11 Horror Novels to Read Before the End of the Year
101 Horror Books to Read Before You're Murdered
101 Horror Books to Read Before You're Murdered
Prepare yourself for all that Spooky Season promises with a nightmarish TBR list. Whether you’re looking for paperbacks you might have missed or new releases that will have you locking all your doors, start here, add in titles from 101 Horror Books to Read Before You’re Murdered and make sure you turn on all the lights while reading these screamingly good horror novels.
Come Closer
Come Closer
By Sara Gran
This intense psychological horror from Sara Gran will make you Come Closer to identify that small sound until you’re suddenly questioning every noise in your own home. Whether Amanda’s been possessed or is facing a psychic break, get ready to sleep with the lights on so her nightmares don’t become your own.
Holly
Holly
By Stephen King
Featured in Mr. Mercedes, Finder Keepers and The Outsider, Holly gets to be the center of her own story in Stephen King’s latest novel. As Holly tries to find a missing daughter, she must face two twisted professors and discover the secret they are ruthlessly hiding. Pick up this shiver-inducing story and see if Holly can outmaneuver these creepy octogenarians.
What Kind of Mother: A Novel
What Kind of Mother: A Novel
By Clay Chapman
If you blended body horror, Southern Gothic and a missing child story together, you’d get What Kind of Mother — an unsettling story of parental grief, courage and sacrifice. A nightmarish novel about a single mom reuniting with a former flame, Clay Chapman’s tender yet terrifying tale is everything we look for in the horror genre.
The Auctioneer (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Auctioneer (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Joan Samson
Introduction Grady Hendrix
An irresistible and ominous presence threatens to strip the town of everything they hold dear, even their lives, in this reprint of the bestselling novel from the ‘70s. Pick up our exclusive edition of this chilling story about an isolated farming community for unique cover details and access to this trade paperback format.
When Darkness Loves Us (B&N Exclusive Edition)
When Darkness Loves Us (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Elizabeth Engstrom
Introduction Grady Hendrix
Get double the chills in When Darkness Loves Us, the story of two women searching for love but finding something more sinister. Get your copy of this exclusive paperback reissue of the novel that includes unique cover details but be warned — you’ll want to make sure you read this one with plenty of lights on.
Let's Go Play at the Adams' (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Let's Go Play at the Adams' (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Mendal W. Johnson
Introduction Grady Hendrix
If you think there is anything more terrifying than babysitting kids, then this exclusive paperback reissue of Let’s Go Play at the Adams’ is the next harrowing tale to add to your shelves. A scream-worthy horror with a reputation of being one of the most haunting novels ever written, this is a must-read.
Hell Hound (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hell Hound (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Ken Greenhall
Introduction Grady Hendrix
Dogs may be man’s best friend, but in Hell Hound, they’re everyone’s greatest enemy. Our Exclusive Edition of this shiver-inducing story includes special cover details in the paperback format, so grab your copy and protect yourself from this breed’s killer instincts.
Hemlock Island: A Novel
Hemlock Island: A Novel
An isolated island, an ex-husband, former friends and bloody omens all take center stage in the latest from bestselling author Kelley Armstrong. A twisty and disturbing tale about a not-so-perfect vacation home, Hemlock Island is a spooky story that will make you think twice about stranding yourself in a remote place.
The Night House: A novel
The Night House: A novel
By
Jo Nesbo
Translator Neil Smith
Internationally bestselling Jo Nesbø’s The Night House is one of those head-spinning horrors that immediately sets you off-kilter. Decide for yourself whether Richard is a reliable narrator as he tries to survive a small town gripped by dark magic.
The Dead Take the A Train
The Dead Take the A Train
By Richard Kadrey , Cassandra Khaw
You never know what you’re going to find in the New York City subway system, but The Dead Take the A Train takes that to the extreme. The first of a duology by Richard Kadrey and Cassandra Khaw, this fast-paced adventure takes you straight into the city’s magical underbelly.
Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror
Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror
Editor
Jordan Peele
,
John Joseph Adams
Introduction Jordan Peele
Contribution by N. K. Jemisin , Rebecca Roanhorse , Tananarive Due , Nnedi Okorafor
Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us, and Nope) brings his horror expertise to the page with this haunting anthology of Black horror stories. With an all-star roster of Black writers, Out There Screaming is the perfect horror to prime you for all the Spooky Season frights.
