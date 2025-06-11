Bantering Bliss: A Guest Post by Meghan Quinn

Scottie’s off to summer camp with her boss, coworkers and a fake husband — what could go wrong? You’ll need to fan yourself after basking in the heat of this sizzling summertime romance. Read on for an exclusive essay from author Meghan Quinn on writing Till Summer Do Us Part.

I love stalking my readers. Creepy? Perhaps, but I’m okay with that, because I learn so much from creeping behind the keyboard and observing what my readers are interested in, which is how I came up with the idea of TILL SUMMER DO US PART.

One of my wonderful readers posted a picture in my reader group of a made up scenario. The scenario was . . . what if a couple was going to marriage counseling, but they weren’t actually married, and didn’t even know each other? I thought that was the most brilliant premise and I mulled it over . . . and over, attempting to think how I could make it work. And then one day, in the shower, it all unfolded right in front of me–I must have been scrubbing the scalp extra hard that day.

It started with the marriage counseling and trickled from there . . . how do I get them together and keep them together while maintaining the marriage counseling? Well there was only one thing I could think of . . . an adult marriage camp. Eight days of bantering bliss with a one bed trope, toss in some enemies to lovers, a best friend’s millionaire brother, and a heavy dose of spice, I think TILL SUMMER TO US PART makes the perfect summer read. It’s an escape from reality that will make you laugh, smile, and believe in the perfect happily ever after. Happy reading!