The Most Anticipated Nonfiction Books of 2026
This year, dive into a fascinating true story, read an in-depth memoir, learn something new about our natural world — or perhaps all of the above! Whichever topic piques your interest, check out the most anticipated nonfiction books of 2026 and find your next great read. See all of our Most Anticipated Books of 2026 here and pre-order now with code PREORDER25 for 25% off upcoming books.
Hardcover $35.00
London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family's Search for Truth
London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family's Search for Truth
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
Patrick Radden Keefe uncovers the gripping true story of a young man whose life is cut short after he becomes entangled in London’s dark underworld. As his parents launch a harrowing search for answers, the case exposes danger, corruption and one family’s devastating loss.
Patrick Radden Keefe uncovers the gripping true story of a young man whose life is cut short after he becomes entangled in London’s dark underworld. As his parents launch a harrowing search for answers, the case exposes danger, corruption and one family’s devastating loss.
Hardcover $35.00
Chain of Ideas: The Origins of Our Authoritarian Age
Chain of Ideas: The Origins of Our Authoritarian Age
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
From the author of How to Be an Antiracist comes an eye–opening, accessible exploration of how authoritarian thinking develops and how harmful misinformation continues to shape today’s political system.
From the author of How to Be an Antiracist comes an eye–opening, accessible exploration of how authoritarian thinking develops and how harmful misinformation continues to shape today’s political system.
Hardcover $28.00
David Bowie and the Search for Life, Death and God: David Bowie and the Search for Life, Death and God
David Bowie and the Search for Life, Death and God: David Bowie and the Search for Life, Death and God
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
Inside Bowie’s quest for meaning. This takes a deep look at the icon’s complex journey towards spiritual and artistic enlightenment throughout his music career.
Inside Bowie’s quest for meaning. This takes a deep look at the icon’s complex journey towards spiritual and artistic enlightenment throughout his music career.
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness
A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
Pollan brings fresh perspectives into the study of the one thing we will probably never fully grasp — consciousness. Offering illuminating insights in hopes of fostering greater awareness, this is a fascinating meditation on the mysterious world we live in.
Pollan brings fresh perspectives into the study of the one thing we will probably never fully grasp — consciousness. Offering illuminating insights in hopes of fostering greater awareness, this is a fascinating meditation on the mysterious world we live in.
Hardcover $38.00
American Struggle: Democracy, Dissent, and the Pursuit of a More Perfect Union: An Anthology
American Struggle: Democracy, Dissent, and the Pursuit of a More Perfect Union: An Anthology
By Jon Meacham
In Stock Online
Hardcover $38.00
Encompassing the triumphs, struggles and challenges of American history from early colonialism to the present day, Jon Meacham offers a nuanced look at the country’s evolution and the ongoing pursuit of a more perfect union.
Encompassing the triumphs, struggles and challenges of American history from early colonialism to the present day, Jon Meacham offers a nuanced look at the country’s evolution and the ongoing pursuit of a more perfect union.
Hardcover $36.00
Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!
Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!
In Stock Online
Hardcover $36.00
From Broadway to Hollywood and everywhere in between, Liza Minnelli opens up about her triumphs and struggles, revealing the deeply personal stories that shaped her life.
From Broadway to Hollywood and everywhere in between, Liza Minnelli opens up about her triumphs and struggles, revealing the deeply personal stories that shaped her life.
Hardcover $32.00
You with the Sad Eyes: A Memoir
You with the Sad Eyes: A Memoir
In Stock Online
Hardcover $32.00
The iconic actress reflects on her monumental on-screen and off-screen career, from her sitcom days to her movie roles to her hilarious podcast, and the important lessons she’s learned over the years.
The iconic actress reflects on her monumental on-screen and off-screen career, from her sitcom days to her movie roles to her hilarious podcast, and the important lessons she’s learned over the years.
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
Famesick: A Memoir
Famesick: A Memoir
By Lena Dunham
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
Lena Dunham forges forward, finding a way back to herself following a whirlwind dance with fame and success. Drawing hard-earned insight from life’s twists and the hardships her body endured, she opens her heart to reveal her journey.
Lena Dunham forges forward, finding a way back to herself following a whirlwind dance with fame and success. Drawing hard-earned insight from life’s twists and the hardships her body endured, she opens her heart to reveal her journey.
