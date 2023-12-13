What to Read Next: Japanese Literature Edition

One of the best parts of a bookseller’s gig is building store displays, and it’s clear that Ehani Schneiderman had an absolute ball creating her Japanese Literature display at our new store in Bridgehampton, New York. She included some of the best new fiction — fans of Sally Rooney, Ottessa Moshfegh and Lauren Groff, do we have some recommendations for you — and classic books by a Nobel Laureate. Fans of Before the Coffee Gets Cold series will find new books to love in Ehani’s collection, as will readers of National Book Award winner Tokyo Ueno Station. Kurosawa fans: Have you read Rashomon? And if you have a Manga fan looking to check out a wider range of Japanese literature in translation, we have you covered. — Miwa Messer



And here’s what Ehani says about creating her display: “Sayaka Murata’s work is amongst some of my favourites — I knew I had to include her! Murata’s books acted as a kind of foundational block for the display. They helped me see the way each cover worked together while also maintaining its own individuality.”



And if Bridgehampton’s not be in your immediate travel plans, well…

Paperback $14.49 $16.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Convenience Store Woman (Akutagawa Prize Winner) Convenience Store Woman (Akutagawa Prize Winner) By Sayaka Murata

Translator Ginny Tapley Takemori In Stock Online Paperback $14.49 $16.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Wry and heartfelt, sensitive and stark, this is the story of a convenience store employee glued to her job. With sharp social commentary on the work culture in Japan, this is a smart, short novel with so much to give. Wry and heartfelt, sensitive and stark, this is the story of a convenience store employee glued to her job. With sharp social commentary on the work culture in Japan, this is a smart, short novel with so much to give.

Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Earthlings: A Novel Earthlings: A Novel By Sayaka Murata

Translator Ginny Tapley Takemori In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Following up on Convenience Store Woman, Earthlings is truly bizarre in all the best ways. Highlighting all the insanities and hypocrisies of the modern world, from love to death, this is a memorable and unique story built around an unforgettable protagonist whose worldview sparks the conflict of the narrative. Following up on Convenience Store Woman, Earthlings is truly bizarre in all the best ways. Highlighting all the insanities and hypocrisies of the modern world, from love to death, this is a memorable and unique story built around an unforgettable protagonist whose worldview sparks the conflict of the narrative.

Paperback $17.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. 'Breasts and Eggs (Akutagawa Prize Winner) 'Breasts and Eggs (Akutagawa Prize Winner) By Mieko Kawakami

Translator Sam Bett , David Boyd In Stock Online Paperback $17.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Great for fans of Sally Rooney and Jia Tolentino, Breasts & Eggs features a cast of working-class women showcasing, with devastating effectiveness, what it is to be ‘the other half’. This is feminist literature at its finest. Great for fans of Sally Rooney and Jia Tolentino, Breasts & Eggs features a cast of working-class women showcasing, with devastating effectiveness, what it is to be ‘the other half’. This is feminist literature at its finest.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Cat Who Saved Books: A Novel The Cat Who Saved Books: A Novel By Sosuke Natsukawa

Translator Louise Heal Kawai In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Written with a rich simplicity that makes its depths both reachable and rewarding, this is a quirky adventure that will charm even the most stone-hearted reader. Written with a rich simplicity that makes its depths both reachable and rewarding, this is a quirky adventure that will charm even the most stone-hearted reader.

Paperback $17.95 $19.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. I Am a Cat I Am a Cat By Natsume Soseki

Translator Aiko Ito , Graeme Wilson In Stock Online Paperback $17.95 $19.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Hilarious and dry, this is the cozy story of a cat who’s tired of the world. Yet the string of misadventures provides such a sharp lens into the state of the world that it will leave you feeling ready to re-read. Hilarious and dry, this is the cozy story of a cat who’s tired of the world. Yet the string of misadventures provides such a sharp lens into the state of the world that it will leave you feeling ready to re-read.

