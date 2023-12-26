New in Paperback, January 2024

Oh, January: Month of resolutions new and old. If reading more books is at the top of your plan for the new year, we have a few suggestions, all in wonderful new paperback editions. From novels that take you from Maine’s long-ago past to a New York that was not all that long ago, through marriage and divorce; to mysteries and thrillers that will make the hair stand up on the back of your neck, or show you a new India; to story collections and fantasy novels and a personal development title that will change the way you see the everyday. We also including a selection of books for YA and middle grade readers, too.

This stunning novel, based on actual historical events, will leave readers breathless with its gorgeous prose and unforgettable characters. Harding brings Apple Island to life with his lush descriptions. It is a place and a story that will live on in readers' minds for years to come.

Meet Paul on our Poured Over podcast.



A coming-of-age story that resonates on multiple levels. It's a conversation starter about what it means to be an artist, a funny examination of friendship and a hopeful take on what connects all of us. Vintage Contemporaries is nothing if not enjoyable.

Dan comes to our Poured Over podcast in January. Follow us on your favorite podcast app for new episodes Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays).



She and Her Cat: Stories By Makoto Shinkai , Naruki Nagakawa

Translator Ginny Tapley Takemori

Simple but effective, this is a collection of linked stories that will make you feel good. It's an ode to the animals we love, and how that fits into the modern social landscape.

Really Good, Actually: A Novel By Monica Heisey

Readers will find themselves laughing out loud as well as shaking their heads in recognition at this delightfully messy novel about starting over at a young age. Both poignant and hilarious, Really Good, Actually is an absolute treat of a book.

Meet Monica on our Poured Over podcast.



Your Driver Is Waiting: A Novel By Priya Guns

This modern-day reimagining of Taxi Driver absolutely sizzles. Hilarious and full of blistering social commentary, this debut announces an important new voice in fiction.

White Cat, Black Dog: Stories By Kelly Link

Illustrator Shaun Tan

Kelly Link is a master of the short story, and this is just another display of that mastery. Ranging from unexpected fairy realms to weed dispensaries run by cats, Link yet again reminds readers that when wielded as well as she wields it, weird is a very powerful and enjoyable tool.

Swanna in Love: A Novel By Jennifer Belle

Told in a buoyant narrative voice that's both clever and sharp, Swanna in Love will resonate with adult readers of Big Little Lies and Judy Blume. A tragic, yet uplifting coming-of-age story that will stick with you.

Age of Vice: A Novel By Deepti Kapoor

A journalist and a servant up against the rich, this book is the embodiment of the class struggle, money and corruption, old money and new. You'll have plenty of characters to hate, from mobsters to the filthy rich, making the underdogs even more endearing.

Meet Deepti on our Poured Over podcast.



All Good People Here: A Novel By Ashley Flowers

Armchair detectives, this book has your name on it. Disappearances, unsolved murders, justice — this thriller has it all. As with a true crime podcast, there's no lack of wanting to hear and read such stories. Unpleasant, likely so, but when well written, as is the case of All Good People Here, we are allowed to skate that line of imagination and reality. Because don't all of us just really want it to work out in the end? Authors such as Flowers help us with that hurdle.

Ashley comes to our Poured Over podcast in January. Follow us on your favorite podcast app for new episodes Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays).



How I'll Kill You By Ren DeStefano

Get ready to root for a psychopath. How I'll Kill You is a coming-of-age story, a love story and a fresh entry into the thriller field that will grip you from the moment you open the cover.

Midnight on Beacon Street: A Novel By Emily Ruth Verona

Midnight on Beacon Street will hook you from the very first scene (which also happens to be the very first dead body). With dynamic characters and a harkening to old slasher movies, this is a delightful breeze of a read that blends horrors with heartfelt and meaningful relationships.

Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone: A Novel By Benjamin Stevenson

Perfect for fans of Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club series, Anthony Horowitz's Hawthorne and Horowitz series, or even The Maid by Nita Prose, this is your next fun and clever read. The Golden Age of mystery novels with a modern-day twist.

Where the Dead Sleep: A Novel By Joshua Moehling

Small-town Minnesota deputy Sheriff Ben Packard is an easy character to get attached to, and in this atmospheric and haunting sequel to And There He Kept Her, you'll be hoping he makes it to the end of the novel.

