I Decided to Confront My Own Cynicism: A Guest Post by Jamil Zaki

Jamil Zaki offers a gentle science-based reminder that light can still find a way even when most of the world turns to cynicism. With optimism and captivating storytelling, faith and trust find their way back to the table. Read on for an exclusive essay from Jamil on writing Hope for Cynics.

I wrote HOPE FOR CYNICS because I needed it. Publicly, I study, speak about, and advocate for human kindness, serving as a source of hope for others. Privately, I’ve always wrestled with cynicism, seeing the worst in people and having difficulty with trust. This tension reached a breaking point during the early pandemic: by day, I evangelized about human goodness; by night, I doomscrolled myself into despair. I wondered: If someone who thinks about connection and empathy for a living was drowning in cynicism, what must everyone else be experiencing?

Around that same period, my close friend Emile Bruneau passed away after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Emile was one of the most genuinely hopeful people I’ve ever known. To honor his legacy, I decided to confront my own cynicism the best way I knew how: by studying it, understanding it, and ultimately challenging it.

Through years of research, I discovered that our culture has got cynicism all wrong. We’ve put it on a pedestal, as a form of wisdom, and a psychological armor that keeps us safe. It’s neither. Cynical thinking looks clever but is naïve and unrealistic. And if it’s a suit of armor, it suffocates rather than protects, cutting us off from the relationships that ultimately keep us healthy. Cynics lose in almost every way scientists can measure: they earn less money, suffer more depression, and even die younger than non-cynics. By contrast, I discovered that hope has gotten an unfair shake. It is not naïve and does not mean ignoring our problems or the world’s. Especially during difficult times, it is a strategic choice capable of strengthening our social bonds and creating a healthier, more connected society.

Hope for Cynics became my guide to breaking free from the false comforts of cynicism. It shares stories of resilience and hope, practical tools grounded in psychological research, and my own personal journey from skepticism toward genuine, actionable hope.

I hope this book can become readers’ guide as well. My deepest aspiration is to reach those who, like me, have felt trapped in cynicism. I want readers to recognize themselves in these pages and find courage in the idea that hope and faith in others do not signal privilege or escapism. Instead, they can help us navigate the most difficult moments, both in their personal lives and across our broader culture. Cynicism is seductive, but hope, nurtured together, is transformative.