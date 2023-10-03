National Book Award Finalists 2023
Drumroll please… This is a big day for books and writers and readers — this year’s crop of National Book Award finalists is here! Past winners, now considered modern classics of American literature, include Jacqueline Woodson (Brown Girl Dreaming), Jesmyn Ward (twice, for Salvage the Bones and Sing, Unburied, Sing), Charles Yu (Interior Chinatown), Elizabeth Acevedo (The Poet X), Cormac McCarthy (All the Pretty Horses), James McBride (The Good Lord Bird), Louise Erdrich (The Round House), Patti Smith (Just Kids), Don DeLillo (White Noise), Maxine Hong Kingston (China Men), Gloria Naylor (The Women of Brewster Place), Robert A. Caro (Master of the Senate: The Years of Lyndon P. Johnson Volume 3), Thomas Pynchon (Gravity’s Rainbow), Saul Bellow (The Adventures of Augie March), Madeline L’Engle (A Swiftly Tilting Planet) and Ralph Ellison (Invisible Man). The 2023 winners will be announced on November 15 at a ceremony in New York City.
THE FICTION FINALISTS
Hardcover
$24.30
$27.00
Chain Gang All Stars
Chain Gang All Stars
Hardcover
$24.30
$27.00
Also a finalist for our own Discover Prize, this is an explosive, unrelenting and ultimately compassionate story about a not so unbelievable future. Listen in as Nana-Kwame riffs on love, building community, the craft of writing and more on our Poured Over podcast.
Hardcover $26.99
Temple Folk
Temple Folk
Hardcover $26.99
Aaliyah Bilal taught herself to write short fiction by reading and re-reading the stories and novels of Edward P. Jones, and the result is this luminous, indelible debut story collection. Aaliyah joined us on our Poured Over podcast to talk about her journey as a writer and more. (Her part of the episode starts at 39:39)
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
This Other Eden
This Other Eden
By Paul Harding
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Paul Harding made his name when his gorgeous debut novel, Tinkers, won the Pulitzer Prize; This Other Eden an intricate novel inspired by the fascinating true story of Malaga, an island in Maine that held one of the first integrated communities after the Civil War. Paul sat down for a wide-ranging conversation on our Poured Over podcast.
Hardcover $28.99
The End of Drum-Time
The End of Drum-Time
Hardcover $28.99
Cultures collide in this epic love story in the vein of Cold Mountain and The Great Circle, in this novel about a young reindeer herder and a minister’s daughter in the nineteenth century Arctic Circle.
Hardcover $30.00
Blackouts: A Novel
Blackouts: A Novel
Hardcover $30.00
We’re still thinking about Justin Torres’s debut, We the Animals, more than a decade after it was first published. His second novel is a book about a book, a story about who gets to tell stories (and how), family and more. His episode of our Poured Over podcast airs on October 10th. Follow Poured Over on your favorite podcast app, or catch this episode on B&N’s YouTube channel or here on the B&N Reads blog.
THE NONFICTION FINALISTS
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History
The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Distinguished scholar and historian, Ned Blackhawk urges a conversation-shifting change in our historical perspective — one that places Indigenous history front, center and essential to the accurate rendering of America’s fuller story. Blackhawk’s book sets a new paradigm.
Hardcover $28.00
Liliana's Invincible Summer: A Sister's Search for Justice
Liliana's Invincible Summer: A Sister's Search for Justice
Hardcover $28.00
Scholar, novelist, poet and sister Cristina Rivera Garza searches for an old, unresolved criminal file in Mexico City — even though she knows that now, in 2019, her chances of recovering the record of her sister’s 1990 murder, are slim to none. This is the account—and the outcome—of her extraordinary quest.
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Ordinary Notes
Ordinary Notes
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
A compassionate, bold and poetic memoir told in an unfolding of notes-to-self, this book navigates race, resistance, identity, creativity, love and family. Evocative and kaleidoscopic, Ordinary Notes has a palpable music in its play of memory and juxtaposition. Christina talks about her literary influences and the creation of her remarkable book on our Poured Over podcast.
Hardcover $22.99
We Could Have Been Friends, My Father and I: A Palestinian Memoir
We Could Have Been Friends, My Father and I: A Palestinian Memoir
Hardcover $22.99
Aziz Shehadeh was many things: lawyer, activist, political detainee, and father; this memoir is a layered portrait of a father and his son, of home and freedom and more.
Hardcover $32.50
Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World
Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World
Hardcover $32.50
This is a riveting journey through the intertwined histories of North America’s oil industry and the birth of climate science, the unprecedented devastation wrought by modern forest fires, and lives forever changed by these disasters.
THE POETRY FINALISTS
Hardcover $26.95
How to Communicate
How to Communicate
Hardcover $26.95
Formally restless and relentlessly instructive, How to Communicate is a dynamic journey through language, community, and the unfolding of an identity. Poet John Lee Clark pivots from inventive forms inspired by the Braille slate to sensuous prose poems to incisive erasures that find new narratives in nineteenth-century poetry.
