Listen Up! September 2023 on Poured Over

September’s a big, big month for books by some of our favorite authors here on Poured Over. Zadie Smith kills Charles Dickens (in a manner of speaking) in her new novel, THE FRAUD, a crackerjack historical fiction about authenticity and belief—and her first foray into the genre. Ayana Mathis (The Twelve Tribes of Hattie) delivers a searing portrait of America in her long-awaited novel, THE UNSETTLED, a multigenerational saga that cuts between small town Alabama and Philadelphia. Lauren Groff (Fates & Furies, Matrix) goes west in THE VASTER WILDS, a take on the classic survival story and a gorgeous sprint of a novel. Pulitzer Prize finalist Daniel Mason’s NORTH WOODS takes readers on a journey through American history via the inhabitants of a single plot of New England land, in an indelible story of how we are all connected, through our environment and our history. C. Pam Zhang (How Much of These Hills Is Gold) returns with LAND OF MILK AND HONEY, a stunning novel about pleasure and privilege, and a paean to the joys of food and eating. Nathan Hill charmed us with THE NIX, and we can’t wait for readers to experience WELLNESS, a funny and moving novel that charts the course of a marriage over several decades. Ben Fountain, author of National Book Award Finalist Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, delivers a wild ride of a story about greed and power, secrets and treasure in DEVIL MAKES THREE. Emma Donoghue’s LEARNED BY HEART is an unforgettable love story set in 19th Century England from a writer at the top of her game. V.E Schwab (The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue) presents her long-awaited return to the Shades of Magic series in a gripping tale of old heroes and new enemies. ROUGE by Mona Awad (Bunny and All’s Well) is a creepy, funny novel about the dangers of the extreme pursuit of youth and beauty.



We’re extending Feral Girl Summer with a Double Shot episode featuring two writers we love — and whose names you might not yet recognize: Claudia Dey and Sheena Patel. DAUGHTER is a dark, intimate novel about a complicated relationship between a father and a daughter, perfect for readers of Patricia Lockwood and Lisa Taddeo; at first, I’M A FAN appears to be a story of an unequal relationship but it evolves into blistering commentary on race, patriarchy, consumer culture, and our use of social media.



And for fans of complicated women, we have comedian Maria Bamford — If there’s anyone who can help us see the proverbial “lighter side of life”, it’s Bamford as she’s seen the darker side. SURE, I’LL JOIN YOUR CULT is a fascinating world to visit — and and journalist Joanna Moorhead on SURREAL SPACES: THE LIFE AND ART OF LEONORA CARRINGTON.















