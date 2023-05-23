This Is Who I Am: An Exclusive Guest Post from Kwame Alexander, Author of Why Fathers Cry at Night

Kwame Alexander delivers us a powerful and intimate memoir-in-verse. Emily Dickenson once said, "Tell all the Truth but tell it slant." Alexander works his life into his poetry to help us reflect on our own lives. A memoir in a book of poetry — a most sublime gift. Keep reading for a guest post from Kwame Alexander about the things he's learned as a father and what inspired him to write Why Fathers Cry at Night.

Why Fathers Cry at Night did not start as a memoir. I did not sit down and think, “Well, now it’s time to write a book about ME and the woes of my love life!” This book began as a collection of love poems, inspired by the two greatest loves of my life: my daughters.

But as I went deeper into the love, I went deeper into myself, and I realized that love has been the thread throughout my life. Love I’ve given and received, love I’ve craved but couldn’t grasp, love I asked for or expected but was denied, love I denied others, love I denied my self. That thread of love at times has felt strong enough to hoist sails, and other times, as thin as frayed floss.

You know that feeling? Like it’s going to disappear? But here’s the beauty: it doesn’t. Ever. And I keep holding on to it, through my triumphs, yes, but also my tragedies, because I am not a grown man – I am a growing man. And this is a journey of continuous learning about what it really means to be a man. To be a father. To be a son. To be a lover.

So what began as a collection inspired by my daughters is now a memoir that serves as a love letter to them. These are my experiences, real and raw and true. Whether painful or beautiful or both, as a father, I hope what they take away from it, what you take away from it, is the love that makes us human. And as I say in my dedication to them in the book, This is who I am.

Ten Reasons Why Fathers Cry at Night

From Why Fathers Cry at Night

By Kwame Alexander

1. Because teenagers don’t like park swings or long walks anymore unless you’re in the mall. 2. Because holding her hand is forbidden and kisses are lethal. 3. Because school was “fine,” her day was “fine,” and yes, she’s “fine.” (So why is she weeping?) 4. Because you want to help, but you can’t read minds. 5. Because she is in love and that’s cute, until you find his note asking her to prove it. 6. Because she didn’t prove it. 7. Because next week she is in love again and this time it’s real, she says her heart is heavy. 8. Because she yearns to take long walks in the park with him. 9. Because you remember the myriad woes and wonders of spring desire. 10. Because with trepidation and thrill you watch your daughter who suddenly wants to swing all by herself.

For the Original Formatting:

Listen to Kwame Alexander Read “Ten Reasons Why Fathers Cry At Night”