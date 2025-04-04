B&N Reads

March to Madness: Dystopian Style

By Michele Laikowski / April 4, 2025 at 5:52 pm

Our March to Madness Bracket

Final (Destination) Four

Game 1

The Handmaid's Tale

By Margaret Atwood

Paperback $18.00

The Hunger Games (Deluxe Edition) (Hunger Games Series #1)

By Suzanne Collins

Paperback $14.99 $16.99

Game 2

Divergent (Divergent Series #1)

By Veronica Roth
Photographer Nicolas Delort

Paperback $16.99

The Giver

By Lois Lowry

Paperback $11.99

The Losers of the Erased Eight

Ready Player One: A Novel

By Ernest Cline

Paperback $18.00

1984

By George Orwell
Introduction Dolen Perkins-Valdez
Afterword Sandra Newman

Paperback $19.00

Fahrenheit 451: A Novel

By Ray Bradbury

Paperback $17.00

Red Rising (Red Rising Series #1)

By Pierce Brown

Paperback $16.00 $18.00

The Losers of the Scared Sixteen

Station Eleven

By Emily St. John Mandel

Paperback $18.00

The Stand

By Stephen King

Paperback $19.00 $22.00

Brave New World

By Aldous Huxley

Paperback $18.99

The Fifth Season (Broken Earth Series #1) (Hugo Award Winner)

By N. K. Jemisin

Paperback $19.99

The Man In The High Castle

By Philip K. Dick

Paperback $18.99

Parable of the Sower

By Octavia E. Butler

Paperback $16.99 $19.99

Woman on the Edge of Time: A Novel

By Marge Piercy

Paperback $18.00

Never Let Me Go

By Kazuo Ishiguro

Paperback $17.00

The Losers of the First & Second Rounds

Little Brother & Homeland

By Cory Doctorow

Paperback $27.99

The Yellow Wall-Paper, Herland, and Selected Writings

By Charlotte Perkins Gilman
Introduction Kate Bolick

Paperback $15.00

The Dream Hotel (Read with Jenna Pick)

By Laila Lalami

Hardcover $29.00

The New Wilderness: A Novel

By Diane Cook

Paperback $17.00

Wool (Silo Series #1)

By Hugh Howey

Paperback $19.99

Blue Lard

By Vladimir Sorokin
Translator Max Lawton
Afterword Max Lawton

Paperback $18.95

The Road (Pulitzer Prize Winner)

By Cormac McCarthy

Paperback $18.00

The Iron Heel

By Jack London
Introduction Jonathan Auerbach

Paperback $16.00

American War

By Omar El Akkad

Paperback $19.00

The Electric State

By Simon Stålenhag

Hardcover $39.99

Severance

By Ling Ma

Paperback $19.00

The First Book of Calamity Leek: A Novel

By Paula Lichtarowicz

Paperback $18.99

I Who Have Never Known Men

By Jacqueline Harpman
Translator Ros Schwartz
Afterword Sophie Mackintosh

Paperback $14.95 $16.95

The Passage (Passage Trilogy Series #1)

By Justin Cronin

Paperback $18.99

Dry

By Neal Shusterman , Jarrod Shusterman

Paperback $13.99

It Can't Happen Here

By Sinclair Lewis
Introduction Michael Meyer

Paperback $18.00

Red Clocks: A Novel

By Leni Zumas

Paperback $18.99

The School for Good Mothers

By Jessamine Chan

Paperback $18.99

V for Vendetta

By Alan Moore
Illustrator David Lloyd

Paperback $24.99

Gone (Gone Series #1)

By Michael Grant

Paperback $15.99

The Water Cure: A Novel

By Sophie Mackintosh

Paperback $17.00

Legend (Legend Series #1)

By Marie Lu

Paperback $12.99

They

By Kay Dick
Afterword Lucy Scholes

Paperback $18.00

Snow Crash

By Neal Stephenson

Paperback $18.99

The Trial: A New Translation Based on the Restored Text

By Franz Kafka

Paperback $17.00

Scythe (Arc of a Scythe Series #1)

By Neal Shusterman

Paperback $13.99

His Name was Death

By Rafael Bernal
Translator Kit Schluter

Paperback $15.95

The Maze Runner (Maze Runner Series #1)

By James Dashner

Paperback $13.99

The Memory Police: A Novel

By Yoko Ogawa
Translator Stephen Snyder

Paperback $17.00

Riddley Walker, Expanded Edition / Edition 2

By Russell Hoban

Paperback $18.00

The Gunslinger (Dark Tower Series #1)

By Stephen King

Paperback $15.99 $17.99

You Bright and Risen Angels

By William T. Vollmann

Paperback $32.00

Oryx and Crake (MaddAddam Trilogy #1)

By Margaret Atwood

Paperback $18.00

Prophet Song (Booker Prize Winner)

By Paul Lynch

Paperback $16.00 $18.00

All the Water in the World: A Novel

By Eiren Caffall

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00

Neuromancer

By William Gibson

Paperback $19.00

The Slynx

By Tatyana Tolstaya
Translator Jamey Gambrell

Paperback $17.95

Lord of the Flies: (Penguin Classics Deluxe Edition)

By William Golding
Foreword by Lois Lowry
Introduction Stephen King
Contribution by E. M. Forster , Jennifer Buehler

Paperback $17.00

The Children of Men

By P. D. James

Paperback $18.00

Fatherland

By Robert Harris

Paperback $18.99

The Plot Against America

By Philip Roth

Paperback $18.00

Our Missing Hearts (Reese's Book Club)

By Celeste Ng

Paperback $15.00 $18.00

We: A Novel

By Yevgeny Zamyatin
Translator Bela Shayevich
Introduction Margaret Atwood

Paperback $18.99

How High We Go in the Dark: A Novel

By Sequoia Nagamatsu

Paperback $18.99

The Circle

By Dave Eggers

Paperback $18.00

Future Home of the Living God

By Louise Erdrich

Paperback $18.99

Who Fears Death

By Nnedi Okorafor

Paperback $18.00

Chain Gang All Stars

By Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Paperback $18.00

I Cheerfully Refuse (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)

By Leif Enger

Hardcover $28.00

The Power

By Naomi Alderman

Paperback $19.99

The Unworthy: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Agustina Bazterrica

Paperback $16.99 $18.99