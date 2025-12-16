Celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th Birthday With These Must-Have Books
Happy 250th Birthday, Jane Austen! The celebrated novelist was born on December 16th, 1775 and, despite having published only half a dozen books, has inspired hundreds of retellings, spinoffs, continuations and nonfiction writings. Celebrate her big day by exploring this list of just some of the Austen-themed books and products that we love.
Hardcover $28.00
Sense and Sensibility
Sense and Sensibility
By
Jane Austen
Introduction Ros Ballaster , Tony Tanner
Preface by Claire Lamont
Artist Coralie Bickford-Smith
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
Get this tale of two very different sisters — the practical Elinor and the emotional Marianne — in the beautiful Penguin Clothbound Classics edition. Austen’s first published novel was entirely anonymous, released in 1811 with the simple tagline “By a Lady.”
Get this tale of two very different sisters — the practical Elinor and the emotional Marianne — in the beautiful Penguin Clothbound Classics edition. Austen’s first published novel was entirely anonymous, released in 1811 with the simple tagline “By a Lady.”
Hardcover $30.00
Wild for Austen: A Rebellious, Subversive, and Untamed Jane
Wild for Austen: A Rebellious, Subversive, and Untamed Jane
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
“Wild” and “rebellious” aren’t necessarily words that come to mind when thinking of Jane Austen. However, Devoney Looser investigates the “wildness” of her writing, her life, and the books and movies since inspired by her words in this tribute to the author.
“Wild” and “rebellious” aren’t necessarily words that come to mind when thinking of Jane Austen. However, Devoney Looser investigates the “wildness” of her writing, her life, and the books and movies since inspired by her words in this tribute to the author.
Paperback $15.99
Sense and Second-Degree Murder
Sense and Second-Degree Murder
By Tirzah Price
In Stock Online
Paperback $15.99
In this YA reimagining of Sense and Sensibility with an Agatha Christie-esque twist, Elinor and Marianne Dashwood must work together to solve their father’s murder and save their family from financial ruin. Historical fiction meets cozy mystery in this installment of the Jane Austen Murder Mystery series.
In this YA reimagining of Sense and Sensibility with an Agatha Christie-esque twist, Elinor and Marianne Dashwood must work together to solve their father’s murder and save their family from financial ruin. Historical fiction meets cozy mystery in this installment of the Jane Austen Murder Mystery series.
Paperback $20.99
The Other Bennet Sister: A Novel
The Other Bennet Sister: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.99
Get to know Mary Bennet, the oft-overshadowed and ignored middle sister of Pride and Prejudice. Beginning with the events of the original novel, Janice Hadlow’s story continues on, well past the final pages of Austen’s book, creating a full life for Mary and elevating her to the status of heroine in her own right. Read before you watch: the novel is currently being adapted into a BBC miniseries, scheduled to release in 2026.
Get to know Mary Bennet, the oft-overshadowed and ignored middle sister of Pride and Prejudice. Beginning with the events of the original novel, Janice Hadlow’s story continues on, well past the final pages of Austen’s book, creating a full life for Mary and elevating her to the status of heroine in her own right. Read before you watch: the novel is currently being adapted into a BBC miniseries, scheduled to release in 2026.
Hardcover $30.00
Jane Austen: Seven Novels (Barnes & Noble Collectible Editions)
Jane Austen: Seven Novels (Barnes & Noble Collectible Editions)
By Jane Austen
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
With a beautiful exterior to match the stories inside, this leatherbound edition of Jane Austen’s novels, including the lesser-known Lady Susan, is the perfect addition to any Janeite’s bookshelf.
With a beautiful exterior to match the stories inside, this leatherbound edition of Jane Austen’s novels, including the lesser-known Lady Susan, is the perfect addition to any Janeite’s bookshelf.
Paperback $22.00
Jane Austen at Home: A Biography
Jane Austen at Home: A Biography
By Lucy Worsley
In Stock Online
Paperback $22.00
Lucy Worsley tells Jane Austen’s story with the wit and passion of the novelist herself. An excellent biography for any fan, she goes from home to home throughout the author’s life and proves that she was more complex than people thought. Worsley also recorded and released a new edition of the audiobook for Austen’s 250th birthday.