Paperback $13.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Ms Ice Sandwich Ms Ice Sandwich By Mieko Kawakami

Translator Louise Heal Kawai In Stock Online Paperback $13.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Named one of the best books of the decade in Japan, this coming-of-age narrative is deceptively deep in its ability to linger in the mind of the reader. With a charming sense of humor derived from a young boy’s naïve world view, the short, simple plot is woven with so much to think about. Named one of the best books of the decade in Japan, this coming-of-age narrative is deceptively deep in its ability to linger in the mind of the reader. With a charming sense of humor derived from a young boy’s naïve world view, the short, simple plot is woven with so much to think about.

Paperback $14.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Flowers of Buffoonery The Flowers of Buffoonery By Osamu Dazai

Translator Sam Bett In Stock Online Paperback $14.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Exploring themes of alienation and being misunderstood, this is a refreshing narrative that gives perspective on the notion of finding your place in a changing world. With a sharp wit and a keen understanding of what it is to be human, this is one of those stories that is equally timeless and timely. Exploring themes of alienation and being misunderstood, this is a refreshing narrative that gives perspective on the notion of finding your place in a changing world. With a sharp wit and a keen understanding of what it is to be human, this is one of those stories that is equally timeless and timely.

Paperback $19.99 $22.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. 1Q84 1Q84 By Haruki Murakami In Stock Online Paperback $19.99 $22.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Two complicated, fantastical, and unconnected lives veer ever closer to a phenomenal denouement in this strange and winding journey. Two complicated, fantastical, and unconnected lives veer ever closer to a phenomenal denouement in this strange and winding journey.

Paperback $16.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Heaven: A Novel Heaven: A Novel By Mieko Kawakami

Translator Sam Bett , David Boyd In Stock Online Paperback $16.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A sharp and incisive coming-of-age tale of friendship and resilience, Meiko Kawakami always boasts a remarkable balance of humor, heart and the right dose of skepticism. Heaven is timely, topical and sincere in the way it aims a microscope at modern society with such effectiveness that it’ll push you to rethink a lot of what you take for granted. A sharp and incisive coming-of-age tale of friendship and resilience, Meiko Kawakami always boasts a remarkable balance of humor, heart and the right dose of skepticism. Heaven is timely, topical and sincere in the way it aims a microscope at modern society with such effectiveness that it’ll push you to rethink a lot of what you take for granted.

Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Life for Sale Life for Sale By Yukio Mishima In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pulpy and slapstick, Life for Sale is that perfect blend of horrific and hilarious, making for a ridiculously entertaining and deeply engaging read. A social satire at its core, it’s populated by genuine characters, woven with incisive insights and, perhaps above all else, just plain fun. Pulpy and slapstick, Life for Sale is that perfect blend of horrific and hilarious, making for a ridiculously entertaining and deeply engaging read. A social satire at its core, it’s populated by genuine characters, woven with incisive insights and, perhaps above all else, just plain fun.

Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Days at the Morisaki Bookshop: A Novel Days at the Morisaki Bookshop: A Novel By Satoshi Yagisawa

Translator Eric Ozawa In Stock Online Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A young woman — whose life is in shambles after her fiancé leaves her and she loses her job — finds redemption in working at her uncle’s used bookstore. This is a comforting, big-hearted novel that will satisfy fans of The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry as well as readers of Japanese fiction like the Before the Coffee Gets Cold series. A young woman — whose life is in shambles after her fiancé leaves her and she loses her job — finds redemption in working at her uncle’s used bookstore. This is a comforting, big-hearted novel that will satisfy fans of The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry as well as readers of Japanese fiction like the Before the Coffee Gets Cold series.

Paperback $16.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Snow Country Snow Country By Yasunari Kawabata

Translator Edward G. Seidensticker In Stock Online Paperback $16.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. From Nobel Prize winner Yasunari Kawabata comes a remarkably subtle novel about a complicated human relationship. Snow Country is just as outstanding for what it says as for what it leaves unsaid. From Nobel Prize winner Yasunari Kawabata comes a remarkably subtle novel about a complicated human relationship. Snow Country is just as outstanding for what it says as for what it leaves unsaid.