Hardcover $35.00
The Book of Birds: A Field Guide to Wonder and Loss
The Book of Birds: A Field Guide to Wonder and Loss
By Robert Macfarlane , Jackie Morris
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
This is not your typical field guide. The Book of Birds is a breathtaking look at the dazzling world of birds through their habitats, flight patterns, songs and more.
This is not your typical field guide. The Book of Birds is a breathtaking look at the dazzling world of birds through their habitats, flight patterns, songs and more.
Hardcover $22.50
Talking Classics: The Shock of the Old
Talking Classics: The Shock of the Old
By Mary Beard
In Stock Online
Hardcover $22.50
With her signature wit, Mary Beard analyzes the obsession with art from the ancient world and what it really means to be “classic.”
With her signature wit, Mary Beard analyzes the obsession with art from the ancient world and what it really means to be “classic.”
Hardcover $33.00
Neptune's Fortune: The Billion-Dollar Shipwreck and the Ghosts of the Spanish Empire
Neptune's Fortune: The Billion-Dollar Shipwreck and the Ghosts of the Spanish Empire
In Stock Online
Hardcover $33.00
A billion-dollar shipwreck. A determined treasure hunter. A vast ocean floor. From the author of Madhouse at the End of the Earth, a gripping true historical adventure and the thrilling quest to recover one of the Spanish Empire’s lost treasures.
A billion-dollar shipwreck. A determined treasure hunter. A vast ocean floor. From the author of Madhouse at the End of the Earth, a gripping true historical adventure and the thrilling quest to recover one of the Spanish Empire’s lost treasures.
Hardcover
$31.99
$34.99
One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food
One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food
By Demi Lovato
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.99
$34.99
Let Demi Lovato reignite your pleasure for cooking and eating one plate at a time with her inspiring new cookbook. Find happiness in cooking and joy in every bite with more than 80 easy and satisfying recipes from Demi’s kitchen.
Let Demi Lovato reignite your pleasure for cooking and eating one plate at a time with her inspiring new cookbook. Find happiness in cooking and joy in every bite with more than 80 easy and satisfying recipes from Demi’s kitchen.
Hardcover $29.99
Well Endowed: The Secrets to Strategic Spending, Building a Financial Foundation for You and Your Family, and Creating Lasting Generational Wealth
Well Endowed: The Secrets to Strategic Spending, Building a Financial Foundation for You and Your Family, and Creating Lasting Generational Wealth
By Vivian Tu
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
How do you make your money milestones matter? Vivian Tu takes readers through her strategy for building wealth and securing a flourishing financial future.
How do you make your money milestones matter? Vivian Tu takes readers through her strategy for building wealth and securing a flourishing financial future.
Hardcover $32.00
In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man: A Memoir
In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man: A Memoir
By Tom Junod
In Stock Online
Hardcover $32.00
Tom Junod tells the story of his father, a larger-than-life handbag salesman with a suitcase full of secrets, in this moving reflection of fathers, sons and the complex bonds between them.
Tom Junod tells the story of his father, a larger-than-life handbag salesman with a suitcase full of secrets, in this moving reflection of fathers, sons and the complex bonds between them.
Hardcover $32.99
The Blood Countess: Murder, Betrayal, and the Making of a Monster
The Blood Countess: Murder, Betrayal, and the Making of a Monster
In Stock Online
Hardcover $32.99
Shelley Puhak examines the legend of the Blood Countess, also known as Elizabeth Bathory, a Hungarian countess who allegedly murdered hundreds of children in the late 16th century.
Shelley Puhak examines the legend of the Blood Countess, also known as Elizabeth Bathory, a Hungarian countess who allegedly murdered hundreds of children in the late 16th century.
Hardcover $29.95
Landon: A Memoir
Landon: A Memoir
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.95
From a soccer legend comes an inspirational story of perseverance, reliance and self-discovery. Not just a memoir, but a powerful look at both sports and mental health
From a soccer legend comes an inspirational story of perseverance, reliance and self-discovery. Not just a memoir, but a powerful look at both sports and mental health
Hardcover $30.00
Kutchinsky's Egg: A Family's Story of Obsession, Love, and Loss
Kutchinsky's Egg: A Family's Story of Obsession, Love, and Loss
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
Serena Kutchinsky seeks to solve a family secret that had long consumed her father before his death in this real-life mystery that traces the rise and fall of a family empire.
Serena Kutchinsky seeks to solve a family secret that had long consumed her father before his death in this real-life mystery that traces the rise and fall of a family empire.
