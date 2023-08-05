Magic in the Mundane and Dysfunctional Families: Discover Kevin Wilson’s Books

When Kevin Wilson stopped by our Poured Over podcast, he talked extensively about what he chooses to explore in his work and how his books show his personal evolution. With literary influences like Ann Patchett and George Saunders, it’s no surprise that Wilson’s stories of family include elements of magic — even as things fall apart.

Talking about Now Is Not the Time to Panic, Our August Fiction Pick, Wilson said, “My art has always grown alongside the anxiety of family.” Looking at his books, this sentiment is clear: even as his characters endure chaos, they find moments to cling to each other, no matter how dysfunctional the family.

Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Tunneling to the Center of the Earth Tunneling to the Center of the Earth By Kevin Wilson In Stock Online Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Wilson’s debut short story collection showcases his imaginative narratives in eleven Southern gothic tales that focus on family, love and humanity. Get ready to laugh (and marvel) at these pieces that weave together the real and the imagined. Wilson’s debut short story collection showcases his imaginative narratives in eleven Southern gothic tales that focus on family, love and humanity. Get ready to laugh (and marvel) at these pieces that weave together the real and the imagined.

Paperback $14.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Family Fang The Family Fang By Kevin Wilson In Stock Online Paperback $14.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A dysfunctional family takes center stage in The Family Fang, a tragicomedy about performance artists using their kids as props in their art. When the two children return home as adults with nowhere else to go, they must confront their artistic parents and the scars of their childhood in this absurd and melancholic novel. A dysfunctional family takes center stage in The Family Fang, a tragicomedy about performance artists using their kids as props in their art. When the two children return home as adults with nowhere else to go, they must confront their artistic parents and the scars of their childhood in this absurd and melancholic novel.

Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Perfect Little World Perfect Little World By Kevin Wilson In Stock Online Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A compassionate and compelling story about the family we make, Perfect Little World is an unforgettable and quirky novel about ten families raising their newborns together. As cracks among the adults begin to appear, the future of The Infinite Family Project is thrown into question in this charming and thoughtful tale. A compassionate and compelling story about the family we make, Perfect Little World is an unforgettable and quirky novel about ten families raising their newborns together. As cracks among the adults begin to appear, the future of The Infinite Family Project is thrown into question in this charming and thoughtful tale.

Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Baby, You're Gonna Be Mine Baby, You're Gonna Be Mine By Kevin Wilson In Stock Online Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A big-hearted short story collection about rocky relationships between parents and children, Baby, You’re Gonna Be Mine takes bizarre scenarios and captures them with wit and vulnerability. Get ready to laugh and cry while reading these outlandish — and empathetic — tales of the human condition. A big-hearted short story collection about rocky relationships between parents and children, Baby, You’re Gonna Be Mine takes bizarre scenarios and captures them with wit and vulnerability. Get ready to laugh and cry while reading these outlandish — and empathetic — tales of the human condition.

Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Nothing to See Here Nothing to See Here By Kevin Wilson In Stock Online Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A tender story of parental love, Nothing to See Here takes a caretaker’s bond with two children (who happen to burst into flames) and tackles the myriad emotions that come with caring for children. This is an insightful and quietly devastating novel about the difficulty of protecting kids from themselves and the world around them. A tender story of parental love, Nothing to See Here takes a caretaker’s bond with two children (who happen to burst into flames) and tackles the myriad emotions that come with caring for children. This is an insightful and quietly devastating novel about the difficulty of protecting kids from themselves and the world around them.