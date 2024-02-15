New in Paperback, March 2024
With bright flowers on the way — and countless boxes of tissues for those of us with seasonal allergies — we’ve got a delightful round up of brand new paperbacks to keep you company. Whether you’ve got a post-winter vacation planned or you’re looking for something to keep you busy after a hectic St. Paddy’s Day weekend, these paperbacks are sure to be a hit. From achingly sweet romance to enticing high fantasy and an insightful collection of essays, we’re positive this month’s lineup is sure to please.
Paperback
$17.10
$19.00
Happy Place
By Emily Henry
Paperback
$17.10
$19.00
One of our favorite authors + second-chance romance = perfect read full of wit, joy, and connection.
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
Zero Days
By Ruth Ware
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
We’ll follow Ruth Ware into every (and any) trap, and Zero Days is no exception. A propulsive read with twists at every turn, this is perfect for fans of Alex Michaelides.
Paperback
$19.79
$21.99
A Day of Fallen Night
Paperback
$19.79
$21.99
The Priory of the Orange Tree — 848 epic pages of dragons, magic and lore — was a surprise hit for some (but not all). In this prequel to the bestselling fantasy, Samantha Shannon brings us back into a world we didn’t want to leave.
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
Romantic Comedy: A Novel
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
Love, comedy and email: A late night comedy show writer and the charismatic musical guest hit it off in the writer’s room. Laughs ensue, hearts grow bigger — this is a story you want to share with a friend.
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
In Memoriam: A novel
By Alice Winn
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
An unforgettable story of love, loss and war. The writing is so evocative and assured, it’s hard to believe this is the author’s first book.
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
Sunbringer: A Novel
By Hannah Kaner
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
Fresh off the back of its bestselling predecessor arrives the equally thrilling sequel to Godkiller. In the aftermath of the shocking conclusion comes the next steps in this epic journey and more of this alluring high fantasy world you won’t want to miss.
Paperback
$17.99
$19.99
Greatest Hits (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Paperback
$17.99
$19.99
This compendium of Harlan Ellison’s incredible life and work is perfect for fans of all things sci-fi, horror and more. Whether you’ve been a lifelong admirer or you finally have the privilege of discovering his work now, this is a highlight reel of his award-winning stories and more.
Paperback
$17.10
$19.00
Birnam Wood: A Novel
Paperback
$17.10
$19.00
The latest from a Booker Prize winner (The Luminaries) is part eco-thriller, part social and political satire, and impossible to put down. (And yes, that title comes from Shakespeare’s Macbeth.)
Paperback
$15.30
$17.00
Green Frog: Stories
By Gina Chung
Paperback
$15.30
$17.00
Featuring the Pushcart Prize-Winning story, “Mantis,” Green Frog is an impactful short story collection building on a strong fairytale tradition. These dark, thought-provoking modern tales challenge what it means to be a woman, an immigrant and a person.
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
Hang the Moon: A Novel
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
There is a common element in all of Jeannette Walls’ novels — a bold, feisty fighter of a heroine. Here we meet the indomitable Sallie Kincaid, in a story of an American family that only Walls could tell.
Paperback
$15.30
$17.00
Ripe: A Novel
Paperback
$15.30
$17.00
Sarah Rose Etter’s novel is dark and devious, critical of capitalism, a propulsive story of a young woman working her dream job with a black hole as her companion — literally.
Paperback
$15.30
$17.00
Cursed Bread: A Novel
Paperback
$15.30
$17.00
Toxic female friendships, a gothic atmosphere, and a page-turning story will lure you in. Maybe don’t snack while you’re reading this one.
eBook $9.99
That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Human
eBook $9.99
Cozy fantasy meets spicy romance. Need we say more?
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
Sisters of the Lost Nation
By Nick Medina
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
Monsters come in many forms; sisterhood too. This genre-busting novel delivers a story that never stops. Best read with all of the lights on.
Paperback
$17.99
$19.99
In the Lives of Puppets
By TJ Klune
Paperback
$17.99
$19.99
If we’re looking to find comfort in a book, we pick up TJ Klune. This is a story of found family, full of humor and heart.
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
Dear Dolly: Collected Wisdom
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
A collection of Dear Dolly columns showcasing the warmth, wit and wise advice of Dolly Alderton answering letters from readers about life and love.
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
A cancer survivor walks 330 miles from Washington D.C. to New York City in this remarkable memoir about identity, finding home, and our common ground. A hopeful portrait of America.
Paperback $19.00
Weyward: A Novel
By Emilia Hart
Paperback $19.00
Three women, connected across centuries by blood and magic, forge paths of their own — reclaiming their natural power from those who seek to repress them. A magical, atmospheric tale for readers of Sarah Perry and Kate Morton.
Paperback
$17.99
$19.99
If I Don't Laugh, I'll Cry: How Death, Debt, and Comedy Led to a Life of Faith, Farming, and Forgetting What I Came into This Room For
If I Don't Laugh, I'll Cry: How Death, Debt, and Comedy Led to a Life of Faith, Farming, and Forgetting What I Came into This Room For
By
Molly Stillman
Foreword by Kristin Hannah
Paperback
$17.99
$19.99
From the host of the podcast Can I Laugh on Your Shoulder, this hilarious memoir of grief, loss, faith and hope is emotionally resonant and refreshingly personal.
Paperback $17.99
Please See Us
Paperback $17.99
This elevated psychological thriller got lost in the shuffle of 2020, and despite winning an Edgar Award, never got the attention it deserved. Suspenseful, articulate, smart, original, and deeply moving — it’s everything we want out of this kind of story.
Paperback $18.00
Take What You Need: A Novel
By Idra Novey
Paperback $18.00
A remarkable story of home and family, coming of age and making art. Idra Novey is a joy to read, even when she’s writing about change and loss; this is, ultimately, a hopeful novel about finding our way in the world. Perfect for fans of Mercury by Amy Jo Burns.
Paperback $19.00
A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe
Paperback $19.00
Mark Dawidziak holds a magnifying glass to the peculiar life of an iconic American writer who died under mysterious circumstances in this fresh new biography.
Paperback $15.95
American Eclipse: A Nation's Epic Race to Catch the Shadow of the Moon and Win the Glory of the World
By David Baron
Paperback $15.95
Rivalries are fun to read about — and here, fact is stranger than fiction as two scientists race against time and each other to experience a total solar eclipse.
Paperback
$18.00
$20.00
Poverty, by America
Paperback
$18.00
$20.00
Sometimes complex problems need to be broken down before we really get them. Matthew Desmond’s editor challenged him to write about one of America’s greatest problems as if he was just chatting with a friend. This is an urgent, accessible call to action from a Pulitzer Prize winning, MacArthur genius grant recipient.