Paperback $22.95
From Unincorporated Territory [åmot]
From Unincorporated Territory [åmot]
Paperback $22.95
This book is the fifth collection in Craig Santos Perez’s ongoing from unincorporated territory series about the history of his homeland, the western Pacific island of Guåhan (Guam), and the culture of his indigenous Chamoru people.
Paperback $19.95
Tripas
Tripas
By Brandon Som
Paperback $19.95
Brandon Som follows up his award-winning debut with a book of poems built out of a multicultural, multigenerational childhood home, in which he celebrates his Chicana grandmother, who worked nights on the assembly line at Motorola, and his Chinese American father and grandparents, who ran the family corner store.
Paperback $15.95
suddenly we
suddenly we
Paperback $15.95
In her new poetry collection, Evie Shockley mobilizes visual art, sound, and multilayered language to chart routes towards openings for the collective dreaming of a more capacious “we.” How do we navigate between the urgency of our own becoming and the imperative insight that whoever we are, we are in relation to each other?
Paperback $17.00
From From: Poems
From From: Poems
By Monica Youn
Paperback $17.00
Monica Youn’s From From brilliantly evokes the conflicted consciousness of deracination. If you have no core of “authenticity,” no experience of your so-called homeland, how do you piece together an Asian American identity out of Westerners’ ideas about Asians?
THE LITERATURE IN TRANSLATION FINALISTS
Paperback
$13.99
$17.99
Cursed Bunny: Stories
Cursed Bunny: Stories
By
Bora Chung
Translator Anton Hur
Paperback
$13.99
$17.99
An interesting, strange, and horrific world — summed up in ten short stories that we’re still thinking about. (“Resonates” is the word that hangs in the air at the end of each story.)
Hardcover $27.00
Beyond the Door of No Return: A Novel
Beyond the Door of No Return: A Novel
By
David Diop
Translator Sam Taylor
Hardcover $27.00
Paris, 1806. A renowned botanist lies on his deathbed, the masterwork to which he dedicated his life incomplete. His last word a woman’s name, Maram. Fantastical and tragic, this is a book about a book, a mystery, a love affair and more.
Paperback $16.95
The Words That Remain
The Words That Remain
By
Stênio Gardel
Translator Bruna Dantas Lobato
Paperback $16.95
A novel that explores the universal power of the written word and language, and the power they hold in human relationships. Explore Brazil’s little-known hinterland as well its urban haunts, in this story of repression and shame, survival and endurance.
Paperback $17.99
Abyss
Abyss
By
Pilar Quintana
Translator Lisa Dillman
Paperback $17.99
A vivid portrait of childhood and Cali, Colombia. Unhappy parents, an interloper…Eight-year-old Claudia’s acute observations remind us that children are capable of discerning extremely complex realities even if they cannot fully understand them.
Hardcover $24.95
On a Woman's Madness
On a Woman's Madness
By
Astrid Roemer
Translator Lucy Scott
Hardcover $24.95
Translated for the first time into English, this classic of queer literature, the story of a courageous Black woman trying to live a life of her choosing, is as electrifying today as it was when it originally appeared in 1982.
THE YOUNG PEOPLE’S LITERATURE FINALISTS
Hardcover $17.99
Gather
Gather
Hardcover $17.99
Emotionally harrowing yet ultimately hopeful, this story of one teen’s journey to save his family in the face of his mother’s opioid addiction is a striking example of resilience.
Paperback $16.99
Huda F Cares
Huda F Cares
By Huda Fahmy
Paperback $16.99
This laugh-out-loud graphic novel sequel to Huda F Are You? Follows the Fahmy family to on a 24-hour road trip to Disney World. With four sisters fighting for space (and air) in the back of a car, what could go wrong?
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Big
Big
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
In the first book written AND illustrated by award-winning dynamo Vashti Harrison, Big beautifully details a child’s journey to self-acceptance and highlights the impact of words – how they can both hurt and heal. Like the message in this book, Big is oversized and overflowing with thought, care and love.
Hardcover $17.99
The Lost Year: A Survival Story of the Ukrainian Famine
The Lost Year: A Survival Story of the Ukrainian Famine
Hardcover $17.99
Alternating timelines between past and present, The Lost Year is a stunning story of family secrets and hidden history, giving readers insight into 1930s Ukraine and the Holodomor famine. This unputdownable read based on the author’s own family history is both heartbreaking and hopeful.
Paperback $14.99
A First Time for Everything
A First Time for Everything
By Dan Santat
Paperback $14.99
Inspired by his own life, Dan Santat’s A First Time for Everything is a transformative coming-of-age tale perfect for young people on the cusp of all of their big adolescent firsts – as well as adults wishing to reminisce on their own.
