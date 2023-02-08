Listen Up! Celebrating Black History Month

Over the last year on Poured Over we have had the opportunity to talk with a variety of incredibly talented authors about their new works, thoughts on writing, culture, and so much more. Take a look at some of our favorites here, and catch new episodes on Tuesdays and Thursdays (and the occasional Saturday) wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Don’t forget to check out our YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

An expert in economic and social policy, Heather McGhee talks with us on the wider costs of racism in America and her book The Sum of Us.

National Book Award Finalist, Hanif Abdurraqib’s A Little Devil in America unpacks the history of Black performances in America, touching on Josephine Baker, Ellen Armstrong and more.

NoViolet Bulawayo spoke with us about her Booker Prize finalist novel Glory and her hopes for the future.

Pulitzer Prize winner, Margo Jefferson’s memoir Constructing a Nervous System defies tradition and weaves together life experiences, criticism and those who have influenced her in a stunning read— we discussed that and more with her in an enlightening conversation.

Viola Davis — do we need to say any more? Davis joined us to talk about her intimate and inspiring memoir, Finding Me, rediscovering her younger self, and much more.

We’ve loved Akwaeke Emezi’s novels The Death of Vivek Oji and Pet and You’ve Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty was no exception. You’ll love their vivid and romantic novel as much as we did, as you’ll hear in our episode.

Honorée Fanonne Jeffers made her mark with her debut novel The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois. Highly acclaimed by critics and readers alike, Jeffers joined us to talk about love, family, Black joy and more.

Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley is a rich, raw debut novel that took us all by storm. We talked with Mottley about the portrayal of Black women in media and the importance of published Black authors.

Brian Broome’s acclaimed memoir Punch Me Up to the Gods recounts a story of Blackness and masculinity in a distinct and powerful voice, with influences from bell hooks and Gwendolyn Brooks.

After the undeniable importance of Ibram X. Kendi’s How to Be an Antiracist came How to Raise an Antiracist. This is a book that parents, caregivers and teachers will find enriching unmissable, with more to learn in our conversation with Kendi.

Caleb Gayle tackles a piece of American history that has often been overlooked and ignored, the relationship between Black Americans and members of the Creek Nation in We Refuse to Forget. He talked with us about marginalized communities, hope for the future, and his hometown.

Jasmine Guillory has been making us swoon with novel after novel featuring Black leads in sweet and spicy rom-coms. She joined us to talk about these characters and what makes a signature Guillory love story.

The Milky Way by astrophysicist Moiya McTier finds the balance between informative and utterly entertaining as it teaches us about the galaxy that we call home. We talked with her about science, space and more!

Margaret Wilkerson Sexton stunned us with her NAACP Image Award-winning novel, The Revisioners and did it again with On the Rooftop. We loved talking with her on the novel, her inspirations and so much more.

No one has a way with words quite like Saeed Jones and Alive at the End of the World is a gut-punch of a poetry collection that while incredibly personal will still have readers feeling connected. Listen to his great conversation with us on his work and more.

Poet Hafizah Augustus Geter’s genre-defying memoir, The Black Period, combines breathtaking prose and visual art from her father. Geter talks with us on family and who gets to make history.

Laura Warrell’s debut novel, Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm is a novel about family, love and jazz and was a finalist for the Barnes & Noble Discover Prize — we talked with her about all of that and more in this episode.

We’ll follow N.K. Jemisin to any world she creates whether it’s her Broken Earth series, or the Great Cities duology that came to a close with The World We Make. Check out our fantastic conversation!