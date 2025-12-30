The Most Anticipated Nonfiction Books of 2026

This year, dive into a fascinating true story, read an in-depth memoir, learn something new about our natural world — or perhaps all of the above! Whichever topic piques your interest, check out the most anticipated nonfiction books of 2026 and find your next great read.

Chain of Ideas: The Origins of Our Authoritarian Age By Ibram X. Kendi Hardcover $35.00 From the author of How to Be an Antiracist comes an eye–opening, accessible exploration of how authoritarian thinking develops and how harmful misinformation continues to shape today's political system.

A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness By Michael Pollan Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Pollan brings fresh perspectives into the study of the one thing we will probably never fully grasp — consciousness. Offering illuminating insights in hopes of fostering greater awareness, this is a fascinating meditation on the mysterious world we live in.

Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! By Liza Minnelli Hardcover $36.00 From Broadway to Hollywood and everywhere in between, Liza Minnelli opens up about her triumphs and struggles, revealing the deeply personal stories that shaped her life.

You with the Sad Eyes: A Memoir By Christina Applegate Hardcover $32.00 The iconic actress reflects on her monumental on-screen and off-screen career, from her sitcom days to her movie roles to her hilarious podcast, and the important lessons she's learned over the years.

Famesick: A Memoir By Lena Dunham Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Lena Dunham forges forward, finding a way back to herself following a whirlwind dance with fame and success. Drawing hard-earned insight from life's twists and the hardships her body endured, she opens her heart to reveal her journey.

Talking Classics: The Shock of the Old By Mary Beard Hardcover $22.50 With her signature wit, Mary Beard analyzes the obsession with art from the ancient world and what it really means to be "classic."

Neptune's Fortune: The Billion-Dollar Shipwreck and the Ghosts of the Spanish Empire By Julian Sancton Hardcover $33.00 A billion-dollar shipwreck. A determined treasure hunter. A vast ocean floor. From the author of Madhouse at the End of the Earth, a gripping true historical adventure and the thrilling quest to recover one of the Spanish Empire's lost treasures.

One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food By Demi Lovato Hardcover $31.99 $34.99 Let Demi Lovato reignite your pleasure for cooking and eating one plate at a time with her inspiring new cookbook. Find happiness in cooking and joy in every bite with more than 80 easy and satisfying recipes from Demi's kitchen.

Landon: A Memoir By Landon Donovan Hardcover $29.95 From a soccer legend comes an inspirational story of perseverance, reliance and self-discovery. Not just a memoir, but a powerful look at both sports and mental health

Kutchinsky's Egg: A Family's Story of Obsession, Love, and Loss By Serena Kutchinsky Hardcover $30.00 Serena Kutchinsky seeks to solve a family secret that had long consumed her father before his death in this real-life mystery that traces the rise and fall of a family empire.

Survivor: Forged by Fire By Jeff Probst Hardcover $40.00 The reality show that changed television is celebrating its landmark 50th season, and Jeff Probst shares his unfiltered thoughts and reflections in this stunning book, complete with never-before-seen photos and stories.

The Best Dog in the World: Essays on Love By Alice Hoffman Hardcover $22.00 This collection of essays from dog-loving writers is an ode to the loyal and lovable canine companions who guide us through life's ups and downs.

Cher: Part Two: The Memoir By Cher Hardcover $31.00 $36.00 The music icon delivers the highly anticipated second memoir about her life on and off the stage, with candid moments and memories straight from the legend herself.

The Steps By Sylvester Stallone Hardcover $27.50 $32.50 Actor, award-winner, and icon Sylvester Stallone brings his story to life in this powerful memoir, chronicling his tumultuous early life, his rise to fame and the struggles of stardom that followed.

Depths of Wikipedia: Dispatches from the Last Good Place on the Internet By Annie Rauwerda Hardcover $35.00 Wikipedia might help you research certain locations or movies, but what about the strange articles you come across while falling deeper into the rabbit hole? This book takes a look at the strange, silly and bizarre articles that can be found on the internet's most useful website.

