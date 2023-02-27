12 Audiobooks to Make You Laugh Out Loud 

Fredrik Backman , J. K. Simmons

It’s no wonder why this novel was adapted to film. The plot sounds like the perfect movie premise, which makes it a great story to listen to. You’ll laugh, you’ll probably cry, and your heartstrings will surely be pulled. Ove is the stereotypical “grumpy old man” who believes that everything was better “back in the day,” and that strict rules are required to keep people in line. He develops an unlikely friendship with his new neighbors, a young family who are seemingly oblivious to his bitter exterior. While Ove helps them with various things from driving lessons (does no one drive stick shift anymore!?) to watching their kids, it turns out that they are helping him, too, in ways that cannot be seen. Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons’s narration moves at a swift pace while capturing the range of emotions Ove feels, from irritated and lonely to sentimental and caring. This book is the gentle reminder to put yourself in another’s shoes because you never know what someone is going through.