Hell Bent By Leigh Bardugo

Our favorite member of Lethe is back in another tale of murder, monsters and dark magic set among the Ivy League elite. Bardugo's follow-up to Ninth House doubles down on all the sinister intrigue and atmospheric chills that make this mesmerizing dark academia series impossible to put down.

Meet Leigh on our Poured Over podcast.



That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon By Kimberly Lemming

A warm and cozy fantasy that's similar in tone to Legends & Lattes, this is the story of an unexpected (and unexpectedly spicy) monster romance that turns up the heat in more ways than one.

The Foxglove King By Hannah Whitten

A warm and cozy fantasy that's similar in tone to Legends & Lattes, this is the story of an unexpected (and unexpectedly spicy) monster romance that turns up the heat in more ways than one.

Meet Hannah on our Poured Over podcast.



Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know By Adam Grant

This is such an important book that will teach you how to reassess your own belief system while engaging with others and encouraging them to do the same. It is a difficult thing to do, but with Adam Grant's guidance, it can get a bit easier.

That's Not My Name By Megan Lally

Fans of Five Total Strangers and 14 Ways To Die will find a similarly propulsive thriller in That's Not My Name. This is a page-turning YA about a teen trying to remember who she is, all while the situation around her spirals. It's gripping, it's quick, it's a certified rollercoaster.

The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Beth Lincoln

Illustrator Claire Powell

A delightfully quirky story of wordplay and mystery by Beth Lincoln, this book celebrates individuality and is certain to become an instant classic as soon as readers meet the Swift family. A sparkling debut, The Swifts is the perfect read for fans of Lemony Snicket, Roald Dahl, and The Mysterious Benedict Society, full of mischief, mayhem, and mystery.

Begin Again: A Novel By Emma Lord

Author Emma Lord is back with another romantic page turner, this time set against the backdrop of one of life's biggest adventures – college. This heartfelt story of self-discovery and unexpected love is sure to make readers laugh, cry, and everything in between.

You'll Be the Death of Me By Karen M. McManus

From the queen of YA mystery/thriller comes an exceptionally on-brand mystery featuring a fast-paced plot, smart prose, multiple plot twists and multiple POVs. It's everything you love from Karen M. McManus.

Break By Kayla Miller

Illustrator Kayla Miller

Olive is back, and as you've come to expect in the series, she continues to effectively engage in relevant social issues such as growing up in a divorced household, navigating difficult relationships and learning forgiveness. With pastel palette illustrations that only deepen the impression, it's the perfect time to get reacquainted with Kayla Miller's series.

Sweet Valley Twins: Choosing Sides: (A Graphic Novel) By Francine Pascal

Illustrator Claudia Aguirre

Adapted by Nicole Andelfinger

It doesn't get more 80s than Sweet Valley, and with nostalgia all the rage, there's no better time for this graphic adaptation bringing classic characters back to life. This is number three in the series, so be sure to stock up on the first two also!

Fable: A Novel By Adrienne Young

This dark maritime fantasy is everything you could want, with a dynamic crew, a search for home and belonging, and a slow-burn romance. It's gripping from the off, refusing to let go, and there's more to come in the second book in the duology.

Namesake: A Novel By Adrienne Young

Following up on the adventures of Fable, Namesake drives towards its epic conclusion full of twists, turns and seafaring drama aboard the Marigold. This is a story deeply woven into flawed humanity, challenging readers to see beyond the narrative perspective, making this a layered read, rich and rewarding.

The Last Cuentista By Donna Barba Higuera

The Last Cuentista is a mesmerizing science-fiction tale for the ages, sprinkled with Mexican folklore. Petra Pena's journey through space and time is a stunning reminder of the power of stories, and how those stories shape both our past and future. This brilliant space epic is a must-read for fans of The Giver.

Pages & Co.: The Treehouse Library By Anna James

Illustrator Marco Guadalupi

A feast for the imagination, Pages & Co. is a whimsically charming ode to creativity, books, imagination and all that comes with. With just the right amount of magic, it's the perfect book for avid book lovers.

The Davenports By Krystal Marquis

Fans of Bridgerton won't want to miss The Davenports, a charming and clever romance set in 1910 Chicago, following one of the few wealthy Black families of the time. Between whirlwind courtships and frothy parties, the Davenport sisters, their best friend, and even their maid learn to forge their own paths despite the expectations of their families and society.