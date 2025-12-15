Jeff Kinney Recommends Great Books for Holiday Gifting

The only way to get the birthday party you want is to throw it yourself… right? In Partypooper by Jeff Kinney — the 20th installment in the hilarious Diary of a Wimpy Kid series — this is Greg’s quest, and you can bet it won’t go according to plan.

Don’t let the kids have all the fun — read on for exclusive recommendations from Jeff Kinney on three of his own favorite books to gift during the holiday season.

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Dungeon Crawler Carl (Dungeon Crawler Carl Series #1) Dungeon Crawler Carl (Dungeon Crawler Carl Series #1) By Matt Dinniman In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. For people like me, who grew up playing Dungeons and Dragons, Dungeon Crawler Carl stirs up feelings of nostalgia while conjuring up a fantasy world bursting with dark humor, thrilling action, and surprising emotional depth. A great book for seasoned adventurers and the RPG-curious. For people like me, who grew up playing Dungeons and Dragons, Dungeon Crawler Carl stirs up feelings of nostalgia while conjuring up a fantasy world bursting with dark humor, thrilling action, and surprising emotional depth. A great book for seasoned adventurers and the RPG-curious.

Paperback $22.00 Project Hail Mary Project Hail Mary By Andy Weir In Stock Online Paperback $22.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This book is on both my wife and my 23-year-old son’s nightstands, which sums it up — a rare sci-fi book that appeals to readers across the spectrum. Alien encounters, a dimming sun, and a charismatic protagonist — what’s not to like? This book is on both my wife and my 23-year-old son’s nightstands, which sums it up — a rare sci-fi book that appeals to readers across the spectrum. Alien encounters, a dimming sun, and a charismatic protagonist — what’s not to like?

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Atmosphere: A Love Story (GMA Book Club Pick) Atmosphere: A Love Story (GMA Book Club Pick) By Taylor Jenkins Reid In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The remarkable bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid does it again, this time transporting her readers to Houston’s Johnson Space Center in the 1980s, where a team of exceptional scientists are drawn by the opportunity to be a part of NASA’s space shuttle program. An emotionally-impactful tale that explores the complexity of human connections and forbidden love against the vast canvas of outer space. The remarkable bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid does it again, this time transporting her readers to Houston’s Johnson Space Center in the 1980s, where a team of exceptional scientists are drawn by the opportunity to be a part of NASA’s space shuttle program. An emotionally-impactful tale that explores the complexity of human connections and forbidden love against the vast canvas of outer space.