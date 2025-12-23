How to Win Dinner Every Night of the Week: A Guest Post by Jack Bishop

Impress any guest this holiday season with America’s Test Kitchen’s latest cookbook, Dinner Tonight: 200 Quick Recipes for Inspired Weeknight Cooking. From spicy rigatoni to meatballs and more, this is a one-stop shop for great dinners any night of the year. Read on for an exclusive essay from America’s Test Kitchen’s Jack Bishop on Dinner Tonight.

My mother’s career set mine in motion in ways neither of us could have anticipated in 1976. I was 13 when she got a job as a reporter at a local television station. She rarely walked in the door before 6:30. If my family wanted dinner at a reasonable hour, it was up to the oldest kid. And that was me!

After school I’d call my mother at work and she’d talk me through the dinner game plan. I quickly discovered I was really good at cooking. In a few months time, I was giving my mother a weekly shopping list and making family suppers on my own. A lifelong passion and habit was born.

Since then, I estimate that I’ve made about 10,000 dinners. With my girlfriend (then wife). For our kids. For friends. For myself. In all that time, I’ve learned that simple recipes with a twist are the key to keeping me engaged. That’s why I’m so excited to share Dinner Tonight, a collection of 200 inspired recipes for weeknight meals. Here’s a sneak peek at five favorite recipes from the book.

Mezzi Rigatoni with Spicy Gochujang Tomato Sauce has become my go-to red sauce. The Korean fermented chile paste is surprisingly subtle here, adding as much umami as spice. Buttery, garlicky bread crumbs work better with this sauce than the usual grated cheese topping. By the way, mezzi rigatoni are half the size of regular rigatoni, but regular rigatoni and penne are fine substitutes.

Skillet suppers are friendly to the cook and to the dishwasher. I especially like Thai Curry Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans because it’s both hearty and fresh–not an easy combo to pull off. Canned coconut milk and store-bought Thai curry paste build flavor effortlessly. The veggies parcook in the microwave while you focus on browning the chicken; then everything goes into the skillet to finish in the oven.

Have just 30 minutes? Look no further than Spicy Polenta with White Beans and Kale. Cooking garlic and pepper flakes in some olive oil before adding the broth and instant polenta is definitely worth the extra step. If you don’t have broth on hand, no worries. I always make this recipe with plain water and it’s plenty savory.

Sesame-Glazed Meatballs with Broccoli is a homey spin on the classic Chinese stir-fry of beef and broccoli. Turning these flavors into a hands-off sheet pan meal is pure genius. While the meatballs and broccoli are in the oven, make plain white rice. So simple.

Cooking for our children has taught me that garnishes applied at the table are the key to family harmony. Canned tomatillos and hominy keep the simmering time short in this streamlined Posole Verde made with ground pork. Put out bowls of sour cream, crumbled queso fresco or feta, sliced radishes, diced avocado, and/or crumbled tortilla chips and let the fun begin.

However you choose to do dinner, I have two bits of advice: Keep it interesting and keep it simple. Happy cooking.

BIO: Jack has been teaching television viewers how to shop for ingredients since the premiere of America’s Test Kitchen in 2001. He has mediocre knife skills (just ask him) and avoids recipes that require fussy prep. Jack is the editor of Dinner Tonight: 200 Quick Recipes for Inspired Weeknight Cooking and considers himself a cooking evangelist.