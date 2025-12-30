The Most Anticipated Fantasy & YA Books of 2026

Are you ready for something new? This year, there’s a plethora of exciting new stories we can’t wait to share with you. With these YA and fantasy novels, there is something for every reader. From classics retellings to swirling adventures and coming-of-age stories, these are the adventures that everyone will be talking about this year. See all of our Most Anticipated Books of 2026 here and pre-order now with code PREORDER25 for 25% off upcoming books.

Release Me (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Tahereh Mafi Years after the events of Shatter Me, Tahereh Mafi returns to her dystopian world with another action-packed tale. New characters, high-stakes tension and complicated alliances — enemies might even become lovers in this gripping continuation of the series.

Beth Is Dead By Katie Bernet In this deadly spin on a classic tale, the March sisters investigate Beth's death and begin to turn on each other in this fresh rendition of Little Women.

Queen of Faces: Deluxe Edition By Petra Lord In a world where bodies are bought, used, and then discarded, Ana is trapped in a decaying form and must make an impossible choice to save herself and stop dark forces from taking over her kingdom.

The Faraway Inn By Sarah Beth Durst Calisa escapes to rural Vermont to help her stubborn Aunt Zee fix up her bed-and-breakfast, but she soon learns that there are magical secrets hidden inside the house just waiting to be uncovered in this charming YA fantasy.

The Swan's Daughter: A Possibly Doomed Love Story By Roshani Chokshi With lush world-building and fairytale influences, this tale of power and survival blossoms into a gorgeous love story between a prince and an unlikely maiden.

Midnight on the Celestial By Julia Alexandra There is a true danger aboard the Celestial, a magical cruise ship with a secretive past, and concierge Roe is determined to uncover the truth before it consumes her and the rest on board in this imaginative fantasy.

The Dragon and the Sun Lotus By Amélie Wen Zhao The Scorpion and the Night Bossom was just the beginning. Àn'ying's handsome rival is now her enemy and she must join forces with a mysterious boy in order to protect her people and save her kingdom.

The Escape Game By Marissa Meyer , Tamara Moss On an escape room-themed reality show, a real murder takes center stage as a group of teenage contestants fights for survival while piecing together a puzzling mystery.

We Burned So Bright (B&N Exclusive Edition) By TJ Klune If the world were ending, where would you go? Husbands Don and Rodney embark on one last road trip across the country before a black hole consumes everything in this unique story about humanity at the end of life.

Isles of the Emberdark: A Cosmere Novel By Brandon Sanderson Brandon Sanderson delivers a new standalone story in the mystical Cosmere universe. Expanding on the novella Sixth of the Dusk, this tale weaves legends, lore and political intrigue to tell a story of hope and resistance through the eyes of two unlikely allies.

Graceless Heart By Isabel Ibañez As the war against magic rages on, a young sculptress is tasked with a dangerous mission in this slow-burning historical romance.

Underlake: A Novel By Erin L. McCoy This spellbinding story follows two women who journey into the depths of a nearby lake and discover a surreal world unlike anything they've ever encountered before.

Nine Goblins: A Tale of Low Fantasy and High Mischief By T. Kingfisher A ragtag crew of goblins must make it home before being ambushed by the creatures of the forest in this hilarious standalone story from T. Kingfisher.

Crown of War and Shadow: Kingdoms of the Compass By J. R. Ward JR Ward, whose name has long been synonymous with paranormal romance through her Black Dagger Brotherhood saga, raises the stakes with her romantasy debut. This series is just beginning, but you'll be hooked from page one.

Seasons of Glass and Iron: Stories By Amal El-Mohtar This collection of works from Amal El-Mohtar features his award-winning folktales that invite readers into fantastic new worlds through letters, diary entries and lyrical prose.

