers along side her.

After I had finished the book, I realized how influenced I had been by Nabokov. Lolita gives us girlhood sexuality as it exists in a man’s imagination. Humbert Humbert creates the nymphet and endows her with desires. The real girl, Dolores Haze, is not just the victim of rape but of his imaginative projection. We don’t know what she wants, just what she doesn’t want—him. We never really know her, until, like Swanna, she uses her wits to set herself free. Nabokov taught me about seduction—and isn’t that ultimately what writers are—great seducers themselves?

Nabokov and Blume may not be Swanna’s parents but Lolita and Katherine are definitely the girls in her clique.