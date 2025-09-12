Authors We Love, Authors You Need To Read, Awards, B&N Reads, We Recommend

2025 National Book Awards Longlist

By BN Editors / September 12, 2025 at 11:01 am

The National Book Foundation continues to honor the best in American literature with the prestigious National Book Awards, and the longlist for 2025 has finally been revealed. With hopeful narratives, eye-opening personal memoirs and inspirational fables for young readers, here we celebrate the wonders of the written word.

Fiction

The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother)

By Rabih Alameddine

Rabih Alameddine delivers a story of self-exploration through the eyes of a schoolteacher and his loving but overbearing mother. Alameddine blends humor and heartache in this exceptional story of love and loss.

Rabih Alameddine delivers a story of self-exploration through the eyes of a schoolteacher and his loving but overbearing mother. Alameddine blends humor and heartache in this exceptional story of love and loss.

Flashlight: A Novel

By Susan Choi

A riveting story of a family in crisis, Flashlight unravels an intimate tragedy in a sweeping scope, from previous National Book Award winner Susan Choi.

A riveting story of a family in crisis, Flashlight unravels an intimate tragedy in a sweeping scope, from previous National Book Award winner Susan Choi.

The Wilderness: A Novel

By Angela Flournoy

Riveting and real, The Wilderness is a story about identity, community and friendship amid the chaos of life’s uncertainties.

Riveting and real, The Wilderness is a story about identity, community and friendship amid the chaos of life’s uncertainties.

The Sisters: A Novel

By Jonas Hassen Khemiri

This sweeping family saga explores the lives of three very different sisters who forge their own unique paths. Sibling rivalries and shocking secrets come to light in this transformative story from National Book Award finalist Jonas Hassen Khemiri.

This sweeping family saga explores the lives of three very different sisters who forge their own unique paths. Sibling rivalries and shocking secrets come to light in this transformative story from National Book Award finalist Jonas Hassen Khemiri.

A Guardian and a Thief: A Novel (Signed Book)

By Megha Majumdar

Moments of desperation lead to devastating consequences in this sharp story of two families facing the unthinkable. Poignant and timely, A Guardian and a Thief asks how far you would go to ensure a brighter future in times of uncertainty.

Moments of desperation lead to devastating consequences in this sharp story of two families facing the unthinkable. Poignant and timely, A Guardian and a Thief asks how far you would go to ensure a brighter future in times of uncertainty.

Only Son

By Kevin Moffett

Kevin Moffett writes a raw account of fatherhood and generational trauma through the eyes of one man who is determined not to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Kevin Moffett writes a raw account of fatherhood and generational trauma through the eyes of one man who is determined not to follow in his father’s footsteps.

North Sun: Or, The Voyage of the Whaleship Esther

By Ethan Rutherford

This allegory follows a whaling ship on an unforgettable voyage that slowly devolves into a brutal encounter with the open sea.

This allegory follows a whaling ship on an unforgettable voyage that slowly devolves into a brutal encounter with the open sea.

The Antidote: A Novel

By Karen Russell

Sweeping, gothic and gritty, The Antidote is a genre-bending tale — journey to the heart of Nebraska in this transportive story about history, American ideology and community.

Sweeping, gothic and gritty, The Antidote is a genre-bending tale — journey to the heart of Nebraska in this transportive story about history, American ideology and community.

Palaver: A Novel

By Bryan Washington

Bryan Washington, author of Lot, returns with an intimate tale of mother and son, identity, home and humanity. This is perfect for fans of Ocean Vuong and Andrew Sean Greer.

Bryan Washington, author of Lot, returns with an intimate tale of mother and son, identity, home and humanity. This is perfect for fans of Ocean Vuong and Andrew Sean Greer.

The Pelican Child: Stories

By Joy Williams

Joy Williams delivers a collection of vivid stories exploring the human experience through the dreams and struggles of lost souls searching for meaning.

Joy Williams delivers a collection of vivid stories exploring the human experience through the dreams and struggles of lost souls searching for meaning.

Nonfiction

One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This

By Omar El Akkad

Sharp, incisive and necessary, this hands-on and brutally honest assessment of the corrosion of Western values provides added validation to what so many are facing across the United States. With sweeping prose and dynamic reportage, Omar El Akkad delivers the mirror we all need.

Sharp, incisive and necessary, this hands-on and brutally honest assessment of the corrosion of Western values provides added validation to what so many are facing across the United States. With sweeping prose and dynamic reportage, Omar El Akkad delivers the mirror we all need.

