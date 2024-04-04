Eating Healthy Doesn’t Have to be Boring: A Guest Post from Jess Damuck

We loved tossing our favorite leafy greens with Jess Damuck in Salad Freak, and now we’re all invited back into the kitchen. With recipes ranging from zingy french toast to a fresh take on pizza, we’re so excited to discover all there is to love (and eat) in Health Nut. Down below, Jess has penned an exclusive essay on the inspiration for her new cookbook and a sneak peek at one of her brand new recipes from the book. Bon appétit!

I only moved to Los Angeles, arguably the center of health food culture in the US, in 2020, but the kind of food you can find in Ma and Pa health food shops and the pages of the Moosewood Cookbook—the fresh green juices, the tahini-based spreads, bowls loaded with sprouts, the maple-sweetened cookies, the simple curries, and stir-fries loaded with fresh vegetables—had always been my idea of comfort food, even as I grew up in New York, went to culinary school, then started my career in food working for Martha Stewart. But it did feel like it was time for a little bit of an update. As I started considering a follow up to my first book, Salad Freak, I pulled out all of my cookbooks from the 1970s and stumbled upon the biography of Gypsy Boots—one of the California Nature Boys who was a pioneer of the health food movement—and I spoke to the members of the Source Family (who started the first health food restaurant in Los Angeles), finding inspiration in the stories of people who were quite radical in their belief that eating California’s bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables would make you feel better. Once Roger Steffens of the cult-classic book The Family Acid was on board to shoot the lifestyle photos (Roger has been documenting California counter culture since the 1960s), I knew what the purpose of my new cookbook Health Nut was: to re-inspire those of us who grew up eating this kind of food, while also speaking to a whole new generation of readers who want to eat well.

In the world of TikTok and viral videos, I felt like I was the only person moving back in time, but there is so much to learn from everything that was happening with food in the 1970s. It really re-invigorated me when I was feeling a little burned out on cooking. Eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring, and it doesn’t have to be so aspirational. Using real ingredients that haven’t been heavily processed and learning some simple techniques can go a really long way. I loved putting my spin on some old favorites and creating new dishes that felt vibrant and fresh without being too fussy.

This Creamsicle Smoothie is my nod to the California classic Orange Julius. I love it because it’s really a hit of sunshine in a glass—it’s made with fresh oranges, anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting turmeric, and it’s not too sweet! Smoothies can be really satisfying and full of fiber and protein without being loaded with sugar. I think it’s the perfect introduction to my new book Health Nut and its California vibe. This is a delicious way to start your day, no matter where you are!

Creamsicle Smoothie Recipe

Serves 2

This smoothie falls somewhere in between a mango lassi and an Orange Julius; it’s bright, a little tangy, just sweet enough, and super creamy. It’s very sunshiney, and delicious any time of year, but is really a boost during the winter months when citrus is in season. I spoon a little fresh passion fruit on top when it’s in season. For protein I like the natural, unsweetened, plant-based Orgain Organic Protein, or KOS Organic Plant Protein.

PRODUCE

2 seedless oranges

½ cup (85 g) frozen mango chunks

1 frozen banana

2-inch (5 cm) piece fresh turmeric root, 2 ounces (60 ml) turmeric juice, or 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

DAIRY

½ cup (120 ml) unsweetened plain or coconut yogurt

¼ cup (60 ml) nut milk, store-bought or homemade (page 266); or coconut cream

PANTRY

1 scoop vanilla protein powder, if desired

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons canned coconut cream, for garnish

Prep and blend: Peel three strips of zest from one of the oranges with a Y-peeler and add to the blender. Carefully cut off the ends of each orange, and then, hugging the curves of the orange, cut off the pith and rind, revealing the flesh. Add the naked oranges to the blender. Add ½ cup (85 g) frozen mango chunks, 1 frozen banana, 2-inch (5 cm) piece fresh turmeric root, 1 scoop vanilla protein powder, 1 teaspoon vanilla, ½ cup (120 ml) plain or coconut yogurt, and ½ cup (120 ml) nut milk and blend until very smooth.

Pour and serve: Using a spoon, pour a little coconut cream into the middle of a glass and continue all the way around to coat the sides. Repeat with the second glass. Pour in the smoothies and brighten up your day (and someone else’s) a little bit.

PHOTO CREDITS:

HEADSHOT: Jenelle Fong

RECIPE IMAGE: Linda Pugliese