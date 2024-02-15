New in Paperback, March 2024

With bright flowers on the way — and countless boxes of tissues for those of us with seasonal allergies — we’ve got a delightful round up of brand new paperbacks to keep you company. Whether you’ve got a post-winter vacation planned or you’re looking for something to keep you busy after a hectic St. Paddy’s Day weekend, these paperbacks are sure to be a hit. From achingly sweet romance to enticing high fantasy and an insightful collection of essays, we’re positive this month’s lineup is sure to please.

Happy Place By Emily Henry One of our favorite authors + second-chance romance = perfect read full of wit, joy, and connection.

Zero Days By Ruth Ware We'll follow Ruth Ware into every (and any) trap, and Zero Days is no exception. A propulsive read with twists at every turn, this is perfect for fans of Alex Michaelides.

A Day of Fallen Night By Samantha Shannon The Priory of the Orange Tree — 848 epic pages of dragons, magic and lore — was a surprise hit for some (but not all). In this prequel to the bestselling fantasy, Samantha Shannon brings us back into a world we didn't want to leave.

Romantic Comedy: A Novel By Curtis Sittenfeld Love, comedy and email: A late night comedy show writer and the charismatic musical guest hit it off in the writer's room. Laughs ensue, hearts grow bigger — this is a story you want to share with a friend.

In Memoriam: A novel By Alice Winn An unforgettable story of love, loss and war. The writing is so evocative and assured, it's hard to believe this is the author's first book.

Sunbringer: A Novel By Hannah Kaner Fresh off the back of its bestselling predecessor arrives the equally thrilling sequel to Godkiller. In the aftermath of the shocking conclusion comes the next steps in this epic journey and more of this alluring high fantasy world you won't want to miss.

Greatest Hits (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Harlan Ellison This compendium of Harlan Ellison's incredible life and work is perfect for fans of all things sci-fi, horror and more. Whether you've been a lifelong admirer or you finally have the privilege of discovering his work now, this is a highlight reel of his award-winning stories and more.

Birnam Wood: A Novel By Eleanor Catton The latest from a Booker Prize winner (The Luminaries) is part eco-thriller, part social and political satire, and impossible to put down. (And yes, that title comes from Shakespeare's Macbeth.)

Green Frog: Stories By Gina Chung Featuring the Pushcart Prize-Winning story, "Mantis," Green Frog is an impactful short story collection building on a strong fairytale tradition. These dark, thought-provoking modern tales challenge what it means to be a woman, an immigrant and a person.

Hang the Moon: A Novel By Jeannette Walls There is a common element in all of Jeannette Walls' novels — a bold, feisty fighter of a heroine. Here we meet the indomitable Sallie Kincaid, in a story of an American family that only Walls could tell.

Ripe: A Novel By Sarah Rose Etter Sarah Rose Etter's novel is dark and devious, critical of capitalism, a propulsive story of a young woman working her dream job with a black hole as her companion — literally.

Cursed Bread: A Novel By Sophie Mackintosh Toxic female friendships, a gothic atmosphere, and a page-turning story will lure you in. Maybe don't snack while you're reading this one.

Sisters of the Lost Nation By Nick Medina Monsters come in many forms; sisterhood too. This genre-busting novel delivers a story that never stops. Best read with all of the lights on.

In the Lives of Puppets By TJ Klune If we're looking to find comfort in a book, we pick up TJ Klune. This is a story of found family, full of humor and heart.

Dear Dolly: Collected Wisdom By Dolly Alderton A collection of Dear Dolly columns showcasing the warmth, wit and wise advice of Dolly Alderton answering letters from readers about life and love.

American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal By Neil King Jr. A cancer survivor walks 330 miles from Washington D.C. to New York City in this remarkable memoir about identity, finding home, and our common ground. A hopeful portrait of America.

Weyward: A Novel By Emilia Hart Three women, connected across centuries by blood and magic, forge paths of their own — reclaiming their natural power from those who seek to repress them. A magical, atmospheric tale for readers of Sarah Perry and Kate Morton.

Please See Us By Caitlin Mullen This elevated psychological thriller got lost in the shuffle of 2020, and despite winning an Edgar Award, never got the attention it deserved. Suspenseful, articulate, smart, original, and deeply moving — it's everything we want out of this kind of story.

Take What You Need: A Novel By Idra Novey A remarkable story of home and family, coming of age and making art. Idra Novey is a joy to read, even when she's writing about change and loss; this is, ultimately, a hopeful novel about finding our way in the world. Perfect for fans of Mercury by Amy Jo Burns.