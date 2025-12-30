The Most Anticipated Kids’ Books of 2026

With a new year comes new opportunities for kids to discover something new, like a sweeping, faraway land or a mysterious menagerie of magical animals, or even a crew of crime-fighting alligators. The kids’ books coming out in 2026 will deliver that and more, with these incredible stories of courage, friendship and, of course, some silly adventures. Find their new favorites today. See all of our Most Anticipated Books of 2026 here and pre-order now with code PREORDER25 for 25% off upcoming books.

The Lions' Run By Sara Pennypacker

Illustrator Jon Klassen

This novel follows a young orphan during World War II who finds the courage to stand up for what's right in a village filled with secrets.

The Future Book By Mac Barnett

Illustrator Shawn Harris

Get a glimpse of tomorrow in this silly picture book that explores the future in all of its glory with vibrant illustrations and guaranteed laughs.

Investigators: Agents of S.U.I.T.: Sew Much Trouble (B&N Exclusive Edition) By John Patrick Green

The Agents are back for a whole new adventure, and this time, they team up for a reality competition to show off their skills. But things don't go as expected in this hilarious story.

Rumpelstiltskin By Mac Barnett

Illustrator Carson Ellis

This classic fable of trickery and deceit is given new life with a gorgeous retelling from author Marc Barnett and illustrator Carson Ellis.

Hypergifted By Gordon Korman

From the mind behind Ungifted and Supergifted comes a story of hilarious hijinks. When middle schoolers Noah and Donovan head to Wilderton University for a summer program, they discover what it really means to be smart.

Magnitude By Jennifer A. Nielsen

After a massive earthquake hits San Francisco in 1906, Cora and her friends search through the rubble for survivors while being targeted by cunning thieves in this historical thriller for young readers.

The Unlikely Tale of Chase and Finnegan By Jasmine Warga

Two unlikely animals become furry friends in this heartwarming story of connection that is inspired by true stories from zoos across the country.

Goodnight, Bruce By Ryan T. Higgins

Bruce just wants his friends to sleep, but that's not easy when there is so much ice cream to eat and movies to watch! Both kids and adults will giggle at this silly bedtime book featuring the beloved grumpy bear Bruce and his critter pals.

It's My Bird-Day! (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Mo Willems

It's a very special day for The Pigeon! Put on your party hats and get ready for a big bird-day surprise in the latest story from Mo Willems. Just make sure he doesn't drive the bus!

Unfairies: A Graphic Novel By Huw Aaron

Illustrator Huw Aaron

Pip the fairy is not like other fairies: he doesn't want power, he just wants to hang among the flowers! Pip is sent on an unexpected journey to keep the peace in The Garden, and he learns that maybe, just maybe, he can be a hero too.

Alice with a Why By Anna James

Illustrator Matthew Land

This retelling of Alice in Wonderland flips the story on its head when Alyce (with a Y) stumbles into Wonderland and finds that the formerly vibrant world has been trapped in a harrowing war — one that she has to put a stop to.

Tractors in Space By Ross MacKay

Illustrator Alex Willmore

Prepare for lift off! What's better than tractors on the ground? Tractors in space! Follow Toby the tractor as he embarks on a new adventure in this silly picture book that explores the solar system.

Amari and the Metalwork Menace By B. B. Alston

While Amari is preparing to finish eighth grade, she must choose between a normal life without her supernatural memories or join the elite new Special Agent program in this epic adventure.

A Blood Moon (Snowlands #1) By Morr Meroz

Illustrator Collin Fogel

Brace yourself: an epic adventure is about to begin. In a perilous snow-covered land, a wolf cub, a leopard and a wildcat must join forces to face the unthinkable.

The Aftermyth By Tracy Wolff

This vibrant mix of Greek mythology and dark academia follows a determined young student who seeks to follow in the footsteps of the Goddess Athena. But when she arrives at the prestigious Anaximander's Academy, she learns that fate has other plans.

Small Wonder By Ross Montgomery

Ross Montgomery, author of I Am Rebel, returns with Small Wonder, a tale of two brothers, their loyal horse, and the quest to save their kingdom.