Paperback $14.95 $16.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Strange Weather in Tokyo: A Novel Strange Weather in Tokyo: A Novel By Hiromi Kawakami

Translator Allison Markin Powell In Stock Online Paperback $14.95 $16.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Bursting with the kind of subtle detail that makes every page as authentic as a moment in real life, this exploration of love and human connection is disarmingly emotional and endlessly charming. Bursting with the kind of subtle detail that makes every page as authentic as a moment in real life, this exploration of love and human connection is disarmingly emotional and endlessly charming.

Hardcover $21.99 $24.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. No Longer Human No Longer Human By Osamu Dazai

Translator Donald Keene In Stock Online Hardcover $21.99 $24.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This is a beautifully crafted novel that tells the story of a man who feels disconnected from those around him, ostracized by society. With a fresh voice that doesn’t hold back, Dazai perfectly captures the wonders — and cruelty — of the human experience. This is a beautifully crafted novel that tells the story of a man who feels disconnected from those around him, ostracized by society. With a fresh voice that doesn’t hold back, Dazai perfectly captures the wonders — and cruelty — of the human experience.

Paperback $15.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. People from My Neighborhood: Stories People from My Neighborhood: Stories By Hiromi Kawakami

Translator Ted Goossen In Stock Online Paperback $15.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Masterfully blending the every day with the supernatural, this collection of stories steeped in Japanese folktales and legends is always clever, often dark and frequently off-kilter. Yet, at its core, there is nothing more noticeable than how deeply human the lives of these characters are. Masterfully blending the every day with the supernatural, this collection of stories steeped in Japanese folktales and legends is always clever, often dark and frequently off-kilter. Yet, at its core, there is nothing more noticeable than how deeply human the lives of these characters are.

Paperback $15.49 $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Kitchen Kitchen By Banana Yoshimoto

Translator Megan Backus In Stock Online Paperback $15.49 $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Populated by unforgettable characters exploring what constitutes modern Japan, Kitchen and Moonlight Shadow are simple and effective, woven with rich themes of grief, beauty and identity. Populated by unforgettable characters exploring what constitutes modern Japan, Kitchen and Moonlight Shadow are simple and effective, woven with rich themes of grief, beauty and identity.

Paperback $17.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. All the Lovers in the Night All the Lovers in the Night By Mieko Kawakami

Translator Sam Bett , David Boyd In Stock Online Paperback $17.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Contemporary Japanese literature with women leads, this exploration of motherhood and the female body will appeal to readers of Jhumpa Lahiri and Lauren Groff. It’s a genuine and empowering exploration of relationships, society as a whole and the sense of self. Contemporary Japanese literature with women leads, this exploration of motherhood and the female body will appeal to readers of Jhumpa Lahiri and Lauren Groff. It’s a genuine and empowering exploration of relationships, society as a whole and the sense of self.

Paperback $13.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Kappa Kappa By Ryunosuke Akutagawa

Translator Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda , Allison Markin Powell In Stock Online Paperback $13.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Using fantastical elements to roast Japanese society in the early 20th century, this sharp satire may be ‘of an era,’ but just like Dante’s Inferno or Voltaire, the evisceration of society is nonetheless impactful and meaningful. Using fantastical elements to roast Japanese society in the early 20th century, this sharp satire may be ‘of an era,’ but just like Dante’s Inferno or Voltaire, the evisceration of society is nonetheless impactful and meaningful.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Tatami Galaxy: A Novel The Tatami Galaxy: A Novel By Tomihiko Morimi

Translator Emily Balistrieri In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Built around a time loop plot device, The Tatami Galaxy is exceedingly wild and witty in its use of it, with whimsy and surrealism walking alongside a protagonist trying to make sense of everything. Full of heart, humor and myriad takeaways, this is an adventure worth taking again and again. Built around a time loop plot device, The Tatami Galaxy is exceedingly wild and witty in its use of it, with whimsy and surrealism walking alongside a protagonist trying to make sense of everything. Full of heart, humor and myriad takeaways, this is an adventure worth taking again and again.

Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Kokoro Kokoro By Natsume Soseki

Translator Meredith McKinney

Introduction Meredith McKinney

Noted by Meredith McKinney In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A read with numerous interpretations revolving around a central question of what it means to be human. With detailed descriptions and an eye for detail, this is a story that’s easy to ground in and immediately settles into the deep exploration of morality contained within. A read with numerous interpretations revolving around a central question of what it means to be human. With detailed descriptions and an eye for detail, this is a story that’s easy to ground in and immediately settles into the deep exploration of morality contained within.

Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Rashomon and Seventeen Other Stories Rashomon and Seventeen Other Stories By Ryunosuke Akutagawa

Introduction Haruki Murakami

Translator Jay Rubin In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Woven with themes that are wholly Japanese, this collection of short stories boasts characters from the enthralling feudal period of Japan and beyond. And yet, the humanity found within each tale is timeless and universal, the humor is on point and the imagination makes for a rollicking adventure. Woven with themes that are wholly Japanese, this collection of short stories boasts characters from the enthralling feudal period of Japan and beyond. And yet, the humanity found within each tale is timeless and universal, the humor is on point and the imagination makes for a rollicking adventure.

Paperback $16.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Mild Vertigo Mild Vertigo By Mieko Kanai

Translator Polly Barton

Introduction Kate Zambreno In Stock Online Paperback $16.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It may be short, but this novel is unmistakably mighty and the sheer attention to detail and to everyday life makes this subtle narrative connect on so many levels. It’s about the difference between living and existing, the intricacies of domestic banality and so much more. It may be short, but this novel is unmistakably mighty and the sheer attention to detail and to everyday life makes this subtle narrative connect on so many levels. It’s about the difference between living and existing, the intricacies of domestic banality and so much more.

Hardcover $24.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Setting Sun The Setting Sun By Osamu Dazai

Translator Donald Keene In Stock Online Hardcover $24.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Setting Sun is a gorgeous and deeply sensitive story of the changing of Japanese tradition after World War II, all from the lens of a heroine going through her own changes offset by the challenges of modernity. Timeless and lyrical, it’s a story rich in theme and worldview, yet singular in its humanity. The Setting Sun is a gorgeous and deeply sensitive story of the changing of Japanese tradition after World War II, all from the lens of a heroine going through her own changes offset by the challenges of modernity. Timeless and lyrical, it’s a story rich in theme and worldview, yet singular in its humanity.

Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Rainbow: A Novel The Rainbow: A Novel By Yasunari Kawabata In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. From the first Japanese author to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, The Rainbow is a sweeping narrative of three interwoven half-sisters and their evolving concept of family. With plenty of unexpected twists and an engagingly empathetic tone, this is Kawabata at his best. From the first Japanese author to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, The Rainbow is a sweeping narrative of three interwoven half-sisters and their evolving concept of family. With plenty of unexpected twists and an engagingly empathetic tone, this is Kawabata at his best.

Paperback $14.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This is Amiko, Do You Copy? (Akutagawa Prize Winner) This is Amiko, Do You Copy? (Akutagawa Prize Winner) By Natsuko Imamura In Stock Online Paperback $14.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Just off-kilter enough to be reminiscent of Ottessa Moshfegh, this sensitive depiction of neurodivergence is beautiful and subtly moving. With an unforgettable protagonist and important, meaningful themes, this is the kind of read that sticks with you in all the best ways. Just off-kilter enough to be reminiscent of Ottessa Moshfegh, this sensitive depiction of neurodivergence is beautiful and subtly moving. With an unforgettable protagonist and important, meaningful themes, this is the kind of read that sticks with you in all the best ways.