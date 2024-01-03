Listen Up! January 2024 on Poured Over

Is finding a new favorite author on your list of resolutions for 2024? We’re coming up on on 350th episode of our Poured Over podcast later this month (and — wow — our 400th later this year). We’ve hosted Pulitzer Prize winners, Nobel Laureates, Booker Prize winners, National Book Award winners, B&N Book of the Year winners and our first Author of the Year among many other notables and newcomers since we launched the show in June 2021. You can catch new episodes of the show Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or stream new episodes from the B&N Reads blog or watch on B&N’s YouTube channel.



And here’s how we’re kicking off the new year: Vanessa Chan on her astonishing debut novel, The Storm We Made, a WWII story you haven’t read before. Podcaster + novelist Ashley Flowers and her co-author, Alex Kiester on All Good People Here, our mystery/thriller monthly pick. Julie Myerson on her new book Nonfiction: A Novel. If R.F. Kuang‘s Yellowface was on your favorites list from last year, check out The Fetishist by Katherine Min — sadly Katherine died of cancer prior to the novel’s publication, but her amazing daughter Kayla Min, joins us on the show to talk about her mother’s work, their relationship, and more. Bestselling writer Bonnie Jo Campbell (Once Upon a River) brings us into a timeless world of mothers and daughters, community and healing in her latest epic, The Waters. DO NOT MISS My Friends, an elegant, elegiac and unforgettable novel of friendship and home by Hisham Matar. Making art, New York in the 90s, friendship, parenthood, and a nod to Laurie Colwin shoot through Vintage Contempories, the debut novel from Slate’s Dan Kois. We have a double shot episode this month featuring Marie-Helen Bertino (Parakeet) on Beautyland and Claire Oshetsky (Chouette) on Poor Deer. (Think of our Double Shot eps as boxed sets of books!) Poet Kaveh Akbar (Calling a Wolf a Wolf) riffs on his laugh-out-loud comic debut novel, Martyr!, which Tommy Orange (There There) and Lauren Groff (The Vaster Wilds) love as much as we do.



Is this the year you write your novel, memoir, story or poetry collections? The one and only Jericho Brown (The Tradition) joins us to talk about How We Do It, the craft of writing, finding inspiration + discipline and more. Science and conservation writer Sabrina Imbler looks to the sea and its abundance of creatures and finds guidance for how to live on land in How Far the Light Reaches, and Princeton Professor Ruha Benjamin (Viral Justice) shows us the possibilities of a brand new world in Imagination: A Manifesto.

And that’s just the start of this year…

