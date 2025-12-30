The Most Anticipated Kids’ Books of 2026
With a new year comes new opportunities for kids to discover something new, like a sweeping, faraway land or a mysterious menagerie of magical animals, or even a crew of crime-fighting alligators. The kids’ books coming out in 2026 will deliver that and more, with these incredible stories of courage, friendship and, of course, some silly adventures. Find their new favorites today. See all of our Most Anticipated Books of 2026 here and pre-order now with code PREORDER25 for 25% off upcoming books.
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
The Hybrid Prince (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Wings of Fire, Book 16)
The Hybrid Prince (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Wings of Fire, Book 16)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
The sixteenth book in the iconic Wings of Fire series will answer some of the biggest questions of the series and reveal even more secrets. Our Exclusive Edition features a very special poster.
The sixteenth book in the iconic Wings of Fire series will answer some of the biggest questions of the series and reveal even more secrets. Our Exclusive Edition features a very special poster.
Hardcover $18.99
The Lions' Run
The Lions' Run
By
Sara Pennypacker
Illustrator Jon Klassen
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
This novel follows a young orphan during World War II who finds the courage to stand up for what’s right in a village filled with secrets.
This novel follows a young orphan during World War II who finds the courage to stand up for what’s right in a village filled with secrets.
Hardcover $19.99
The Future Book
The Future Book
By
Mac Barnett
Illustrator Shawn Harris
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Get a glimpse of tomorrow in this silly picture book that explores the future in all of its glory with vibrant illustrations and guaranteed laughs.
Get a glimpse of tomorrow in this silly picture book that explores the future in all of its glory with vibrant illustrations and guaranteed laughs.
Hardcover $12.99
Investigators: Agents of S.U.I.T.: Sew Much Trouble (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Investigators: Agents of S.U.I.T.: Sew Much Trouble (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $12.99
The Agents are back for a whole new adventure, and this time, they team up for a reality competition to show off their skills. But things don’t go as expected in this hilarious story.
The Agents are back for a whole new adventure, and this time, they team up for a reality competition to show off their skills. But things don’t go as expected in this hilarious story.
Paperback $14.99
Dawn on the Coast: A Graphic Novel (The Baby-sitters Club #19)
Dawn on the Coast: A Graphic Novel (The Baby-sitters Club #19)
By
Ann M. Martin
Adapted by Arley Nopra
Illustrator Arley Nopra
In Stock Online
Paperback $14.99
After a trip across the country to visit her father, Dawn must confront a difficult decision that could lead her to leave Stoneybrook and The Baby-sitters Club forever.
After a trip across the country to visit her father, Dawn must confront a difficult decision that could lead her to leave Stoneybrook and The Baby-sitters Club forever.
Hardcover $19.99
Rumpelstiltskin
Rumpelstiltskin
By
Mac Barnett
Illustrator Carson Ellis
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
This classic fable of trickery and deceit is given new life with a gorgeous retelling from author Marc Barnett and illustrator Carson Ellis.
This classic fable of trickery and deceit is given new life with a gorgeous retelling from author Marc Barnett and illustrator Carson Ellis.
Paperback
$10.49
$14.99
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Manga (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Manga (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Dav Pilkey
Illustrator Motojiro
In Stock Online
Paperback
$10.49
$14.99
It’s Captain Underpants like you’ve never seen him before! This re-imagined edition of the first chapter book is retold in an epic manga style for an exciting spin on the classic story.
It’s Captain Underpants like you’ve never seen him before! This re-imagined edition of the first chapter book is retold in an epic manga style for an exciting spin on the classic story.
Hardcover $19.99
Hypergifted
Hypergifted
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
From the mind behind Ungifted and Supergifted comes a story of hilarious hijinks. When middle schoolers Noah and Donovan head to Wilderton University for a summer program, they discover what it really means to be smart.
From the mind behind Ungifted and Supergifted comes a story of hilarious hijinks. When middle schoolers Noah and Donovan head to Wilderton University for a summer program, they discover what it really means to be smart.
Hardcover $18.99
Magnitude
Magnitude
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
After a massive earthquake hits San Francisco in 1906, Cora and her friends search through the rubble for survivors while being targeted by cunning thieves in this historical thriller for young readers.
After a massive earthquake hits San Francisco in 1906, Cora and her friends search through the rubble for survivors while being targeted by cunning thieves in this historical thriller for young readers.
Hardcover $18.99
The Unlikely Tale of Chase and Finnegan
The Unlikely Tale of Chase and Finnegan
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Two unlikely animals become furry friends in this heartwarming story of connection that is inspired by true stories from zoos across the country.
Two unlikely animals become furry friends in this heartwarming story of connection that is inspired by true stories from zoos across the country.
Hardcover $19.99
Goodnight, Bruce
Goodnight, Bruce
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Bruce just wants his friends to sleep, but that’s not easy when there is so much ice cream to eat and movies to watch! Both kids and adults will giggle at this silly bedtime book featuring the beloved grumpy bear Bruce and his critter pals.
