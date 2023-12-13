What to Read Next: Japanese Literature Edition
One of the best parts of a bookseller’s gig is building store displays, and it’s clear that Ehani Schneiderman had an absolute ball creating her Japanese Literature display at our new store in Bridgehampton, New York. She included some of the best new fiction — fans of Sally Rooney, Ottessa Moshfegh and Lauren Groff, do we have some recommendations for you — and classic books by a Nobel Laureate. Fans of Before the Coffee Gets Cold series will find new books to love in Ehani’s collection, as will readers of National Book Award winner Tokyo Ueno Station. Kurosawa fans: Have you read Rashomon? And if you have a Manga fan looking to check out a wider range of Japanese literature in translation, we have you covered. — Miwa Messer
And here’s what Ehani says about creating her display: “Sayaka Murata’s work is amongst some of my favourites — I knew I had to include her! Murata’s books acted as a kind of foundational block for the display. They helped me see the way each cover worked together while also maintaining its own individuality.”
And if Bridgehampton’s not be in your immediate travel plans, well…
Paperback
$14.49
$16.00
Convenience Store Woman (Akutagawa Prize Winner)
By
Sayaka Murata
Translator Ginny Tapley Takemori
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.49
$16.00
Wry and heartfelt, sensitive and stark, this is the story of a convenience store employee glued to her job. With sharp social commentary on the work culture in Japan, this is a smart, short novel with so much to give.
Paperback $17.00
Earthlings: A Novel
By
Sayaka Murata
Translator Ginny Tapley Takemori
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
Following up on Convenience Store Woman, Earthlings is truly bizarre in all the best ways. Highlighting all the insanities and hypocrisies of the modern world, from love to death, this is a memorable and unique story built around an unforgettable protagonist whose worldview sparks the conflict of the narrative.
Paperback $17.95
'Breasts and Eggs (Akutagawa Prize Winner)
By
Mieko Kawakami
Translator Sam Bett , David Boyd
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.95
Great for fans of Sally Rooney and Jia Tolentino, Breasts & Eggs features a cast of working-class women showcasing, with devastating effectiveness, what it is to be ‘the other half’. This is feminist literature at its finest.
Paperback $18.99
The Cat Who Saved Books: A Novel
By
Sosuke Natsukawa
Translator Louise Heal Kawai
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Written with a rich simplicity that makes its depths both reachable and rewarding, this is a quirky adventure that will charm even the most stone-hearted reader.
Paperback
$17.95
$19.95
I Am a Cat
By
Natsume Soseki
Translator Aiko Ito , Graeme Wilson
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.95
$19.95
Hilarious and dry, this is the cozy story of a cat who’s tired of the world. Yet the string of misadventures provides such a sharp lens into the state of the world that it will leave you feeling ready to re-read.
Paperback $13.95
Ms Ice Sandwich
By
Mieko Kawakami
Translator Louise Heal Kawai
In Stock Online
Paperback $13.95
Named one of the best books of the decade in Japan, this coming-of-age narrative is deceptively deep in its ability to linger in the mind of the reader. With a charming sense of humor derived from a young boy’s naïve world view, the short, simple plot is woven with so much to think about.
Paperback $14.95
The Flowers of Buffoonery
By
Osamu Dazai
Translator Sam Bett
In Stock Online
Paperback $14.95
Exploring themes of alienation and being misunderstood, this is a refreshing narrative that gives perspective on the notion of finding your place in a changing world. With a sharp wit and a keen understanding of what it is to be human, this is one of those stories that is equally timeless and timely.
Paperback
$19.99
$22.00
1Q84
In Stock Online
Paperback
$19.99
$22.00
Two complicated, fantastical, and unconnected lives veer ever closer to a phenomenal denouement in this strange and winding journey.
Paperback $16.95
Heaven: A Novel
By
Mieko Kawakami
Translator Sam Bett , David Boyd
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.95
A sharp and incisive coming-of-age tale of friendship and resilience, Meiko Kawakami always boasts a remarkable balance of humor, heart and the right dose of skepticism. Heaven is timely, topical and sincere in the way it aims a microscope at modern society with such effectiveness that it’ll push you to rethink a lot of what you take for granted.
Paperback $17.00
Life for Sale
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
Pulpy and slapstick, Life for Sale is that perfect blend of horrific and hilarious, making for a ridiculously entertaining and deeply engaging read. A social satire at its core, it’s populated by genuine characters, woven with incisive insights and, perhaps above all else, just plain fun.
Paperback $16.99
Days at the Morisaki Bookshop: A Novel
By
Satoshi Yagisawa
Translator Eric Ozawa
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
A young woman — whose life is in shambles after her fiancé leaves her and she loses her job — finds redemption in working at her uncle’s used bookstore. This is a comforting, big-hearted novel that will satisfy fans of The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry as well as readers of Japanese fiction like the Before the Coffee Gets Cold series.
Paperback $16.00
Snow Country
By
Yasunari Kawabata
Translator Edward G. Seidensticker
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.00
From Nobel Prize winner Yasunari Kawabata comes a remarkably subtle novel about a complicated human relationship. Snow Country is just as outstanding for what it says as for what it leaves unsaid.
