The 58th Annual Nebula Awards 

By Travis Baldree

One of our Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Books of 2022, Legends and Lattes is the cozy fantasy of our dreams. This is a charming story about a retiring orc opening a coffee shop and pioneering the drink within her city. However, like most good things, it takes a village. This warm-hearted, low-stakes story is sure to become a comfort read to anyone who picks it up. We can’t wait for its prequel, Bookshops & Bonedust to come in November.