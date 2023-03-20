Fill Their Basket with Bricks: 10 LEGO Sets to Give this Easter

LEGO Systems Inc.

In Stock Online

Other Format $29.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

For little builders with big imaginations, this LEGO Duplo set is a great way to introduce children to shopping play. Toddlers can simulate what it’s like to shop at the market by stacking each piece of produce on the curved balancing scale, pay with toy coins, then bag their items with the fabric tote provided — just like real life! Parents can jump in on the fun for interactive role-playing and take turns being the shop keeper and customer. With the bright colors and fun facial expressions on the fruits and vegetables, this set will provide little ones hours of imaginative and joyful learning while refining their motor skills.