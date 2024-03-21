Life & Love: Reading Alice Oseman

Calling all fans of Heartstopper! Whether you’re just getting to know Nick and Charlie or you’ve been here since the webcomic days, Alice Oseman has taken the world by storm, and we just can’t get enough. From starting as an online Webtoon series to being picked up and published as graphic novels to the blockbuster Netflix adaptation, Heartstopper has been on a roller coaster ride that shows no signs of slowing down. Now — how familiar are you with Alice’s other books? We’ve rounded up a comprehensive guide to all things Heartstopper and Alice Oseman while we all await Season 3’s release this October.

Paperback $14.39 $15.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Heartstopper, Volume 5 Heartstopper, Volume 5 By Alice Oseman

Illustrator Alice Oseman In Stock Online Paperback $14.39 $15.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The warm and cozy feels are back with Nick and Charlie as Heartstopper continues to thrive on all the underappreciated moments of life and love that make it all worth it. The warm and cozy feels are back with Nick and Charlie as Heartstopper continues to thrive on all the underappreciated moments of life and love that make it all worth it.

Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. I Was Born for This I Was Born for This By Alice Oseman In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The creator of Heartstopper is back with a clever and profound story about friendship and self-discovery sans the romance often found in Young Adult novels. I Was Born for This is fresh, funny, and sure to give readers all the feels. The creator of Heartstopper is back with a clever and profound story about friendship and self-discovery sans the romance often found in Young Adult novels. I Was Born for This is fresh, funny, and sure to give readers all the feels.

Hardcover $14.99 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Loveless Loveless By Alice Oseman In Stock Online Hardcover $14.99 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A deeply human and sincerely heartfelt story from the author of Heartstopper, Loveless is funny, timely, honest and so much more. It’s the story of a college student grappling with the narrative she was raised with as she explores what love and connection really means. A deeply human and sincerely heartfelt story from the author of Heartstopper, Loveless is funny, timely, honest and so much more. It’s the story of a college student grappling with the narrative she was raised with as she explores what love and connection really means.

Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Radio Silence Radio Silence By Alice Oseman In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. From the mind behind Heartstopper, Radio Silence is a touching coming-of-age story featuring a diverse cast and that same unforgettable narrative voice that makes Alice Oseman such a treasure. From the mind behind Heartstopper, Radio Silence is a touching coming-of-age story featuring a diverse cast and that same unforgettable narrative voice that makes Alice Oseman such a treasure.

Hardcover $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This Winter This Winter By Alice Oseman In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Heartstopper fans won’t want to miss This Winter, a novella following the Spring family as they navigate a challenging holiday season. This quick, yet utterly heartfelt read is sure to resonate with many. Heartstopper fans won’t want to miss This Winter, a novella following the Spring family as they navigate a challenging holiday season. This quick, yet utterly heartfelt read is sure to resonate with many.

Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Solitaire (B&N Exclusive Edition) Solitaire (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Alice Oseman In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Heartstopper fans rejoice! The novel that first introduced Nick and Charlie to the world has published in the United States for the very first time. And for new readers, Alice Oseman’s unflinching debut following Charlie’s older sister, Tori Spring, is a fantastic introduction to the vast (and growing) Heartstopper universe. Heartstopper fans rejoice! The novel that first introduced Nick and Charlie to the world has published in the United States for the very first time. And for new readers, Alice Oseman’s unflinching debut following Charlie’s older sister, Tori Spring, is a fantastic introduction to the vast (and growing) Heartstopper universe.