From Chaos to Order: Calendars & Planners That Can Keep You on Track
It’s no secret that planning can be overwhelming, whether it’s for a big event or just daily tasks. Calendars and planners can help you stay on track and feel more in control of your life. At Barnes & Noble, we offer the largest variety of planners in various designs, sizes and formats, making it easy to find the perfect companion for your daily tasks. And this year, we teamed up with the talented design team at Paper Source to create a unique collection that stands out from the rest. With daily, weekly, and monthly formats in a variety of sizes and styles, there’s something for everyone. Planning just got a whole lot easier!
Calendar $34.99
2024 Papersource Mountainside 17-Month Weekly Hardcover Spiral Planner
By Fringe
The vibrant scenery on this planner is truly awe-inspiring. With unique weekly grids, it offers an array of impressive features that are sure to simplify your life, including monthly and weekly pages with special formatting, 17-tab dividers, pages for notes and a sticker sheet. The sturdy hardcover and spiral binding make it long-lasting and easy to use. Overall, this planner is a must-have for anyone seeking to stay on top of their game.
Calendar $29.99
2024 Barnes & Noble Desk Diary: 17-Month Hardcover
In Stock Online
We are thrilled to offer this latest edition of the Barnes & Noble Desk Diary, a 17-month weekly planner celebrating great works of literature and their authors. Union Square & Co. takes pride in their commitment to providing readers with unique perspectives and thought-provoking content. Their dedication to excellence is evident in every aspect of their work, from top-notch editorial and design to the highest quality production and this planner is no different. It’s perfect for book lovers, with monthly illustrated profiles of notable classic writers and plenty of space for notes, monthly two-page views and weekly spreads. You’ll also find major and national holidays, moon phases and lists of prize-winning books. The planner is thoughtfully designed with 17 monthly tabs, a page of stickers, a handy back pocket for storing important records, two page-marker ribbons and an elastic strap closure. And, as a special bonus, they’ve included birthday lists of some of the world’s most beloved authors, so you’ll never forget to celebrate these literary legends.
Calendar $24.99
2023/24 Botanical 17 Month Family Wall Calendar (Exclusive)
In Stock Online
If you’re searching for the perfect calendar for busy families, look no further. With a large monthly view featuring a lined block grid, you’ll have plenty of space to write down appointments, parties, and important dates. And with an additional column on the left-hand side, you can organize it by family member for easy reference. The notes section at the bottom also provides ample space for lists and important to-dos. Plus, the beautiful floral designs on each month make this calendar a stylish addition to any home. And with tear-away pages and a wooden hanger included, it’s functional and easy to use!
Calendar $27.99
2023-2024 Chunky Weekly / Monthly Planner – The Great Starry Wave
In Stock Online
Madison Park Greetings offers a wide range of luxurious stationery that is truly fueled by imagination. This planner in particular is eye-catching, as we have Hokusai’s The Great Wave crashing into Van Gogh’s Starry Night, capturing a magnificent collision of two iconic pieces of art. This premium-quality spiral bound planner is practical, with tabbed monthly sections, note pages, a double-sided folder insert and activity & motivating sticker sheets. Plus, the interior pages are designed to match the cover artwork, making this planner as beautiful as it is functional. The swirling blues and whites of the wave would clash with the bold yellows and blues of the starry sky. It’s as if the two pieces were meant to be together.
Calendar $12.99
2023/24 Book Lover Just Right 17 Month Planner (Exclusive)
In Stock Online
Looking for a planner that’s both stylish and functional? Try this Book Lover Planner. It features beautiful illustrations and high-quality paper, perfect for keeping track of all your important appointments and events. Whether you’re running errands, brainstorming ideas or just trying to keep track of all the little details of your life, this planner has everything you need to stay organized. And with a 17-month reference calendar and a three-year holiday list, you’ll be able to keep track of everything all year round.
Calendar $22.99
2024 Paper Source Foil 17 Month Blotter Calendar
By Paper Source
In Stock Online
This impressive desk blotter calendar for 2024 is truly a wonderful find. The calendar is exclusively designed by Paper Source, guaranteeing its exceptional quality. With gold foil stamping on every page, it will add a touch of sophistication to your desk. The pad-bound design makes it incredibly easy to flip through pages. Paper Source’s artwork is remarkable, making this calendar a genuine pleasure to use every day.
Calendar $19.99
2023-2024 Paper Source Daily Monthly Planner – Botanical
By Paper Source
In Stock Online
Add a touch of nature to your daily routine with this charming 17-month planner. With a monthly overview and weekly spreads for each day, you’ll easily stay on top of your schedule. The elegant gold foil embossed cover and powder blue elastic band closure make it both stylish and practical. And with a convenient size that’s easy to take on the go, this planner is the perfect way to stay organized and inspired all year long.
Calendar $29.99
2023/24 Cloche Moth Medium Cloth Bound 17 Month Weekly Planner (Exclusive)
In Stock Online
Experience the ethereal beauty of life with this enchanting 17-month planner. The emerald green cloth bound cover adorned with moths and elegant gold foil stamping reminds you of the beauty of time and its potential. With ample space and flexibility to jot down your notes and plans, and a ribbon bookmark to pick up where you left off, this planner is the perfect way to start your journey towards a more serene and organized life.
