Kids Books to Celebrate Arab American Heritage Month
This April we celebrate the rich history of Arab American Heritage. Dating back to 1527 when the first two Arab immigrants from Morocco and Lebanon touched down in what would become America, their deep roots have only grown, impressing and improving upon the crossroads of culture in the United States. It stands to reason that the centuries of Arab American history have led to some standout stories for young readers of all ages. These tales celebrate the cross-current of cultures and bring to life the immigrant experience and the joys of community, family and home.
Here’s the lowdown on some young reader favorites to share with your friends and family as we celebrate Arab American Heritage Month.
Paperback
$12.99
$18.99
Squire
Squire
By
Nadia Shammas
,
Sara Alfageeh
Illustrator Sara Alfageeh
In Stock Online
Paperback
$12.99
$18.99
Drawn from Palestinian and Jordanian history, this epic fantasy graphic novel is high in stakes, full of friendship and gorgeously imagined. With world-building that feels (and looks) real, it’s the story of one girl’s dream of becoming a hero — and finding out what being a hero actually means.
Drawn from Palestinian and Jordanian history, this epic fantasy graphic novel is high in stakes, full of friendship and gorgeously imagined. With world-building that feels (and looks) real, it’s the story of one girl’s dream of becoming a hero — and finding out what being a hero actually means.
Hardcover $35.00
Shubeik Lubeik
Shubeik Lubeik
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
What if wishes could be bought and sold? That’s the leaping-off point for Shubeik Lubeik, taking readers through a magically-tinted Cairo where we see three people at different stages in life learning what their wishes could (and should) do. This is a highly relatable story that makes you consider what you really want in life, and how to get it.
What if wishes could be bought and sold? That’s the leaping-off point for Shubeik Lubeik, taking readers through a magically-tinted Cairo where we see three people at different stages in life learning what their wishes could (and should) do. This is a highly relatable story that makes you consider what you really want in life, and how to get it.
Paperback $9.99
Shad Hadid and the Alchemists of Alexandria
Shad Hadid and the Alchemists of Alexandria
In Stock Online
Paperback $9.99
Set in a brilliantly imagined this is a hilarious, heartfelt and refreshing return to magical schools with a narrator that you will be thrilled to spend a whole book with. His pinpoint humor and sensitive heart make him stand out from the crowd. And the best news is this is only part one of the duology. The Forbidden Alchemies is now available too!
Set in a brilliantly imagined this is a hilarious, heartfelt and refreshing return to magical schools with a narrator that you will be thrilled to spend a whole book with. His pinpoint humor and sensitive heart make him stand out from the crowd. And the best news is this is only part one of the duology. The Forbidden Alchemies is now available too!
Hardcover $18.99
The Cat Man of Aleppo
The Cat Man of Aleppo
By
Karim Shamsi-Basha
,
Irene Latham
Illustrator Yuko Shimizu
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
This inspiring and true story will leave your heart full. It’s the war-time tale of one man and his dedication to building a cat sanctuary in war-torn Syria. The illustrations are perfect, embodying the destruction and offsetting it with the hope found within, and giving readers a keen reminder that humanity is worth the faith we put in it.
This inspiring and true story will leave your heart full. It’s the war-time tale of one man and his dedication to building a cat sanctuary in war-torn Syria. The illustrations are perfect, embodying the destruction and offsetting it with the hope found within, and giving readers a keen reminder that humanity is worth the faith we put in it.
Hardcover
$13.99
$17.99
Room for Everyone
Room for Everyone
By
Naaz Khan
Illustrator Mercè López
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$13.99
$17.99
A laugh-out-loud, lyrical masterpiece set in East Africa. With each passing page, there’s another community member who could use a ride, making for a spirited and fun depiction of a community full of kind people who have learned to rely on each other. The illustrations are vibrant and expressive, bringing added life to an already lively story.
A laugh-out-loud, lyrical masterpiece set in East Africa. With each passing page, there’s another community member who could use a ride, making for a spirited and fun depiction of a community full of kind people who have learned to rely on each other. The illustrations are vibrant and expressive, bringing added life to an already lively story.