Bruce just wants his friends to sleep, but that’s not easy when there is so much ice cream to eat and movies to watch! Both kids and adults will giggle at this silly bedtime book featuring the beloved grumpy bear Bruce and his critter pals.
Hardcover $18.99
It's My Bird-Day! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
It's My Bird-Day! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Mo Willems
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
It’s a very special day for The Pigeon! Put on your party hats and get ready for a big bird-day surprise in the latest story from Mo Willems. Just make sure he doesn’t drive the bus!
It’s a very special day for The Pigeon! Put on your party hats and get ready for a big bird-day surprise in the latest story from Mo Willems. Just make sure he doesn’t drive the bus!
Paperback $13.99
Unfairies: A Graphic Novel
Unfairies: A Graphic Novel
By
Huw Aaron
Illustrator Huw Aaron
In Stock Online
Paperback $13.99
Pip the fairy is not like other fairies: he doesn’t want power, he just wants to hang among the flowers! Pip is sent on an unexpected journey to keep the peace in The Garden, and he learns that maybe, just maybe, he can be a hero too.
Pip the fairy is not like other fairies: he doesn’t want power, he just wants to hang among the flowers! Pip is sent on an unexpected journey to keep the peace in The Garden, and he learns that maybe, just maybe, he can be a hero too.
Hardcover $18.99
Alice with a Why
Alice with a Why
By
Anna James
Illustrator Matthew Land
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
This retelling of Alice in Wonderland flips the story on its head when Alyce (with a Y) stumbles into Wonderland and finds that the formerly vibrant world has been trapped in a harrowing war — one that she has to put a stop to.
This retelling of Alice in Wonderland flips the story on its head when Alyce (with a Y) stumbles into Wonderland and finds that the formerly vibrant world has been trapped in a harrowing war — one that she has to put a stop to.
Hardcover $17.99
Tractors in Space
Tractors in Space
By
Ross MacKay
Illustrator Alex Willmore
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
Prepare for lift off! What’s better than tractors on the ground? Tractors in space! Follow Toby the tractor as he embarks on a new adventure in this silly picture book that explores the solar system.
Prepare for lift off! What’s better than tractors on the ground? Tractors in space! Follow Toby the tractor as he embarks on a new adventure in this silly picture book that explores the solar system.
Hardcover $19.99
Amari and the Metalwork Menace
Amari and the Metalwork Menace
By B. B. Alston
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
While Amari is preparing to finish eighth grade, she must choose between a normal life without her supernatural memories or join the elite new Special Agent program in this epic adventure.
While Amari is preparing to finish eighth grade, she must choose between a normal life without her supernatural memories or join the elite new Special Agent program in this epic adventure.
Paperback $14.99
A Blood Moon (Snowlands #1)
A Blood Moon (Snowlands #1)
By
Morr Meroz
Illustrator Collin Fogel
In Stock Online
Paperback $14.99
Brace yourself: an epic adventure is about to begin. In a perilous snow-covered land, a wolf cub, a leopard and a wildcat must join forces to face the unthinkable.
Brace yourself: an epic adventure is about to begin. In a perilous snow-covered land, a wolf cub, a leopard and a wildcat must join forces to face the unthinkable.
Hardcover $18.99
The Aftermyth
The Aftermyth
By Tracy Wolff
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
This vibrant mix of Greek mythology and dark academia follows a determined young student who seeks to follow in the footsteps of the Goddess Athena. But when she arrives at the prestigious Anaximander’s Academy, she learns that fate has other plans.
This vibrant mix of Greek mythology and dark academia follows a determined young student who seeks to follow in the footsteps of the Goddess Athena. But when she arrives at the prestigious Anaximander’s Academy, she learns that fate has other plans.
Paperback $15.99
Warriors Graphic Novel: The New Prophecy, Part One of Three
Warriors Graphic Novel: The New Prophecy, Part One of Three
By
Erin Hunter
,
Gibson Twist
Illustrator Sammy Savos
In Stock Online
Paperback $15.99
The graphic novel adaptation of the hit Warriors series continues with this edition of Midnight and Moonrise, the first two stories in The New Prophecy saga. The cats struggle to find meaning in the prophecy in this dangerous new quest.
The graphic novel adaptation of the hit Warriors series continues with this edition of Midnight and Moonrise, the first two stories in The New Prophecy saga. The cats struggle to find meaning in the prophecy in this dangerous new quest.
Hardcover $18.99
Small Wonder
Small Wonder
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Ross Montgomery, author of I Am Rebel, returns with Small Wonder, a tale of two brothers, their loyal horse, and the quest to save their kingdom.
Ross Montgomery, author of I Am Rebel, returns with Small Wonder, a tale of two brothers, their loyal horse, and the quest to save their kingdom.
See all of our Most Anticipated Books of 2026 here and pre-order now with code PREORDER25 for 25% off upcoming books.