Kids Books to Celebrate Arab American Heritage Month

This April we celebrate the rich history of Arab American Heritage. Dating back to 1527 when the first two Arab immigrants from Morocco and Lebanon touched down in what would become America, their deep roots have only grown, impressing and improving upon the crossroads of culture in the United States. It stands to reason that the centuries of Arab American history have led to some standout stories for young readers of all ages. These tales celebrate the cross-current of cultures and bring to life the immigrant experience and the joys of community, family and home.

Here’s the lowdown on some young reader favorites to share with your friends and family as we celebrate Arab American Heritage Month.

Squire
By Nadia Shammas, Sara Alfageeh

Illustrator Sara Alfageeh
Drawn from Palestinian and Jordanian history, this epic fantasy graphic novel is high in stakes, full of friendship and gorgeously imagined. With world-building that feels (and looks) real, it's the story of one girl's dream of becoming a hero — and finding out what being a hero actually means.

Shubeik Lubeik
By Deena Mohamed
What if wishes could be bought and sold? That's the leaping-off point for Shubeik Lubeik, taking readers through a magically-tinted Cairo where we see three people at different stages in life learning what their wishes could (and should) do. This is a highly relatable story that makes you consider what you really want in life, and how to get it.

Shad Hadid and the Alchemists of Alexandria
By George Jreije
Set in a brilliantly imagined this is a hilarious, heartfelt and refreshing return to magical schools with a narrator that you will be thrilled to spend a whole book with. His pinpoint humor and sensitive heart make him stand out from the crowd. And the best news is this is only part one of the duology. The Forbidden Alchemies is now available too!

The Cat Man of Aleppo
By Karim Shamsi-Basha, Irene Latham

Illustrator Yuko Shimizu
This inspiring and true story will leave your heart full. It's the war-time tale of one man and his dedication to building a cat sanctuary in war-torn Syria. The illustrations are perfect, embodying the destruction and offsetting it with the hope found within, and giving readers a keen reminder that humanity is worth the faith we put in it.