Black Moses: A Saga of Ambition and the Fight for a Black State

By Caleb Gayle

Elusive to many, the American Dream was especially out of reach for African Americans in Edward McCabe’s time. The dreams, the political challenges and the business aspects — here the true story of pursuing a Black promised land vividly comes to life.

Elusive to many, the American Dream was especially out of reach for African Americans in Edward McCabe’s time. The dreams, the political challenges and the business aspects — here the true story of pursuing a Black promised land vividly comes to life.

Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, from Revolution to Autocracy

By Julia Ioffe

Journalist Julia Ioffe examines modern-day Russia through a feminist lens, using personal anecdotes, stories and research to trace the social and political evolution of women in Russian society.  

 
Journalist Julia Ioffe examines modern-day Russia through a feminist lens, using personal anecdotes, stories and research to trace the social and political evolution of women in Russian society.  

For the Sun After Long Nights: The Story of Iran's Women-Led Uprising

By Fatemeh Jamalpour , Nilo Tabrizy

A necessary exploration into the Iranian protests of 2022, when thousands of women took to the streets to fight systemic injustice and violence against women after the death of Mahsa Jîna Amini.

A necessary exploration into the Iranian protests of 2022, when thousands of women took to the streets to fight systemic injustice and violence against women after the death of Mahsa Jîna Amini.

Things in Nature Merely Grow

By Yiyun Li

In the face of crushing tragedy, Yiyun Li chooses to meet life on her own terms. Her quietly moving memoir of deep surrender is unlike any other.

In the face of crushing tragedy, Yiyun Li chooses to meet life on her own terms. Her quietly moving memoir of deep surrender is unlike any other.

The Autobiography of H. Lan Thao Lam

By Lana Lin

Inspired by Gertrude Stein’s The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas, Lin pieces together the life of her partner Lan Thao, through personal memories and intimate details.  

Inspired by Gertrude Stein’s The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas, Lin pieces together the life of her partner Lan Thao, through personal memories and intimate details.  

Run the Song: Writing About Running About Listening

By Ben Ratliff

Ben Ratliff explores the fascinating relationship between music and motion in this personal reflection. Through his daily runs, Ratliff breaks down how movement can affect the way we all listen to and enjoy sound.

Ben Ratliff explores the fascinating relationship between music and motion in this personal reflection. Through his daily runs, Ratliff breaks down how movement can affect the way we all listen to and enjoy sound.

Wards of the State: The Long Shadow of American Foster Care

By Claudia Rowe

Through interviews with psychologists, judges, and the former foster children themselves, Claudia Rowe shines a light on the flawed American Foster Care system in this necessary analysis.

Through interviews with psychologists, judges, and the former foster children themselves, Claudia Rowe shines a light on the flawed American Foster Care system in this necessary analysis.

When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World

By Jordan Thomas

A mixture of harrowing personal narrative and scientific examination of the cause and effect of wildfires, this is essential to understanding climate change and what it looks like to be on the literal front lines of that battle. .

A mixture of harrowing personal narrative and scientific examination of the cause and effect of wildfires, this is essential to understanding climate change and what it looks like to be on the literal front lines of that battle. .

Poetry

Death Does Not End at the Sea

By Gbenga Adesina

Nautical journeys, exile and spiritual endeavors are front and center in this collection of work from Nigerian poet Gbenga Adesina.

Nautical journeys, exile and spiritual endeavors are front and center in this collection of work from Nigerian poet Gbenga Adesina.

The New Economy

By Gabrielle Calvocoressi

An ungendered body recounts childhood memories and projects dreams for an alternate future in this powerful collection from Gabrielle Calvocoressi.

An ungendered body recounts childhood memories and projects dreams for an alternate future in this powerful collection from Gabrielle Calvocoressi.

Becoming Ghost: Poetry

By Cathy Linh Che

Cathy Linh Che chronicles the complex journey of her own parents, refugees who escaped the Vietnam War, and how their identity shaped he perception of herself.

Cathy Linh Che chronicles the complex journey of her own parents, refugees who escaped the Vietnam War, and how their identity shaped he perception of herself.

I Do Know Some Things

By Richard Siken

Richard Siken uses his matter-of-fact voice to release the heartbreak and grief first introduced to him in his early years of childhood. Each poem is a room in the house that makes up a complex mind.

Richard Siken uses his matter-of-fact voice to release the heartbreak and grief first introduced to him in his early years of childhood. Each poem is a room in the house that makes up a complex mind.

