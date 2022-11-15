A Letter from Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Author of The Light We Carry

Former First Lady Michelle Obama shares practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today's highly uncertain world. Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend and First Lady, she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles — the earned wisdom that helps her continue to "become." Keep reading for a letter from Former First Lady Michelle Obama to her readers.

Dear Reader,

I want to start by saying thank you for the support you showed me when I published my memoir Becoming. Sharing my story with you all was one of the most affirming experiences I’ve had in my life—and it actually inspired me to keep on writing. That’s why I could not be more thrilled to share my new book, The Light We Carry.



The Becoming book tour was one of the most meaningful experiences of my life.

Photo by Isaac Palmisano

These days, every time I’m with friends or meeting folks like you, I can see how much we are all struggling to protect our own light in a world filled with uncertainty. In this book, I reflect on questions that we’ve all thought about when we’re up late at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?

A simple hug is one of the most powerful tools we have for communicating gladness for another’s presence.

Photo by Amanda Lucidon, Courtesy Barack Obama Presidential Library

My goal is to start an honest and open discussion about the kinds of tools and approaches we all need to keep our heads up during challenging times. I hope after reading it, you feel a little more secure, a little steadier — and understand that none of us have to go through any of this alone. From my heart to yours, I hope you enjoy it. And I hope you’ll share your own reflections and stories with me using #TheLightWeCarry.

My girlfriends and I lean on one another for strength, solace, and joy.

Photo by Jill Vedder

All my love,

Michelle Obama