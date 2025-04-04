March to Madness: Dystopian Style
Our March to Madness Bracket
Final (Destination) Four
Game 1
The Handmaid's Tale
Game 2
Divergent (Divergent Series #1)
Veronica Roth
The Giver
By Lois Lowry
The Losers of the Erased Eight
Ready Player One: A Novel
By Ernest Cline
1984
George Orwell
Fahrenheit 451: A Novel
By Ray Bradbury
Red Rising (Red Rising Series #1)
By Pierce Brown
The Losers of the Scared Sixteen
Station Eleven
The Stand
By Stephen King
Brave New World
The Fifth Season (Broken Earth Series #1) (Hugo Award Winner)
The Man In The High Castle
Parable of the Sower
Woman on the Edge of Time: A Novel
By Marge Piercy
Never Let Me Go
The Losers of the First & Second Rounds
Little Brother & Homeland
The Yellow Wall-Paper, Herland, and Selected Writings
Charlotte Perkins Gilman
The Dream Hotel (Read with Jenna Pick)
By Laila Lalami
The New Wilderness: A Novel
By Diane Cook
Wool (Silo Series #1)
By Hugh Howey
Blue Lard
Vladimir Sorokin
The Road (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
The Iron Heel
Jack London
American War
The Electric State
The First Book of Calamity Leek: A Novel
I Who Have Never Known Men
Jacqueline Harpman
The Passage (Passage Trilogy Series #1)
Dry
By Neal Shusterman , Jarrod Shusterman
It Can't Happen Here
Sinclair Lewis
Red Clocks: A Novel
By Leni Zumas
The School for Good Mothers
V for Vendetta
Alan Moore
Gone (Gone Series #1)
The Water Cure: A Novel
Legend (Legend Series #1)
By Marie Lu
They
Kay Dick
Snow Crash
The Trial: A New Translation Based on the Restored Text
By Franz Kafka
Scythe (Arc of a Scythe Series #1)
His Name was Death
Rafael Bernal
The Maze Runner (Maze Runner Series #1)
The Memory Police: A Novel
Yoko Ogawa
Riddley Walker, Expanded Edition / Edition 2
The Gunslinger (Dark Tower Series #1)
By Stephen King
You Bright and Risen Angels
Oryx and Crake (MaddAddam Trilogy #1)
Prophet Song (Booker Prize Winner)
By Paul Lynch
All the Water in the World: A Novel
Neuromancer
The Slynx
Tatyana Tolstaya
Lord of the Flies: (Penguin Classics Deluxe Edition)
William Golding
The Children of Men
By P. D. James
Fatherland
The Plot Against America
By Philip Roth
Our Missing Hearts (Reese's Book Club)
By Celeste Ng
We: A Novel
Yevgeny Zamyatin
How High We Go in the Dark: A Novel
The Circle
By Dave Eggers
Future Home of the Living God
Who Fears Death
Chain Gang All Stars
I Cheerfully Refuse (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
By Leif Enger
The Power
The Unworthy: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
