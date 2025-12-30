The Most Anticipated Fiction Books of 2026
With a new year comes a new opportunity to find your next favorite story, and this is the perfect time to read widely. Will 2026 be the year you finally explore romance novels? Or are you looking forward to another year of cozy mysteries? Maybe you’ll find a fantasy book that grips you. No matter what genre you gravitate towards, these are some of the most exciting fiction books heading to shelves this year. See all of our Most Anticipated Books of 2026 here and pre-order now with code PREORDER25 for 25% off upcoming books.
Vigil: A Novel
Vigil: A Novel
From the author of Lincoln in the Bardo comes a transformative story of a life shaped by death. George Saunders returns with an imaginative tale about the pivotal moment between life and death. Jill “Doll” Blaine accompanies the dying as they transition to the afterlife—but her latest assignment forces her to reckon with the fragility of humanity.
The First Time I Saw Him
The First Time I Saw Him
By Laura Dave
First came The Last Thing He Told Me. Then came the hit TV series. Fans were left wanting more — and now it’s happening. Laura Dave delivers a raw and powerful sequel continuing the evocative family drama that kept us at the edge-of-our-seats.
The Night We Met (Deluxe Edition)
The Night We Met (Deluxe Edition)
By Abby Jimenez
All Chris wants is for Larissa to be happy, but here’s the catch — Chris is not her boyfriend. Abby Jimenez returns with a gut-wrenching and heartwarming story of longing and impossible choices.
The Murder at World's End: A Novel
The Murder at World's End: A Novel
Two unlikely allies, one house full of secrets — in a world teetering on the brink of a suspected apocalypse, a resident of a well-protected mansion is found dead. Thrills, humor and suspense unfold in this locked-room mystery from Ross Montgomery, author of <em>I Am Rebel </em>. This is his first adult novel.
Operation Bounce House
Operation Bounce House
The author of the smart and funny Dungeon Crawler Carl series returns with another epic adventure. Space settlers fight to survive when planetary warfare becomes a game in this inventive sci-fi read.
The Golden Boy
The Golden Boy
With immersive prose and a touch of humor, this moving tale about confronting the past and embracing the unexpected unfolds across past and present.
Go Gentle
Go Gentle
By Maria Semple
The author of Where’d You Go, Bernadette is back with a transformative novel of new beginnings and second chances. Headstrong and determined, modern philosopher Adora Hazzard questions her future after a meeting with a mysterious yet alluring stranger.
Villa Coco: A Novel
Villa Coco: A Novel
Facing a career crisis, a young man moves to the Italian countryside to assist an eclectic elderly woman named Coco who is living out her final years in a crumbling villa.
Hooked: A Novel of Obsession (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hooked: A Novel of Obsession (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Asako Yuzuki
Translator Polly Barton
With painful honesty, Asako Yuzuki examines the depths of loneliness and the lengths we go for a chance to connect. When an unexpected friendship between two women unravels, it becomes a haunting reflection of the pitfalls of modern relationships.
The Things We Never Say: A Novel
The Things We Never Say: A Novel
With her award-winning prose, Elizabeth Strout paints a tender and insightful picture of a lonely schoolteacher who reconsiders his own life path and choices after an unexpected secret is revealed.
The Midnight Train (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Midnight Train (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Matt Haig
All aboard this sweeping journey through time. If you could travel back to a moment in time, when would you go? After a near-fatal heart attack, one man is given the ultimate chance to relive both his brightest moments and his deepest regrets in this transformative novel from Matt Haig.
Half His Age
Half His Age
Jennette McCurdy, author of I’m Glad My Mom Died, is back with a bold debut novel. Half His Age is a daring exploration of loneliness and desire told through the eyes of a teenage girl struggling to find her place in the world.
Python's Kiss: Stories
Python's Kiss: Stories
Written over twenty years, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Louise Erdrich delivers with a collection of short stories featuring one-of-a-kind, vibrant characters and exceptional wisdom.
Land: A Novel
Land: A Novel
Maggie O’Farrell delivers a sweeping journey through history and memory, loss and survival in a haunting story that captures post-famine Ireland through the eyes of one family.