Paperback
$14.95
$16.95
Strange Weather in Tokyo: A Novel
By
Hiromi Kawakami
Translator Allison Markin Powell
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.95
$16.95
Bursting with the kind of subtle detail that makes every page as authentic as a moment in real life, this exploration of love and human connection is disarmingly emotional and endlessly charming.
Hardcover
$21.99
$24.95
No Longer Human
By
Osamu Dazai
Translator Donald Keene
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.99
$24.95
This is a beautifully crafted novel that tells the story of a man who feels disconnected from those around him, ostracized by society. With a fresh voice that doesn’t hold back, Dazai perfectly captures the wonders — and cruelty — of the human experience.
Paperback $15.95
People from My Neighborhood: Stories
By
Hiromi Kawakami
Translator Ted Goossen
In Stock Online
Paperback $15.95
Masterfully blending the every day with the supernatural, this collection of stories steeped in Japanese folktales and legends is always clever, often dark and frequently off-kilter. Yet, at its core, there is nothing more noticeable than how deeply human the lives of these characters are.
Paperback
$15.49
$17.00
Kitchen
By
Banana Yoshimoto
Translator Megan Backus
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.49
$17.00
Populated by unforgettable characters exploring what constitutes modern Japan, Kitchen and Moonlight Shadow are simple and effective, woven with rich themes of grief, beauty and identity.
Paperback $17.95
All the Lovers in the Night
By
Mieko Kawakami
Translator Sam Bett , David Boyd
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.95
Contemporary Japanese literature with women leads, this exploration of motherhood and the female body will appeal to readers of Jhumpa Lahiri and Lauren Groff. It’s a genuine and empowering exploration of relationships, society as a whole and the sense of self.
Paperback $13.95
Kappa
By
Ryunosuke Akutagawa
Translator Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda , Allison Markin Powell
In Stock Online
Paperback $13.95
Using fantastical elements to roast Japanese society in the early 20th century, this sharp satire may be ‘of an era,’ but just like Dante’s Inferno or Voltaire, the evisceration of society is nonetheless impactful and meaningful.
Paperback $18.99
The Tatami Galaxy: A Novel
By
Tomihiko Morimi
Translator Emily Balistrieri
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Built around a time loop plot device, The Tatami Galaxy is exceedingly wild and witty in its use of it, with whimsy and surrealism walking alongside a protagonist trying to make sense of everything. Full of heart, humor and myriad takeaways, this is an adventure worth taking again and again.
Paperback $17.00
Kokoro
By
Natsume Soseki
Translator Meredith McKinney
Introduction Meredith McKinney
Noted by Meredith McKinney
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
A read with numerous interpretations revolving around a central question of what it means to be human. With detailed descriptions and an eye for detail, this is a story that’s easy to ground in and immediately settles into the deep exploration of morality contained within.
Paperback $17.00
Rashomon and Seventeen Other Stories
By
Ryunosuke Akutagawa
Introduction Haruki Murakami
Translator Jay Rubin
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
Woven with themes that are wholly Japanese, this collection of short stories boasts characters from the enthralling feudal period of Japan and beyond. And yet, the humanity found within each tale is timeless and universal, the humor is on point and the imagination makes for a rollicking adventure.
Paperback $16.95
Mild Vertigo
By
Mieko Kanai
Translator Polly Barton
Introduction Kate Zambreno
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.95
It may be short, but this novel is unmistakably mighty and the sheer attention to detail and to everyday life makes this subtle narrative connect on so many levels. It’s about the difference between living and existing, the intricacies of domestic banality and so much more.
Hardcover $24.95
The Setting Sun
By
Osamu Dazai
Translator Donald Keene
In Stock Online
Hardcover $24.95
The Setting Sun is a gorgeous and deeply sensitive story of the changing of Japanese tradition after World War II, all from the lens of a heroine going through her own changes offset by the challenges of modernity. Timeless and lyrical, it’s a story rich in theme and worldview, yet singular in its humanity.
Paperback $17.00
The Rainbow: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
From the first Japanese author to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, The Rainbow is a sweeping narrative of three interwoven half-sisters and their evolving concept of family. With plenty of unexpected twists and an engagingly empathetic tone, this is Kawabata at his best.
Paperback $14.95
This is Amiko, Do You Copy? (Akutagawa Prize Winner)
In Stock Online
Paperback $14.95
Just off-kilter enough to be reminiscent of Ottessa Moshfegh, this sensitive depiction of neurodivergence is beautiful and subtly moving. With an unforgettable protagonist and important, meaningful themes, this is the kind of read that sticks with you in all the best ways.
Paperback $18.00
Palm-of-the-Hand Stories
By
Yasunari Kawabata
Translator Lane Dunlop , J. Martin Holman
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Sixty stories from a literary mastermind and Nobel Prize winner, Palm-of-the-Hand Stories is crisp, uniquely engaging and refreshingly human. There’s a warmth to Kawabata’s written words that mend the soul and give hope, making his stories an unmatched experience.
Sixty stories from a literary mastermind and Nobel Prize winner, Palm-of-the-Hand Stories is crisp, uniquely engaging and refreshingly human. There’s a warmth to Kawabata’s written words that mend the soul and give hope, making his stories an unmatched experience.