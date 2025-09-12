2025 National Book Awards Longlist
The National Book Foundation continues to honor the best in American literature with the prestigious National Book Awards, and the longlist for 2025 has finally been revealed. With hopeful narratives, eye-opening personal memoirs and inspirational fables for young readers, here we celebrate the wonders of the written word.
Fiction
The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother)
Rabih Alameddine delivers a story of self-exploration through the eyes of a schoolteacher and his loving but overbearing mother. Alameddine blends humor and heartache in this exceptional story of love and loss.
Flashlight: A Novel
By Susan Choi
A riveting story of a family in crisis, Flashlight unravels an intimate tragedy in a sweeping scope, from previous National Book Award winner Susan Choi.
The Wilderness: A Novel
Riveting and real, The Wilderness is a story about identity, community and friendship amid the chaos of life’s uncertainties.
The Sisters: A Novel
This sweeping family saga explores the lives of three very different sisters who forge their own unique paths. Sibling rivalries and shocking secrets come to light in this transformative story from National Book Award finalist Jonas Hassen Khemiri.
A Guardian and a Thief: A Novel (Signed Book)
Moments of desperation lead to devastating consequences in this sharp story of two families facing the unthinkable. Poignant and timely, A Guardian and a Thief asks how far you would go to ensure a brighter future in times of uncertainty.
Only Son
Kevin Moffett writes a raw account of fatherhood and generational trauma through the eyes of one man who is determined not to follow in his father’s footsteps.
North Sun: Or, The Voyage of the Whaleship Esther
This allegory follows a whaling ship on an unforgettable voyage that slowly devolves into a brutal encounter with the open sea.
The Antidote: A Novel
Sweeping, gothic and gritty, The Antidote is a genre-bending tale — journey to the heart of Nebraska in this transportive story about history, American ideology and community.
Palaver: A Novel
Bryan Washington, author of Lot, returns with an intimate tale of mother and son, identity, home and humanity. This is perfect for fans of Ocean Vuong and Andrew Sean Greer.
The Pelican Child: Stories
By Joy Williams
Joy Williams delivers a collection of vivid stories exploring the human experience through the dreams and struggles of lost souls searching for meaning.
Nonfiction
One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This
Sharp, incisive and necessary, this hands-on and brutally honest assessment of the corrosion of Western values provides added validation to what so many are facing across the United States. With sweeping prose and dynamic reportage, Omar El Akkad delivers the mirror we all need.
Black Moses: A Saga of Ambition and the Fight for a Black State
By Caleb Gayle
Elusive to many, the American Dream was especially out of reach for African Americans in Edward McCabe’s time. The dreams, the political challenges and the business aspects — here the true story of pursuing a Black promised land vividly comes to life.
Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, from Revolution to Autocracy
By Julia Ioffe
Journalist Julia Ioffe examines modern-day Russia through a feminist lens, using personal anecdotes, stories and research to trace the social and political evolution of women in Russian society.
For the Sun After Long Nights: The Story of Iran's Women-Led Uprising
By Fatemeh Jamalpour , Nilo Tabrizy
A necessary exploration into the Iranian protests of 2022, when thousands of women took to the streets to fight systemic injustice and violence against women after the death of Mahsa Jîna Amini.
Things in Nature Merely Grow
By Yiyun Li
In the face of crushing tragedy, Yiyun Li chooses to meet life on her own terms. Her quietly moving memoir of deep surrender is unlike any other.
The Autobiography of H. Lan Thao Lam
By Lana Lin
Inspired by Gertrude Stein’s The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas, Lin pieces together the life of her partner Lan Thao, through personal memories and intimate details.
Run the Song: Writing About Running About Listening
By Ben Ratliff
Ben Ratliff explores the fascinating relationship between music and motion in this personal reflection. Through his daily runs, Ratliff breaks down how movement can affect the way we all listen to and enjoy sound.
Wards of the State: The Long Shadow of American Foster Care
By Claudia Rowe
Through interviews with psychologists, judges, and the former foster children themselves, Claudia Rowe shines a light on the flawed American Foster Care system in this necessary analysis.
When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World
A mixture of harrowing personal narrative and scientific examination of the cause and effect of wildfires, this is essential to understanding climate change and what it looks like to be on the literal front lines of that battle. .
Poetry
Death Does Not End at the Sea
Nautical journeys, exile and spiritual endeavors are front and center in this collection of work from Nigerian poet Gbenga Adesina.
The New Economy
An ungendered body recounts childhood memories and projects dreams for an alternate future in this powerful collection from Gabrielle Calvocoressi.
Becoming Ghost: Poetry
Cathy Linh Che chronicles the complex journey of her own parents, refugees who escaped the Vietnam War, and how their identity shaped he perception of herself.
I Do Know Some Things
Richard Siken uses his matter-of-fact voice to release the heartbreak and grief first introduced to him in his early years of childhood. Each poem is a room in the house that makes up a complex mind.
