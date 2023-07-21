By Barnes & Noble

In Stock Online

Calendar $29.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

We are thrilled to offer this latest edition of the Barnes & Noble Desk Diary, a 17-month weekly planner celebrating great works of literature and their authors. Union Square & Co. takes pride in their commitment to providing readers with unique perspectives and thought-provoking content. Their dedication to excellence is evident in every aspect of their work, from top-notch editorial and design to the highest quality production and this planner is no different. It’s perfect for book lovers, with monthly illustrated profiles of notable classic writers and plenty of space for notes, monthly two-page views and weekly spreads. You’ll also find major and national holidays, moon phases and lists of prize-winning books. The planner is thoughtfully designed with 17 monthly tabs, a page of stickers, a handy back pocket for storing important records, two page-marker ribbons and an elastic strap closure. And, as a special bonus, they’ve included birthday lists of some of the world’s most beloved authors, so you’ll never forget to celebrate these literary legends.