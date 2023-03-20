Fill Their Basket with Bricks: 10 LEGO Sets to Give this Easter
Easter is fast approaching. Building a basket that kids will love can be challenging, but it doesn’t have to be. While our vast assortment of delightful books and plush make it easy, these new LEGO® sets will take your basket to the next level. And now for something really sweet — we’re offering our first springtime exclusive LEGO® Gift with Purchase. Easter treats come in all shapes & sizes.
LEGO DUPLO Organic Market 10983
For little builders with big imaginations, this LEGO Duplo set is a great way to introduce children to shopping play. Toddlers can simulate what it’s like to shop at the market by stacking each piece of produce on the curved balancing scale, pay with toy coins, then bag their items with the fabric tote provided — just like real life! Parents can jump in on the fun for interactive role-playing and take turns being the shop keeper and customer. With the bright colors and fun facial expressions on the fruits and vegetables, this set will provide little ones hours of imaginative and joyful learning while refining their motor skills.
LEGO Disney Peter Pan & Wendy's Storybook Adventure 43220
The latest in the Disney Storybook Adventures series celebrates the stories of Peter Pan & Wendy. Based on the upcoming live-action adaptation of the classic tale of the boy who wouldn’t grow up, this delightful set features Wendy’s house, Big Ben, the Lost Boys’ hideout, Skull Island, a pirate ship, and includes micro-doll figures of Peter Pan, Wendy and Captain Hook. When playtime is done, the book can be closed and locked with the key provided. Kids five and up can explore the stories they know or let their imaginations run wild and create their own magic.
LEGO Classic Creative Neon Fun 11027
Here is another great set to jump-start creative development in kids five and up. Young builders can feel inspired when they construct fun models using vibrant neon bricks in various sizes and the 18 expressive eye bricks to bring creations to life. The included guides will help little ones assemble a pineapple, car, highlighter pen, roller skates and even an alien. But they will also suggest free-building fun, sparking their passion for art and design.
LEGO Disney Princess Disney Princess Creative Castles 43219
The LEGO® Disney Princess™ construction line continues to grow with the latest addition being the Disney Princess Creative Castles set. Featuring favorite characters Belle and Cinderella, plus Gus and Lumiere LEGO® figures, children six and up can build small castles or combine the bricks to build the ultimate castle of their choice.
LEGO Creator Magical Unicorn 31140
The LEGO Creator 3in1 sets allow kids to have three times as much fun and this build is no different. Kids seven and up can enjoy building three colorful creatures for endless amusement. Turn a magical unicorn into a whimsical seahorse or a graceful peacock, each with posable parts and able to be displayed on either a stand or its legs.
LEGO Creator Adorable dogs 31137
Another new release in the 3in1 series is the Adorable Dogs playset, perfect for dog-lovers. Kids can enjoy building a beagle, a poodle, and a Labrador. But the fun doesn’t stop there because the same bricks can be reused to build other breeds like a miniature schnauzer and a pug, or a husky and a long-haired dachshund. The posable parts and fun dog accessories such as a food bowl, brush, toy rabbit, ball and dog-walking leash truly make this a playset that deserves a round of a-paws.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Room of Requirement 76413
The Potterhead in your life is probably in great need of this set. Based on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ – Part 2, fans eight and up can enjoy recreating the escape from the Room of Requirement. The set is stocked with items like a buildable record player and a diadem element, and includes minifigures Harry Potter™, Hermione Granger™, Draco Malfoy™, Blaise Zabini, and The Grey Lady, along with a Cornish Pixie and a buildable Fiendfyre figure. There is a removable upper level chamber for The Grey Lady. This set connects with others in the series to create an entire Hogwarts Castle and hours of witchcraft and wizardry.
LEGO Technic NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 42153
In collaboration with NASCAR, the first of its kind, LEGO has introduced a model kit of the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Race car enthusiasts, no matter the age, can now build a replica of their favorite car in the NASCAR Cup Series. Fans will appreciate the realistic features and authentic details such as the V8 engine with moving pistons, cockpit steering, and opening hood. The model also features No. 75 livery in honor of NASCAR’s 75th“diamond” anniversary season. As the LEGO Technic line encourages interest in the engineering world, this partnership is perfect synergy. For an extended experience, kids can use the LEGO® Builder app for an intuitive building adventure.
LEGO Harry Potter Gryffindor House Banner 76409
Harry Potter™ fans can display their house pride and express their daring & courageous side with this newly released Gryffindor House Banner. Kids aged nine and up can act out memorable scenes with house characters in the common room featuring a fireplace, seats, and a chess board. A lenticular backboard creates the illusion of movement and an appearance by Sirius Black™ himself for an enchanting surprise. When hung on the wall, the banner features a printed tile bearing the Gryffindor house crest for an authentic touch.
LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet 75349
If you’re seeking something a bit more advanced, this Captain Rex™ Helmet will do the trick. Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will enjoy building the latest addition to their LEGO® Star Wars™ build-to-display helmet models for adults. Using the 854 LEGO bricks provided, you can pay homage to the 501st Legion Clone Commander and create a replica featuring the helmet’s distinctive elements. Once complete, this exemplary soldier certainly deserves a noble spot to display.