Scorched Earth: Poems
By Tiana Clark
Tiana Clark returns with her sophomore collection of poems, this time reflecting on her journey of self-discovery, heartache and resilience through exceptional vulnerability.
Death of the First Idea: Poems
Rickey Laurentiis shares poems of transformation and change over the course of ten years in an effort to reclaim one’s own mind, body, and identity.
Cold Thief Place
By Esther Lin
Drawing on her own experiences, this debut collection from Esther Lin features an undocumented narrator who grapples with their identity and connection to their ancestors.
Stay Dead
What does survival mean in the age of technology? Natalie Shapero shares the perspective of an artist struggling under capitalism by exploring method acting and self-commodification.
The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems
A selection of new and previously uncollected poems rooted in Black joy from the lyrical voice of Patricia Smith.
Terror Counter
Performance artist Fargo Nissim Tbakhi invites readers to imagine the future for the people of Palestine by painting a visceral history of survival, despair and love.
Young People’s Literature
A Sea of Lemon Trees: The Corrido of Roberto Alvarez
Amid the Great Depression, a young Mexican boy stands up for his future and his people in this novel based on the true story of the United States’ first successful school desegregation case.
The Corruption of Hollis Brown
By K. Ancrum
A young queer boy encounters an alluring spirit haunting his ghost town, and the two form an unexpected bond that transcends realms.
The Incredibly Human Henson Blayze
An exceptional athlete. A thoughtful friend. A supporter of justice. Henson Blayze is all those things, yet the people in his community are stuck on his seemingly superhuman football abilities. This is a moving story that offers an invitation for reflection.
A Bird in the Air Means We Can Still Breathe
A thought-provoking collection of stories, poems and essays on the resilience of humanity and young adults in New York City in the wake of the pandemic.
A World Worth Saving
By Kyle Lukoff
Kyle Lukoff combines fantasy with real-world elements in this moving story of a young trans teenager looking to find their place in the universe.
The Teacher of Nomad Land: A World War II Story
Against the backdrop of World War II comes a journey of hope and resilience for two young orphans who embark on an important mission.
The Leaving Room
A poignant story of what happens in the minutes between life and death through the eyes of a Keeper named Gospel, who helps souls reach their next phase.
Truth Is: A Novel in Verse
Slam poet Truth Bangura knows that her words have power, but after one of her deeply personal performances goes viral, Truth learns that her real strength comes from her choices.
Song of a Blackbird
This graphic novel chronicles the lives of two very different teens facing personal hurdles over half a century apart, and connects their stories through art.
(S)Kin
By Ibi Zoboi
Reluctant to explore her magical ancestry, teenager Marisol crosses paths with Genevieve, and the two discover that they might have a cosmic connection rooted in ancient magic in this explosive fantasy.
Translated Literature
On the Calculation of Volume, Book III
Solvej Balle
Translator Sophia Hersi Smith & Jennifer Russell
Time is broken (but not meaningless) in this mind-bending installment in an epic seven-volume series of novels that rewrite time and history of the world as we know it.
The Queen of Swords
Jazmina Barrera
Translator Christina MacSweeney
The life and legacy of an elusive literary icon is captured in under 300 pages. Dazzling and empathetic, The Queen of Swords is a searing portrait of motherhood, womanhood and the life of the artist.
We Are Green and Trembling
Gabriela Cabezón Cámara
Translator Robin Myers
A runaway conquistador grapples with a monumental decision in We Are Green and Trembling, a subversive and satirical story of colonialism, hope and history from an acclaimed author.
The Remembered Soldier
Anjet Daanje
Translator David McKay
A poignant portrait of a war-torn mind, The Remembered Soldier is a gripping story of lost love, broken identity and the winding path to healing in the midst of turmoil.
We Do Not Part: A Novel
Han Kang
Translator e. yaewon , Paige Aniyah Morris
The latest from Nobel Prize-winning author Kang is a story of community and history, humanity and hope.
Sleep Phase
Mohamed Kheir
Translator Robin Moger
A surreal narrative that feels like a dreamscape, Sleep Phase is a journey through a tense and transformed world through the eyes of a translator.
Hunchback: A Novel
Saou Ichikawa
Translator Polly Barton
Shaka’s physical life is dependent on the mercy of her caretakers, but what if she wants more? Hunchback is a glimpse into the desires and fears, dangers and freedoms of one extraordinary woman.
We Computers: A Ghazal Novel
Hamid Ismailov
Translator Shelley Fairweather-Vega
A lyrical and surreal story of language, art and thought that knows no bounds. We Computers is a funny and hopeful take on modernism through a historical lens.
Perfection
Vincenzo Latronico
Translator Sophie Hughes
Roam the streets of Berlin through the eyes of Anna and Tom, a young couple finding their footing in a new city. This is a biting study of creativity, youth, modern relationships and connection in a world of disconnection through one complex pair.
Sad Tiger
Neige Sinno
Translator Natasha Lehrer
Brilliantly written and immensely impactful, this is a necessary exploration into memory, life and trauma from a remarkable author.
View more award-winning picks here or revisit the 2024 National Book Awards longlist.