Listen Up! March 2023 on Poured Over
Lions and lambs and literature, oh my! We’ve got you covered from Ides to Equinox with the episodes below…
We kick off the month with magical realism and more in Eloghosa Osunde’s debut novel Vagabonds! We’re live at B&N’s flagship store on Union Square in New York City with Will Schwalbe (The End of Your Life Book Club) and Chris Maxey for We Should Not Be Friends. Shannon Chakraborty (The City of Brass) dazzles with The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi, the start of a new trilogy. Jenny Odell’s How to Do Nothing was a word of mouth hit that showed us how to slow down and disconnect from the attention economy; Saving Time is her urgent follow-up, “one of the most important books I’ve read in my life” according to Poured Over guest Ed Yong, author of An Immense World. A box set we wish existed (so we made a Poured Over Double Shot episode): Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson and Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dear Edward, now streaming on Apple+). That’s not our only pairing this month: Luminous debuts from Alice Winn (In Memoriam) and Madelaine Lucas (Thirst for Salt), and sharp stories from Claire Jimenez (What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez) and Elaine Hsieh Chou (Disorientation, out in paperback 3/21/23). We’ve always been HUGE fans of Pulitzer winner/MacArthur Genius Grant recipient Matthew Desmond (Evicted), and his latest, Poverty, By America asks hard questions about where we are and how we got here — and is not to be missed. Enchantment by Katherine May (Wintering) is an absolute delight, a perfect read as we come into Spring. Booker Prize Winner Eleanor Catton (The Luminaries) returns with Birnam Wood, an epic psychological thriller that counts Stephen King among its fans. If you love Min Jin Lee’s Pachinko as much as we do, put The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng at the top of your TBR list. And we’re closing out the month with a fresh new take on a very old story in The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland.
Poured Over is available wherever you listen to podcasts, or you can stream from the B&N Reads blog, or watch on B&N’s YouTube channel.