Hardcover $28.00
Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I've Cried About: A Memoir
Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I've Cried About: A Memoir
By Isabel Klee
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
Rescue pup owner Isabel Klee, the mind behind the social media phenomenon SimonSits, tells stories of love, loss and, most importantly, the dogs who keep us company along the way
Rescue pup owner Isabel Klee, the mind behind the social media phenomenon SimonSits, tells stories of love, loss and, most importantly, the dogs who keep us company along the way
Hardcover $40.00
Survivor: Forged by Fire
Survivor: Forged by Fire
By Jeff Probst
In Stock Online
Hardcover $40.00
The reality show that changed television is celebrating its landmark 50th season, and Jeff Probst shares his unfiltered thoughts and reflections in this stunning book, complete with never-before-seen photos and stories.
The reality show that changed television is celebrating its landmark 50th season, and Jeff Probst shares his unfiltered thoughts and reflections in this stunning book, complete with never-before-seen photos and stories.
Hardcover $29.99
Planet Money: A Guide to the Economic Forces That Shape Your Life
Planet Money: A Guide to the Economic Forces That Shape Your Life
By
Alex Mayyasi
,
Hosts of NPR's Planet Money
Introduction Alex Goldmark
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
The voices behind the hit podcast share their tips, tricks, and entertaining anecdotes to help readers make economic decisions, build wealth and feel financially confident.
The voices behind the hit podcast share their tips, tricks, and entertaining anecdotes to help readers make economic decisions, build wealth and feel financially confident.
Hardcover $22.00
The Best Dog in the World: Essays on Love
The Best Dog in the World: Essays on Love
In Stock Online
Hardcover $22.00
This collection of essays from dog-loving writers is an ode to the loyal and lovable canine companions who guide us through life’s ups and downs.
This collection of essays from dog-loving writers is an ode to the loyal and lovable canine companions who guide us through life’s ups and downs.
Hardcover
$31.00
$36.00
Cher: Part Two: The Memoir
Cher: Part Two: The Memoir
By Cher
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.00
$36.00
The music icon delivers the highly anticipated second memoir about her life on and off the stage, with candid moments and memories straight from the legend herself.
The music icon delivers the highly anticipated second memoir about her life on and off the stage, with candid moments and memories straight from the legend herself.
Hardcover
$27.50
$32.50
The Steps
The Steps
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.50
$32.50
Actor, award-winner, and icon Sylvester Stallone brings his story to life in this powerful memoir, chronicling his tumultuous early life, his rise to fame and the struggles of stardom that followed.
Actor, award-winner, and icon Sylvester Stallone brings his story to life in this powerful memoir, chronicling his tumultuous early life, his rise to fame and the struggles of stardom that followed.
Hardcover $18.95
Art But Make It Sports: Epic Matchups Where Art and Sports Collide
Art But Make It Sports: Epic Matchups Where Art and Sports Collide
By
LJ Rader
Foreword by Charlotte Wilder
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.95
Art and sports intersect in this fascinating book that connects themes from modern sports photography to essential moments in art history.
Art and sports intersect in this fascinating book that connects themes from modern sports photography to essential moments in art history.
Hardcover $35.00
The Lost Cities of El Norte: Coronado's Quest, the Unconquered West, and the Birth of American Indian Resistance
The Lost Cities of El Norte: Coronado's Quest, the Unconquered West, and the Birth of American Indian Resistance
By Peter Stark
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
Peter Stark pens a gripping look at the 1540 expedition across unmapped North America, where thousands of men joined Conquistador Francisco Coronado in an effort to conquer “El Norte Misterioso.”
Peter Stark pens a gripping look at the 1540 expedition across unmapped North America, where thousands of men joined Conquistador Francisco Coronado in an effort to conquer “El Norte Misterioso.”
Hardcover $35.00
Depths of Wikipedia: Dispatches from the Last Good Place on the Internet
Depths of Wikipedia: Dispatches from the Last Good Place on the Internet
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
Wikipedia might help you research certain locations or movies, but what about the strange articles you come across while falling deeper into the rabbit hole? This book takes a look at the strange, silly and bizarre articles that can be found on the internet’s most useful website.
Wikipedia might help you research certain locations or movies, but what about the strange articles you come across while falling deeper into the rabbit hole? This book takes a look at the strange, silly and bizarre articles that can be found on the internet’s most useful website.
See all of our Most Anticipated Books of 2026 here and pre-order now with code PREORDER25 for 25% off upcoming books.