Lucy Worsley tells Jane Austen’s story with the wit and passion of the novelist herself. An excellent biography for any fan, she goes from home to home throughout the author’s life and proves that she was more complex than people thought. Worsley also recorded and released a new edition of the audiobook for Austen’s 250th birthday.
Hardcover $30.00
Pride and Prejudice in Space
Pride and Prejudice in Space
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
For fans of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies or Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters, read Lizzy Bennet and Mr. Darcy’s famous love story, set among the stars, asteroid fields and spaceships.
For fans of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies or Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters, read Lizzy Bennet and Mr. Darcy’s famous love story, set among the stars, asteroid fields and spaceships.
Hardcover $20.00
Persuasion (Special Edition)
Persuasion (Special Edition)
By Jane Austen
In Stock Online
Hardcover $20.00
A decade after being persuaded to end her engagement, Anne Elliot comes face-to-face with her grudge-bearing former fiancé. Read Austen’s final novel, the heartwarming and bittersweet blueprint of the second chance love story — featuring the greatest literary love letter of all time — in this special edition with gilded edges and a ribbon bookmark.
A decade after being persuaded to end her engagement, Anne Elliot comes face-to-face with her grudge-bearing former fiancé. Read Austen’s final novel, the heartwarming and bittersweet blueprint of the second chance love story — featuring the greatest literary love letter of all time — in this special edition with gilded edges and a ribbon bookmark.
Hardcover $40.00
Jane Austen in 41 Objects
Jane Austen in 41 Objects
In Stock Online
Hardcover $40.00
Jane Austen in 41 Objects is a thoughtful dive into the life of the author as told through the objects she encountered every day, paired alongside memorabilia inspired by her legacy. Included in the book are the final pages from her unfinished manuscript, a wallpaper fragment from her home and Mr. Darcy’s wet shirt from the 1995 miniseries, as worn by Colin Firth.
Jane Austen in 41 Objects is a thoughtful dive into the life of the author as told through the objects she encountered every day, paired alongside memorabilia inspired by her legacy. Included in the book are the final pages from her unfinished manuscript, a wallpaper fragment from her home and Mr. Darcy’s wet shirt from the 1995 miniseries, as worn by Colin Firth.
Hardcover $29.99
Jane Austen's Bookshelf: A Rare Book Collector's Quest to Find the Women Writers Who Shaped a Legend
Jane Austen's Bookshelf: A Rare Book Collector's Quest to Find the Women Writers Who Shaped a Legend
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
A fascinating deep dive by Rebecca Romney into eight women writer Austen referenced in her novels and letters throughout her lifetime, such as Frances Burney and Ann Radcliffe, the author of the Gothic novel The Mysteries of Udolpho.
A fascinating deep dive by Rebecca Romney into eight women writer Austen referenced in her novels and letters throughout her lifetime, such as Frances Burney and Ann Radcliffe, the author of the Gothic novel The Mysteries of Udolpho.
Paperback $21.00
Jane Austen, the Secret Radical
Jane Austen, the Secret Radical
By Helena Kelly
In Stock Online
Paperback $21.00
Get to know the political world of Austen’s novels as Helena Kelly explores the progressive and subversive subjects under the surface. Find out the 19th-century author’s (sometimes biting, sometimes subtle) commentary on feminism, slavery, poverty, the Church and more.
Get to know the political world of Austen’s novels as Helena Kelly explores the progressive and subversive subjects under the surface. Find out the 19th-century author’s (sometimes biting, sometimes subtle) commentary on feminism, slavery, poverty, the Church and more.
Paperback $18.99
Puck and Prejudice: A Novel
Puck and Prejudice: A Novel
By Lia Riley
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Hockey meets historical in this wacky rom-com where a goalie sent back in time goes on an absurd romp through Regency England. With no context or understanding of this new setting, he teams up with an Austen-loving bluestocking to help him find his way back to the present.
Hockey meets historical in this wacky rom-com where a goalie sent back in time goes on an absurd romp through Regency England. With no context or understanding of this new setting, he teams up with an Austen-loving bluestocking to help him find his way back to the present.
