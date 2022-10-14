Books I Recommend Reading After Listening to Everything I Know About Love : A Guest Post from Laufey

Eve Babitz

Eve Babitz has quickly become one of my favourite authors since moving to Los Angeles. Sex and Rage is a story about a girl who is an LA girl to the core — she goes about LA meeting all kinds of interesting characters and experiences all the best and worst LA has to offer. Babitz’ writing style is just so witty. I enjoy being crafty with my lyrics and Eve definitely proves that you can be comedic in writing and still be taken seriously.