Scorched Earth: Poems

By Tiana Clark

Tiana Clark returns with her sophomore collection of poems, this time reflecting on her journey of self-discovery, heartache and resilience through exceptional vulnerability.

Tiana Clark returns with her sophomore collection of poems, this time reflecting on her journey of self-discovery, heartache and resilience through exceptional vulnerability.

Death of the First Idea: Poems

By Rickey Laurentiis

Rickey Laurentiis shares poems of transformation and change over the course of ten years in an effort to reclaim one’s own mind, body, and identity.

Rickey Laurentiis shares poems of transformation and change over the course of ten years in an effort to reclaim one’s own mind, body, and identity.

Cold Thief Place

By Esther Lin

Drawing on her own experiences, this debut collection from Esther Lin features an undocumented narrator who grapples with their identity and connection to their ancestors.

Drawing on her own experiences, this debut collection from Esther Lin features an undocumented narrator who grapples with their identity and connection to their ancestors.

Stay Dead

By Natalie Shapero

What does survival mean in the age of technology? Natalie Shapero shares the perspective of an artist struggling under capitalism by exploring method acting and self-commodification.

What does survival mean in the age of technology? Natalie Shapero shares the perspective of an artist struggling under capitalism by exploring method acting and self-commodification.

The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems

By Patricia Smith

A selection of new and previously uncollected poems rooted in Black joy from the lyrical voice of Patricia Smith.

A selection of new and previously uncollected poems rooted in Black joy from the lyrical voice of Patricia Smith.

Terror Counter

By Fargo Nissim Tbakhi

Performance artist Fargo Nissim Tbakhi invites readers to imagine the future for the people of Palestine by painting a visceral history of survival, despair and love.

Performance artist Fargo Nissim Tbakhi invites readers to imagine the future for the people of Palestine by painting a visceral history of survival, despair and love.

Young People’s Literature

A Sea of Lemon Trees: The Corrido of Roberto Alvarez

By María Dolores Águila

Amid the Great Depression, a young Mexican boy stands up for his future and his people in this novel based on the true story of the United States’ first successful school desegregation case.

Amid the Great Depression, a young Mexican boy stands up for his future and his people in this novel based on the true story of the United States’ first successful school desegregation case.

The Corruption of Hollis Brown

By K. Ancrum

A young queer boy encounters an alluring spirit haunting his ghost town, and the two form an unexpected bond that transcends realms.  

A young queer boy encounters an alluring spirit haunting his ghost town, and the two form an unexpected bond that transcends realms.  

The Incredibly Human Henson Blayze

By Derrick Barnes

An exceptional athlete. A thoughtful friend. A supporter of justice. Henson Blayze is all those things, yet the people in his community are stuck on his seemingly superhuman football abilities. This is a moving story that offers an invitation for reflection.

An exceptional athlete. A thoughtful friend. A supporter of justice. Henson Blayze is all those things, yet the people in his community are stuck on his seemingly superhuman football abilities. This is a moving story that offers an invitation for reflection.

A Bird in the Air Means We Can Still Breathe

By Mahogany L. Browne

A thought-provoking collection of stories, poems and essays on the resilience of humanity and young adults in New York City in the wake of the pandemic.

A thought-provoking collection of stories, poems and essays on the resilience of humanity and young adults in New York City in the wake of the pandemic.

A World Worth Saving

By Kyle Lukoff

Kyle Lukoff combines fantasy with real-world elements in this moving story of a young trans teenager looking to find their place in the universe.

Kyle Lukoff combines fantasy with real-world elements in this moving story of a young trans teenager looking to find their place in the universe.

The Teacher of Nomad Land: A World War II Story

By Daniel Nayeri

Against the backdrop of World War II comes a journey of hope and resilience for two young orphans who embark on an important mission.

Against the backdrop of World War II comes a journey of hope and resilience for two young orphans who embark on an important mission.

The Leaving Room

By Amber McBride

A poignant story of what happens in the minutes between life and death through the eyes of a Keeper named Gospel, who helps souls reach their next phase.

A poignant story of what happens in the minutes between life and death through the eyes of a Keeper named Gospel, who helps souls reach their next phase.

Truth Is: A Novel in Verse

By Hannah V. Sawyerr

Slam poet Truth Bangura knows that her words have power, but after one of her deeply personal performances goes viral, Truth learns that her real strength comes from her choices.

Slam poet Truth Bangura knows that her words have power, but after one of her deeply personal performances goes viral, Truth learns that her real strength comes from her choices.

