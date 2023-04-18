Encounter Pulse-Pounding Indigenous Stories with These 10 Suspenseful Books

With stories that will send chills down your spine, make you sleep with the lights on, and leave you double checking that your doors are locked, these Indigenous novels will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Don't Fear the Reaper (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Stephen Graham Jones Stephen Graham Jones is one of those authors who sends shivers down your spine with every story he writes, and the penultimate installment of the Indian Lake trilogy is no exception. Don't Fear the Reaper is an intense slasher centered around one escaped serial killer, 20 murders, and 36 hours of mayhem. Mixing horror with astute commentary on grief, gentrification, and abuse, this is one that will linger with you, so listen to our Poured Over podcast to dive even deeper into this gruesome tale.

Bad Cree: A Novel By Jessica Johns Jessica Johns is a fresh new voice that blends mystery, horror, and grief into this imaginative story. Haunted by dreams that lie somewhere between memory and prophecy, Mackenzie is drawn back to her family. But as the visions intensify, she worries that returning has put them all at risk. Exploring the bounds of dream and reality, Bad Cree is a mesmerizing and fast-paced read you won't be able to put down.

Sisters of the Lost Nation By Nick Medina Sisters of the Lost Nation is an atmospheric, timely genre-bending thriller, infused with Native mythology, about a courageous young woman trying to bring her sister home. Girls are disappearing from the reservation — when her sister joins their ranks, Anna must search for answers. Nick Medina has written a moving portrait of the schism between tradition and modernization, and the ongoing horrors of our world. Go deeper with the author on our Poured Over podcast episode.

Shutter By Ramona Emerson You will be pulled in by this stunning debut about a forensic photographer haunted by the spirits left behind. When sent to shoot the scene of a supposed suicide, Rita walks away with more than pictures—the victim's ghost, intent on seeking revenge, has lached onto her. An exploration of trauma and coming-of-age framed in Navajo culture, Shutter is a powerful and tense story with a main character you're destined to root for.

Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI By David Grann David Grann is a master at making true events read like fiction, and Killers of the Flower Moon is no exception. At one point, the Osage Nation was made up of the wealthiest people in the world — but riches will always attract robbers, and worse. As this haunting mystery unfolds, Grann uncovers the truth behind the murders of the Osage people, one of the most hair-raising crime sprees in American history. Soon to be a movie, it's the perfect time to pick up this appalling but expertly written narrative.

Winter Counts: A Novel By David Heska Wanbli Weiden Winter Counts is an award-winning debut, equal parts gritty and thrilling crime novel and cutting social commentary about power and justice. Heroin addiction is spreading through the Rosebud Reservation. When it comes to his family, local vigilante Virgil Walking Bear takes it upon himself to hunt down the source, come hell or high water. Once you've finished, you will want to return to this unforgettably honest and lyrical look at Indigenous culture, power, and violence all over again.

Angeline Boulley first captured our hearts with Firekeeper’s Daughter, our first-ever YA Winner in the Children’s and YA Book Awards. This powerhouse story of Indigenous culture follows a biracial girl who witnesses a murder and goes undercover for the FBI. Boulley returns us to Sugar Island in Warrior Girl Unearthed. As her family becomes entangled in a murder investigation and the missing Indigenous women starts to hit closer to home, one troublemaking twin takes matters into her own hands. You won’t soon forget this high-stakes thriller full of old rivalries, secrets, and botched heists.

On the Savage Side By Tiffany McDaniel On the Savage Side is a harrowing saga of intergenerational trauma, murdered women, and twins desperate to stay alive. Arcade fights to protect her sister as bodies pile up and her friends disappear, her desperation leads her to take drastic measures. Based on the unsolved murders in Chillicothe, Ohio, Tiffany McDaniel has written a beautifully devastating tale of addiction, grief, and violence.