Listen Up! June 2023 on Poured Over
Summer’s here, the days are longer, and we’re delivering lots of Poured Over Double Shot episodes to help you plan your summer reading, starting with Jonathan Eig and Héctor Tobar on June 1st. Eig delivers a nuanced and personal portrait of Martin Luther King, Jr. in his epic new bio, King: A Life, and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tobar takes us around the United States, examining what it means to be Latino today in Our Migrant Souls.
Ramona Ausubel writes about mothers and daughters and so much more in her smart, sharp and charming novel The Last Animal. Elif Bautman’s Either/Or continues the very wry and witty story she started about college student Selin in The Idiot, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
We’ve already featured Hernan Diaz, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Trust, on Poured Over, and Barbara Kingsolver joins us for Demon Copperhead, her novel that shared this year’s Pulitzer with Trust. Acclaimed, prize winning author Lorrie Moore joins us to talk about her new novel, I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home. Sally Rooney fans: let us introduce you to The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue. We”re live from our flagship store on New York’s Union Square with Elysha Chang and her novel A Quitter’s Paradise, and her publisher, Sarah Jessica Parker.
Another Double Shot, this time with a set of raising stars in fantasy: Emma Törzs with Ink Blood Sister Scribe and Juno Dawson with The Shadow Cabinet, the second installment of the sparkling series she started with Her Majesty’s Royal Coven.
Three Double Shots in a row: Not-to-be missed historical fiction: Loot by Tania James and Maddalena and the Dark by Julia Fine; contemporary spins on psychological thrillers The Mythmakers by Keziah Weir and My Murder by Katie Williams; and another pair of historical tales in Claudia Craven’s Lucky Red and The Disenchantment by Celia Bell.
And we close the month with terrific narrative nonfiction from Jennifer Ackerman, What An Owl Knows, and a page-turning real-life caper from Michael Finkel (The Stranger in the Woods) in The Art Thief.