New in Paperback, February 2024

By Pádraig Ó. Tuama

In Stock Online

Paperback $16.19 $17.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

To listen to Pádraig Ó. Tuama read a poem is to fall in love with the spoken word. We’ve been big fans of his Poetry Unbound podcast for many seasons. Each listen would cause us to ferret out the poem read and print out for a read and inspiration. Ó. Tuama has conveniently taken 50 poems and put them in a book. We predict many bookmarked and turned downed corners for this journey into the heart and soul of our human condition.