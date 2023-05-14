The 58th Annual Nebula Awards
The universe holds a little something for everyone, and there’s no genre that acknowledges that more than Sci-Fi & Fantasy. Every year, the Nebula Awards recognize outstanding works in the genre published in the United States, and this year’s finalist in the best novel category are out of this world.
Winner of Best Novel
Hardcover
$24.99
$27.99
Babel: Or, The Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators' Revolution (B&N Exclusive Edition) (B&N Speculative Fiction Book Award Winner)
Babel: Or, The Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators' Revolution (B&N Exclusive Edition) (B&N Speculative Fiction Book Award Winner)
By R. F. Kuang
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.99
$27.99
Fans of The Secret History are sure to love Babel, our 2022 Speculative Fiction Book of the Year. Delving into the way language has been used to progress imperialism, Babel tells the story of a Chinese boy raised in Britain grappling with the fact that helping his prestigious school is a betrayal of his heritage. A captivating story of oppression and rebellion, R. F. Kuang has penned a triumphant and immersive tale of linguistics and magic.
Fans of The Secret History are sure to love Babel, our 2022 Speculative Fiction Book of the Year. Delving into the way language has been used to progress imperialism, Babel tells the story of a Chinese boy raised in Britain grappling with the fact that helping his prestigious school is a betrayal of his heritage. A captivating story of oppression and rebellion, R. F. Kuang has penned a triumphant and immersive tale of linguistics and magic.
Finalists for Best Novel
Paperback
$14.99
$17.99
Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes
Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.99
$17.99
One of our Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Books of 2022, Legends and Lattes is the cozy fantasy of our dreams. This is a charming story about a retiring orc opening a coffee shop and pioneering the drink within her city. However, like most good things, it takes a village. This warm-hearted, low-stakes story is sure to become a comfort read to anyone who picks it up. We can’t wait for its prequel, Bookshops & Bonedust to come in November.
One of our Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Books of 2022, Legends and Lattes is the cozy fantasy of our dreams. This is a charming story about a retiring orc opening a coffee shop and pioneering the drink within her city. However, like most good things, it takes a village. This warm-hearted, low-stakes story is sure to become a comfort read to anyone who picks it up. We can’t wait for its prequel, Bookshops & Bonedust to come in November.
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
Spear
Spear
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
A valiant story about an unlikely hero, Spear is a brilliantly modern Camelot we didn’t know we needed. After hearing about Artos and his kingdom, Peretur breaks a covenant with her mother to forge her own path and make a home in the King’s realm. This atmospheric and queer spin on Percival and the Holy Grail is an enchantingly clever and wholly original adventure.
A valiant story about an unlikely hero, Spear is a brilliantly modern Camelot we didn’t know we needed. After hearing about Artos and his kingdom, Peretur breaks a covenant with her mother to forge her own path and make a home in the King’s realm. This atmospheric and queer spin on Percival and the Holy Grail is an enchantingly clever and wholly original adventure.
Paperback $17.99
Nettle & Bone
Nettle & Bone
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
T. Kingfisher’s Nettle & Bone is an innovative and modern feminist fairy tale full of sisterhood and courage. After watching her sister’s husband abuse her for years, shy and unattached Marra realizes that the only person she can count on to step in is herself — even if it means she has to complete three impossible tasks. With dark humor and whimsical prose, this is a story you won’t want to miss.
T. Kingfisher’s Nettle & Bone is an innovative and modern feminist fairy tale full of sisterhood and courage. After watching her sister’s husband abuse her for years, shy and unattached Marra realizes that the only person she can count on to step in is herself — even if it means she has to complete three impossible tasks. With dark humor and whimsical prose, this is a story you won’t want to miss.
Paperback $18.00
The Mountain in the Sea
The Mountain in the Sea
By Ray Nayler
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
The Mountain in the Sea is a thought-provoking science-fiction novel about the mysteries of nature. When a marine biologist gets the opportunity to study an octopus species that has developed its own language and culture, she finds herself sparring with other forces trying to keep the cephalopods for themselves. Compassionate and thrilling, Ray Nayler’s debut is an unforgettable story and offers an intriguing glimpse into the not-so-distant future.
The Mountain in the Sea is a thought-provoking science-fiction novel about the mysteries of nature. When a marine biologist gets the opportunity to study an octopus species that has developed its own language and culture, she finds herself sparring with other forces trying to keep the cephalopods for themselves. Compassionate and thrilling, Ray Nayler’s debut is an unforgettable story and offers an intriguing glimpse into the not-so-distant future.
Hardcover
$22.99
$28.99
Nona the Ninth (Locked Tomb Series #3)
Nona the Ninth (Locked Tomb Series #3)
By Tamsyn Muir
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$22.99
$28.99
If you’re looking for a stunning space opera, Tasmyn Muir’s Locked Tomb series is perfect for you. Nona the Ninth follows Nona as she inhabits a stranger’s body while living with her loved ones, but she just might have to give it back to become a deadly weapon. A wild ride of a read, this addictive novel is one you won’t be able to tear yourself away from.
If you’re looking for a stunning space opera, Tasmyn Muir’s Locked Tomb series is perfect for you. Nona the Ninth follows Nona as she inhabits a stranger’s body while living with her loved ones, but she just might have to give it back to become a deadly weapon. A wild ride of a read, this addictive novel is one you won’t be able to tear yourself away from.