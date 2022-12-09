Top 5 Home Organizing Tips on a Budget: A Guest Post from Ann Lightfoot and Kate Pawlowski, Authors of Love Your Home Again

If you're looking for ways to declutter and organize your stuff, pick up Love Your Home Again by Ann Lightfoot and Kate Pawlowski. This book will provide you with gentle guidance for your sentimental items, helpful tips to make your daily life easier, and organization methods and more for every room. Keep reading for tips from Ann Lightfoot and Kate Pawlowski about their top 5 tips to getting started organizing your home on a budget!

If you’ve recently taken the plunge into organizing, you likely experienced a bit of sticker shock when you scoped out the price of bins, baskets, containers and jars.

We’re not gonna lie, we often find it shocking as well.

The good news is that you can organize any space in your home without breaking the bank. Below, we’ve rounded up our top 5 ways to organize on a budget.

5. Declutter first!

People often get so excited about transforming their space that they buy a bunch of products they don’t ultimately need. Before you spend a dollar, make sure you’re not buying bins just to have a pretty place to put all your clutter.

4. Recycle or upcycle containers you already have in your home.

Phone boxes, jewelry boxes or the bottom of cereal boxes all work well inside drawers. Especially in areas that are hidden, containment is really what you’re going for, so the aesthetics aren’t as important. For pantries or closets, bigger boxes work just as well, and you can dress them up with removable wallpaper or other DIY projects. Pinterest is a great resource!

3. Buy off-brand!

We don’t typically recommend buying inexpensive products because they can wear out quickly but when it comes to bins and containers, you can buy less expensive items without compromising quality.

2. Be patient and wait for a good sale.

We know that once a space is decluttered and organized, you want to put the finishing touches on it and make it look amazing. But the truth is that function and efficiency are the goals, and a shoebox can work just as well as an acrylic bin. So, bide your time and get a great price when that cute basket gets marked down!

1. Our number one budget friendly tip? Stop shopping, browsing, scrolling and buying.

The fact is we all have too much stuff and we spend a ton of time and money dealing with our possessions. Not only will you save money on the front end (not buying things you don’t need), you’ll save money on the back end (not buying organizing products to deal with all the clutter).

We’re not suggesting that you never buy anything ever again. But we do recommend that you watch what comes through your front door and try to keep impulse buying to a minimum. Less stuff means less decluttering and cleaning and more time doing the things that make you happy!