Song of a Blackbird

By Maria van Lieshout

This graphic novel chronicles the lives of two very different teens facing personal hurdles over half a century apart, and connects their stories through art.  

This graphic novel chronicles the lives of two very different teens facing personal hurdles over half a century apart, and connects their stories through art.  

(S)Kin

By Ibi Zoboi

Reluctant to explore her magical ancestry, teenager Marisol crosses paths with Genevieve, and the two discover that they might have a cosmic connection rooted in ancient magic in this explosive fantasy.

Reluctant to explore her magical ancestry, teenager Marisol crosses paths with Genevieve, and the two discover that they might have a cosmic connection rooted in ancient magic in this explosive fantasy.

Translated Literature

On the Calculation of Volume, Book III

By Solvej Balle
Translator Sophia Hersi Smith & Jennifer Russell

Time is broken (but not meaningless) in this mind-bending installment in an epic seven-volume series of novels that rewrite time and history of the world as we know it.

Time is broken (but not meaningless) in this mind-bending installment in an epic seven-volume series of novels that rewrite time and history of the world as we know it.

The Queen of Swords

By Jazmina Barrera
Translator Christina MacSweeney

The life and legacy of an elusive literary icon is captured in under 300 pages. Dazzling and empathetic, The Queen of Swords is a searing portrait of motherhood, womanhood and the life of the artist.  

The life and legacy of an elusive literary icon is captured in under 300 pages. Dazzling and empathetic, The Queen of Swords is a searing portrait of motherhood, womanhood and the life of the artist.  

We Are Green and Trembling

By Gabriela Cabezón Cámara
Translator Robin Myers

A runaway conquistador grapples with a monumental decision in We Are Green and Trembling, a subversive and satirical story of colonialism, hope and history from an acclaimed author.  

A runaway conquistador grapples with a monumental decision in We Are Green and Trembling, a subversive and satirical story of colonialism, hope and history from an acclaimed author.  

The Remembered Soldier

By Anjet Daanje
Translator David McKay

A poignant portrait of a war-torn mind, The Remembered Soldier is a gripping story of lost love, broken identity and the winding path to healing in the midst of turmoil.  

A poignant portrait of a war-torn mind, The Remembered Soldier is a gripping story of lost love, broken identity and the winding path to healing in the midst of turmoil.  

We Do Not Part: A Novel

By Han Kang
Translator e. yaewon , Paige Aniyah Morris

The latest from Nobel Prize-winning author Kang is a story of community and history, humanity and hope.

The latest from Nobel Prize-winning author Kang is a story of community and history, humanity and hope.

Sleep Phase

By Mohamed Kheir
Translator Robin Moger

A surreal narrative that feels like a dreamscape, Sleep Phase is a journey through a tense and transformed world through the eyes of a translator. 

A surreal narrative that feels like a dreamscape, Sleep Phase is a journey through a tense and transformed world through the eyes of a translator. 

Hunchback: A Novel

By Saou Ichikawa
Translator Polly Barton

Shaka’s physical life is dependent on the mercy of her caretakers, but what if she wants more? Hunchback is a glimpse into the desires and fears, dangers and freedoms of one extraordinary woman.  

Shaka’s physical life is dependent on the mercy of her caretakers, but what if she wants more? Hunchback is a glimpse into the desires and fears, dangers and freedoms of one extraordinary woman.  

We Computers: A Ghazal Novel

By Hamid Ismailov
Translator Shelley Fairweather-Vega

A lyrical and surreal story of language, art and thought that knows no bounds. We Computers is a funny and hopeful take on modernism through a historical lens.  

A lyrical and surreal story of language, art and thought that knows no bounds. We Computers is a funny and hopeful take on modernism through a historical lens.  

Perfection

By Vincenzo Latronico
Translator Sophie Hughes

Roam the streets of Berlin through the eyes of Anna and Tom, a young couple finding their footing in a new city. This is a biting study of creativity, youth, modern relationships and connection in a world of disconnection through one complex pair.

Roam the streets of Berlin through the eyes of Anna and Tom, a young couple finding their footing in a new city. This is a biting study of creativity, youth, modern relationships and connection in a world of disconnection through one complex pair.

Sad Tiger

By Neige Sinno
Translator Natasha Lehrer

Brilliantly written and immensely impactful, this is a necessary exploration into memory, life and trauma from a remarkable author.  

Brilliantly written and immensely impactful, this is a necessary exploration into memory, life and trauma from a remarkable author.  

View more award-winning picks here or revisit the 2024 National Book Awards longlist.