The International Booker Prize Shortlist 2025

Since its establishment in 2004 under another name — Man Booker International Prize — the International Booker Prize awards the finest fiction from exemplary authors and translators. With winners like Han Kang (The Vegetarian), Phillip Roth (Goodbye Columbus), Olga Tokarczuk (Flights) and more, the prize “celebrates the best works of long-form fiction or collections of short stories translated into English and published in the UK and/or Ireland.” Without further ado, this is the 2025 International Booker Prize shortlist.

Paperback $14.95 A Leopard-Skin Hat A Leopard-Skin Hat By Anne Serre

Translator Mark Hutchinson In Stock Online Paperback $14.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A revelatory read focused on a fraught friendship between a woman name Fanny and a man called the Narrator. Anne Serre depicts complex mental health struggles, connection and the fragility of humanity in just 122 pages. A revelatory read focused on a fraught friendship between a woman name Fanny and a man called the Narrator. Anne Serre depicts complex mental health struggles, connection and the fragility of humanity in just 122 pages.

Paperback $19.95 Heart Lamp: Selected Stories Heart Lamp: Selected Stories By Banu Mushtaq

Translator Deepa Bhasthi In Stock Online Paperback $19.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Through twelve unforgettable stories, lawyer, activist and author Banu Mushtaq portrays the everyday lives of Muslim women and children. Depicting intergenerational conflicts between families, the beauties and complexities of human nature through a vivid and tender lens. Through twelve unforgettable stories, lawyer, activist and author Banu Mushtaq portrays the everyday lives of Muslim women and children. Depicting intergenerational conflicts between families, the beauties and complexities of human nature through a vivid and tender lens.

Paperback $15.95 Perfection Perfection By Vincenzo Latronico

Translator Sophie Hughes In Stock Online Paperback $15.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Roam the streets of Berlin through the eyes of Anna and Tom, a young couple finding their footing in a new city. Vincenzo Latronico delivers a biting study of creativity, youth, modern relationships and connection in a world of disconnection through one complex pair. Roam the streets of Berlin through the eyes of Anna and Tom, a young couple finding their footing in a new city. Vincenzo Latronico delivers a biting study of creativity, youth, modern relationships and connection in a world of disconnection through one complex pair.

Hardcover $27.00 Under the Eye of the Big Bird: A Novel Under the Eye of the Big Bird: A Novel By Hiromi Kawakami

Translator Asa Yoneda In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Have you ever wondered what would happen if humans started to go extinct? Hiromi Kawakami trades in a world of excess and endless possibility for a smattering of tribes and communities surviving under the careful — and unforgiving watch — of AI-programmed machines. Have you ever wondered what would happen if humans started to go extinct? Hiromi Kawakami trades in a world of excess and endless possibility for a smattering of tribes and communities surviving under the careful — and unforgiving watch — of AI-programmed machines.

eBook $9.99 Small Boat Small Boat By Vincent Delecroix

Translator Helen Stevenson In Stock Online eBook $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A fictional depiction of a real-life event, Vincent Delecroix recounts the November 2021 English Channel disaster through the eyes of a French coastguard who could have prevented the tragedy. This is a taut exploration of morality, personal vs. collective responsibility, life and death. A fictional depiction of a real-life event, Vincent Delecroix recounts the November 2021 English Channel disaster through the eyes of a French coastguard who could have prevented the tragedy. This is a taut exploration of morality, personal vs. collective responsibility, life and death.