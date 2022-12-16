It’s a Classic!: Must-Read Novels That Everyone Should Read

Bram Stoker , Edward Gorey

Stoker’s classic novel has been filmed so many times, it’s possible some don’t realize there’s a source novel. Stoker’s genius is using a series of diary entries and letters (plus a few newspaper clippings filling in background material) to limit the awareness of his characters, ratcheting up tension as the reader realizes they know more than the people they’re reading about. The result is an air of claustrophobic, gothic horror that has kept people on the edge of their seats for centuries. This deluxe edition is accentuated with artwork from the Edward Gorey that had been used for the novel’s Broadway stage adaptation.