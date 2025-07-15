The Amelia Earhart You’ve Never Met: A Guest Post by Laurie Gwen Shapiro

While the persistent mystery of Amelia Earhart’s death may remain unsolved, her inspiring life and accompanying partnership with George Putnam is a treat. Laurie Gwen Shapiro’s account brings new light to the life these two shared. Read on for an exclusive essay from Laurie on writing The Aviator and the Showman.

Everyone thinks they know Amelia Earhart. The pilot. The icon. The woman who vanished.

But what if the real mystery wasn’t how she died—but how she lived?

I didn’t plan to write about Earhart. She had a cameo in my last book about an unknown stowaway—flying over a ship headed to Antarctica, a stunt arranged by her future husband, the publicity-hungry publisher George Palmer Putnam. It was a favor. She barely knew what she was endorsing.

What was she even doing there, I wondered. Then I learned she was the married Putnam’s mistress. That detail was definitely not in my squeaky-clean Scholastic biography. Well. That’s when I knew I was hooked.

What started as a footnote became five years of obsessive reporting: scorched letters in private archives, forgotten tapes never cited in past books, and handwritten edits that changed everything. I wanted to know who she was when no one was looking.

She didn’t become famous for flying solo. Not at first. In 1928, she became the first woman to cross the Atlantic by air—as a passenger. A team of men had vetted candidates and chose her because she looked right: tall, boyish, white, camera-ready. They dubbed her “Lady Lindy”—aviation’s answer to Charles Lindbergh.

She hated the nickname. But she didn’t reject the spotlight. She shaped it.

The tousled hair? The leather jacket? The magazine spreads and book deals? All by design. She played the part, yes—but she co-wrote the script. This wasn’t a Svengali-and-ingénue setup. It was a partnership—messy, brilliant, and decades ahead of its time.

She and Putnam clashed constantly. They also needed each other. Before they married, she gave him a letter: no promise of faithfulness, no illusions of domesticity. It was radical. He signed it anyway.

Their marriage became a brand. He got her a university post; she kept flying. Together, they built a public persona that outlived them both. But the cost? That’s the real story.

The Aviator and the Showman isn’t just about Amelia’s final flight—though of course that’s in the book. It’s about the run-up: the ambition, the manipulation, the calculated risks. It’s about how a fiercely independent woman let herself be marketed—and what she did to take back the narrative.

This is not the Amelia you learned about in school. This is the woman who rewrote her wedding contract. Who said no to marriage, then yes—but only on her terms. Who knew that being a symbol wasn’t enough. She had to be the author.

And if she was that bold in life, then maybe the real question isn’t what happened in the sky.

It’s what we missed on the ground.

Photo Credit: Franco Vogt