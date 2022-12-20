Listen Up! January 2023 on Poured Over
Start your next chapter with some of our favorite authors-—including a slew of remarkable debuts—on Poured Over this month. We start the month with a Poured Over Double Shot, and a pair of unforgettable debuts: Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff and Night Wherever We Go by Tracey Rose Peyton. You might have missed Deepti Kapoor’s debut, A Bad Character, in 2014; you absolutely do not want to miss Age of Vice, her fast-paced epic novel of crime and corruption (and the first of three volumes in a series featuring a cast of characters you won’t be able to shake). Another luminous debut about class and change, The Dream Builders, this one from Oindrila Mukherjee. Singer/Songwriter Margo Price joins us to talk about her new album, Strays. We’re huge, huge fans of Grady Hendrix, and he’s here talking about How to Sell a Haunted House (and puppets).
Another Double Shot, this time with a pair a comic novels about starting over that also feature big, beating hearts: Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey and Small World by Laura Zigman. Acclaimed writer Colm Tobin (Brooklyn, The Master, The Magician) returns with an essay collection, A Guest at the Feast, and he’s sharing a Double Shot episode with Tom Crewe and The New Life, his debut novel about the search for love in 19th Century London. The World and All That It Holds by Aleksander Hemon is an absolute masterpiece, a epic story of love and family that spans decades and borders. Another Double Shot features Kashana Cauley’s darkly comic debut, The Survivalists and The Sense of Wonder, a novel about fame and success and Asian America, by Matthew Salesses (Craft in the Real World). We’re closing out the month with Pulitzer Prize winner Paul Harding and his latest, This Other Eden set in 1912 Maine.