Kin: A Novel
Kin: A Novel
By Tayari Jones
The complex relationships between mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends in the American South are examined in this sharp and entertaining story from Tayari Jones.
All the Little Houses: A Novel
All the Little Houses: A Novel
By May Cobb
The author of The Hunting Wives takes readers back to Texas for a sharp thriller set in the 1980s, where the little houses are full of big secrets — and the women who will do anything to keep them quiet.
Crux: A Novel
Crux: A Novel
Gabriel Tallent pens a story about the power of friendship, nature and adventure in this unique novel about a group of teens climbing boulders in the Mojave Desert.
A Far-flung Life: A Novel
A Far-flung Life: A Novel
In the Australian outback, one family unravels after a series of tragedies. Heartbreaking and insightful, M.L. Stedman delivers an expansive story of fate, time and sacrifice.
So Old, So Young: A Novel
So Old, So Young: A Novel
By Grant Ginder
From Grant Ginder, author of The People We Hate at the Wedding, comes a story of six lifelong friends told from the perspectives of their various parties over two decades.
Discipline: A Novel
Discipline: A Novel
By Larissa Pham
In this sharp debut, a young writer is approached by the real-life inspiration behind her revenge fantasy novel who threatens to change her entire narrative.
The Beheading Game: A Novel
The Beheading Game: A Novel
What if Anne Boleyn had survived her execution? Rebecca Lehmann crafts a unique novel that rewrites history and allows Anne to finally see her story through…after she sews her head back on.
Yesteryear: A Novel
Yesteryear: A Novel
Natalie seemingly has it all, the perfect husband, kids and a thriving social media empire — but things are about to change. When she suddenly finds herself in an alternate universe from another century, a darkly hilarious story unfolds.
Strange Buildings: A Novel
Strange Buildings: A Novel
By Uketsu
Viral sensation Uketsu returns to the chilling world of Strange Pictures with a dark new story told through the lens of eleven mysterious buildings, with each one laying the groundwork for a sinister secret.
The Ending Writes Itself: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Ending Writes Itself: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
After the death of mystery author Arthur Fletch, six unknown writers are recruited to finish the author’s final novel. But the group quickly becomes entangled in a twisted game in this clever locked-room mystery.
Japanese Gothic: A Novel
Japanese Gothic: A Novel
Kylie Lee Baker, author of Bat Eater and Other Names for Cora Zeng, blends Japanese mythology with modern horror in this haunting tale of two lives across two time periods.
Country People: A Novel
Country People: A Novel
By Daniel Mason
Daniel Mason, author of North Woods, returns with a heartwarming tale of connection and self-discovery. After moving to the secluded woods of Vermont, Miles immerses himself in the local community, full of eccentric characters and one intriguing mystery.
John of John: A Novel
John of John: A Novel
Change, identity and complex family bonds are explored in Douglas Stewart’s moving story of a young gay man who moves back to his childhood home off the coast of Scotland.
American Fantasy: A Novel
American Fantasy: A Novel
By Emma Straub
Set sail on a parasocial voyage of friendship, nostalgia and resurfaced teen angst. Emma Straub’s latest story follows Annie, who boards a ‘90s-themed cruise ship with her sister, and unexpectedly bonds with her favorite boy band while rediscovering the joys — and frustrations — of her youth.
Once and Again: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Once and Again: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
If you had one chance to rewind the clock, would you do it? For the Nowak family, this miraculous ability is both a blessing and a curse. Returning to her hometown, Lauren confronts her memories — especially the love she lost a long time ago.
Our Perfect Storm
Our Perfect Storm
Her wedding might be off, but the honeymoon is just beginning. Frankie sets off to paradise with her complicated best friend George, but when their bond begins to shift, friendship may no longer suffice.
Cherry Baby: A Novel
Cherry Baby: A Novel
After her ex writes an unflattering novel about their relationship, Cherry is determined to forge a new path and encounters a familiar face from her past in this whip-smart story of self-discovery.
Last Night in Brooklyn: A Novel
Last Night in Brooklyn: A Novel
In 2007, on the cusp of her thirties, Alicia faces her future with uncertainty in this stunning examination of ambition, desire, and the struggles of growing up.