Paperback $19.00
Ladies in Waiting: Jane Austen's Unsung Characters
Ladies in Waiting: Jane Austen's Unsung Characters
By
Adriana Trigiani
,
Sarah MacLean
,
Eloisa James
,
Elinor Lipman
,
Audrey Bellezza
,
Karen Dukess
,
Emily Harding
,
Nikki Payne
,
Diana Quincy
Introduction Adriana Trigiani
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
Have you ever wondered about the fates of characters like Pride and Prejudice’s Caroline Bingley or Emma’s Miss Bates? Adriana Trigiani, Sarah MacLean, Diana Quincy and others explore and reimagine the lives of Austen’s minor characters after the final pages in this short story collection.
Have you ever wondered about the fates of characters like Pride and Prejudice’s Caroline Bingley or Emma’s Miss Bates? Adriana Trigiani, Sarah MacLean, Diana Quincy and others explore and reimagine the lives of Austen’s minor characters after the final pages in this short story collection.
Paperback $19.99
Recipe for Persuasion: A Novel
Recipe for Persuasion: A Novel
By Sonali Dev
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
From the author of Pride and Prejudice and Other Flavors, this is a loose retelling of Austen’s final novel, following a chef, desperate to save her family’s restaurant, who reconnects with her first love from twelve years earlier. Sonali Dev modernizes the classic while sticking to its timeless themes.
From the author of Pride and Prejudice and Other Flavors, this is a loose retelling of Austen’s final novel, following a chef, desperate to save her family’s restaurant, who reconnects with her first love from twelve years earlier. Sonali Dev modernizes the classic while sticking to its timeless themes.
Hardcover $18.00
Pride and Prejudice (Puffin in Bloom)
Pride and Prejudice (Puffin in Bloom)
By
Jane Austen
Illustrator Anna Bond
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.00
The most well-known and well-loved of Jane Austen’s stories, this novel, filled with wit and drama, now has a gorgeous illustrated cover by Anna Bond. Join Elizabeth Bennet, as she and her four sisters navigate the social mores of their time and encounter several young men (some single and in possession of large fortunes), including the famous Mr. Darcy.
The most well-known and well-loved of Jane Austen’s stories, this novel, filled with wit and drama, now has a gorgeous illustrated cover by Anna Bond. Join Elizabeth Bennet, as she and her four sisters navigate the social mores of their time and encounter several young men (some single and in possession of large fortunes), including the famous Mr. Darcy.
More Ways to Celebrate Jane Austen’s Birthday:
Other Format $26.99
Pride and Prejudice Obstinate Headstrong Girl Tote Bag
Pride and Prejudice Obstinate Headstrong Girl Tote Bag
In Stock Online
Other Format $26.99
Channel your inner Elizabeth Bennet with this Pride and Prejudice-inspired tote bag. Made for carrying all your essentials around town or on your lovely walks from Longbourn to Netherfield.
Channel your inner Elizabeth Bennet with this Pride and Prejudice-inspired tote bag. Made for carrying all your essentials around town or on your lovely walks from Longbourn to Netherfield.
Other Format $39.99
Pride and Prejudice Metal Bookend
Pride and Prejudice Metal Bookend
In Stock Online
Other Format $39.99
Who better to hold up your collection of classics than Elizabeth and Darcy themselves? Perfect for any Jane Austen fan, these metal bookends are the perfect addition to a bookshelf.
Who better to hold up your collection of classics than Elizabeth and Darcy themselves? Perfect for any Jane Austen fan, these metal bookends are the perfect addition to a bookshelf.
Other Format $18.00
Jane Austen Mug, 13oz -Ceramic
Jane Austen Mug, 13oz -Ceramic
In Stock Online
Other Format $18.00
What better way to settle in with a good book than with a nice, warm drink? This Jane Austen mug is an excellent addition to your own mug collection or a wonderful gift for the reader in your life.
What better way to settle in with a good book than with a nice, warm drink? This Jane Austen mug is an excellent addition to your own mug collection or a wonderful gift for the reader in your life.