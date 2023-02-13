Stories That Move From One Generation to the Next

Jamie Ford

In Stock Online

Hardcover $23.99 $28.00

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

The year is 2045, and Dorothy’s daughter is plagued by disturbing recollections — those of her ancestors, of times and places she has never been. Dorothy seeks radical help in the form of an experimental treatment which leaves her tethered to the memories of her foremothers stretching back over 250 years. Along the way, she discovers that trauma isn’t the only thing she inherited — there’s a stranger out there who’s loved her through all her genetic memories. In order to break the cycle for herself and her daughter, she’s determined to find that love in the present day, no matter what the price might be.