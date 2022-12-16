It’s a Classic!: Must-Read Novels That Everyone Should Read
December 16th is Jane Austen’s birthday, and in honor of this (and of the stunning Deluxe Edition of Pride and Prejudice), we simply had to do a post all about the classics that if you didn’t read in school, we think you should read right now! With beautiful editions for collectors and for first-time readers alike, these gorgeous books are perfect to enjoy and then keep displayed in your home.
Pride and Prejudice (Deluxe Edition)
Pride and Prejudice (Deluxe Edition)
This deluxe collector’s edition is one you won’t want to miss, illustrated by none other than renowned fashion illustrator Bil Donovan, and fans of this classic are sure to swoon over the foil stamping, full-color endpapers, and full-color artwork! It’s simply a truth universally acknowledged that fans of Pride and Prejudice will be in want of this stunning keepsake edition!
Frankenstein
Frankenstein
Mary Shelley , Maurice Hindle , Coralie Bickford-Smith
Surely you know the story of Frankenstein by now, or at least the concept. Whether you’ve never read the book, or it’s been too long to remember the details, this classic horror story is one to add to your to-be-read list. We certainly adore this clothbound cover that will set your heart a flutter (just look at those anatomical hearts).
The Picture of Dorian Gray
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Oscar Wilde , Robert Mighall , Coralie Bickford-Smith
This is the story of a man who offloads his sins onto a supernatural portrait, allowing him to remain young and handsome while his portrait becomes increasingly gruesome, reflecting his true self. Wilde’s brilliant twist, which finds Gray’s attempts to reverse the desecration of the painting, resulting in even worse consequences—because his motives were selfish, poisoning his attempt at reform—ensured this one would remain influential long after its publication. Another clothbound edition, this book is perfect to add to your collection.
Little Women
Little Women
Louisa May Alcott , Elaine Showalter , Siobhán Kilfeather , Vinca Showalter , Coralie Bickford-Smith
Little Women is a novel that everyone should read. The strong female characters and their colorful personalities will encourage all readers to embrace their own unique personalities. If you haven’t already fallen in love with the March sisters, now is your chance with this stunning clothbound edition. A great American novel that has been adapted into film quite a few times, this book is one for every reader to get lost in.
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes
Arthur Conan Doyle , Iain Pears , Ed Glinert , Coralie Bickford-Smith
f you’re a fan of mysteries and whodunnits, then The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes is a must-have for your personal library. Compiling some of his most famous cases in this exquisite hardcover edition, travel to Baker Street and try to solve the mysteries before the mystery mastermind comes to his conclusions. You’ll find your mind swirling as you try to remember all the clues that Sherlock Holmes observes.
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass
Lewis Carroll , Hugh Haughton , John Tenniel , Coralie Bickford-Smith
Since it was first published in 1865, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is a magical and timeless read that has inspired the imaginations of countless children (and adults!). From movies and television shows, to animation, theater, and everything else in between, this dreamlike story has sparked countless artists to create their own interpretations. Author Lewis Carroll has produced such a rich and detailed world so unlike our own, and it’s one you can read over and over again and discover something new every time.
The Count of Monte Cristo
The Count of Monte Cristo
Alexandre Dumas , Robin Buss , Coralie Bickford-Smith
One of the greatest stories of betrayal and revenge, this book follows Edmond Dantès whose friends were so jealous of his good fortune in both life and love that they accused him of treason which resulted in Dantès’ imprisonment in a 19th century island jail. What follows is a dazzling tale of adventure and vengeance, and it’s one you’ll want on your TBR!
Jane Eyre
Jane Eyre
Charlotte Bronte , Stevie Davies , Coralie Bickford-Smith
A coming-of-age story, a mystery, a romance, and a Gothic horror novel all rolled into one, this darkly atmospheric Charlotte Brontë classic is a timeless tale of twisted love that’s full of passion, drama, and things that go bump in the night. Considered a work of genius, you simply must pick this gorgeous copy of the book up!
Les Miserables
Les Miserables
Victor Hugo , Norman Denny , Coralie Bickford-Smith
With a musical adaptation and a movie adaptation, Les Misérables is a beloved work of western literature full of injustice, heroism, and love. When an escaped convict tries to put his criminal past behind him to become a respected member of the community despite constantly being under threat. This moving novel will linger in readers minds long after they’ve turned the final page.
Persuasion: The Complete Novel, Featuring the Characters' Letters and Papers, Written and Folded by Hand
Persuasion: The Complete Novel, Featuring the Characters' Letters and Papers, Written and Folded by Hand
Another Jane Austen, this spectacular special edition brings readers inside the world of Anne Elliott, the protagonist of Persuasion. With adaptations of this book out in the world, this cherished story is still finding its way to people day in and day out. Bringing Captain Wentworth and Anne’s great love story to life with so many bells and whistles, this brilliant version is a must-have!
The Great Gatsby
The Great Gatsby
Can we just take a moment to freak out about how stunning this cover is?! We’re in love! This beloved Great American novel has been repackaged, and we are so excited for more people to read the classic that has captivated readers for years with its exploration of class, wealth, and love. Travel to the roaring 20’s, meet Jay Gatsby, and attend dazzling parties in this must-read tale.
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
Bursting with passion, Emily Brontë’s only novel is concerned with the destructive power of that unbridled emotion, demonstrating how feeling unchecked by reason can distort life and ultimately destroy it. Part romance, part ghost story, Wuthering Heights offers one of the best characters ever created in Heathcliff, a shifting personality of uncertain parentage and legacy who is ultimately undone by his mad love for his foster sister Catherine and the taste for vengeance following her death.
A Tale of Two Cities
A Tale of Two Cities
The nearly infinite opening passage of this novel, beginning with the famous “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” signals the wide range of themes the book intends to cover; Dickens wanted nothing less than an examination of the human condition and all of history in the confines of a story. Set in London and Paris before and during the French Revolution, Dickens captures the frenetic spirit of the era in the unsteady adventures of his characters, resulting in one the most sprawling epic novels of all time.
Dracula: Deluxe Edition
Dracula: Deluxe Edition
Stoker’s classic novel has been filmed so many times, it’s possible some don’t realize there’s a source novel. Stoker’s genius is using a series of diary entries and letters (plus a few newspaper clippings filling in background material) to limit the awareness of his characters, ratcheting up tension as the reader realizes they know more than the people they’re reading about. The result is an air of claustrophobic, gothic horror that has kept people on the edge of their seats for centuries. This deluxe edition is accentuated with artwork from the Edward Gorey that had been used for the novel’s Broadway stage adaptation.
The Secret Garden (Barnes & Noble Collectible Editions)
The Secret Garden (Barnes & Noble Collectible Editions)
Frances Hodgson Burnett , Charles Robinson
A story about how a family can regenerate after overcoming terrible tragedies, readers will love exploring the literal secret garden. Courage, friendship and unconditional love are all huge themes of this timeless story, as Mary gets over her sour attitude to befriend those around her and to help bring her cousin and uncle together again. Symbolism and life lessons aside, the book is absolutely magical and worth sharing for the garden descriptions alone!
