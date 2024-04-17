New in Paperback May 2024
Even though there were plenty of paperbacks to keep those book appetites satiated in April, if you’re like us, your TBR piles might be looking a little light by now. In between firing up the grill and making Memorial Day plans this May, we’ve got a brand new round up of our favorite books now out in paperback. With a thrilling gothic take on Hollywood beauty standards to the story of one woman’s summer of ruin, complicated literary families to high fantasy worlds galore — and even a few picks mom might appreciate this Mother’s Day — we can’t wait to flip through these reads.
Paperback $18.00
Within Arm's Reach: A Novel
Within Arm's Reach: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Fans of Alice McDermott and Ann Patchett — we have a must-read for you. From the award-winning author of Hello Beautiful and Dear Edward, this is the debut novel that put her on the map.
Paperback $18.99
Rouge: A Novel
Rouge: A Novel
By Mona Awad
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
California sunshine contrasts with a gothic mansion in this wildly subversive novel from the author of cult-classic Bunny. Rouge exposes the darkness beneath the glossy surface, and is sure to appeal to fans of Melissa Broder, Ottessa Moshfegh and Carmen Maria Machado.
Paperback $17.99
Death Valley: A Novel
Death Valley: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
Part desert survival story, part examination of grief — Melissa Broder mixes the absurd with the profoundly human in a feat of imagination. Weird, tender and wild, this is an unforgettable journey into the unknown.
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
Sing Her Down: A Novel
Sing Her Down: A Novel
By Ivy Pochoda
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
A haunting thriller featuring two women, their collective rage, and a shared past that haunts them both.
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
Silver Nitrate
Silver Nitrate
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
90s Mexican cinema, the occult, and dangerous obsessions are just the start of this highly original thriller from horror favorite Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
Paperback $18.99
The Apology
The Apology
By Jimin Han
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
A funny and thoughtful story of a lovable curmudgeon and her journey to make things right for her family.
Paperback $18.99
Little Monsters
Little Monsters
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Complicated families are fun to read; this is a story of science and art, power and money, sibling love and rivalry. (Think HBO’s Succession.)
Paperback $18.00
Happiness Falls: A Novel
Happiness Falls: A Novel
By Angie Kim
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Our previous Book Club pick is out in paperback and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Join a picture perfect Korean American family struck by tragedy and a tangle of secrets in this unique mystery.
Paperback $18.99
Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea
Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
This story about a legendary Chinese female pirate is one of grit, determination, and courage — an adventure story for the ages that you won’t soon forget.
Paperback $18.99
Family Lore: A Novel
Family Lore: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
An indelible story of sisterhood and magic, perfect for fans of Julia Alvarez, from a National Book Award-winning author.
Paperback $18.00
The Guest: A Novel
The Guest: A Novel
By Emma Cline
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Emma Cline’s first novel since The Girls is sly and sharp, and perfectly suited for fans of Otessa Moshfegh. (Prepare your fingers for paper cuts as you tear through this propulsive story.)
Paperback $18.00
I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home: A novel
I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home: A novel
By Lorrie Moore
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Part love story, part ghost story, a book about a book, Moore’s latest is a witty — and stunning — novel of love, grief and joy.
Paperback $19.99
The Serpent and the Wings of Night
The Serpent and the Wings of Night
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
First in what promises to be an epic series, this is a dark romantasy that packs mystery, secrets and intrigue into one gorgeous package.
Paperback $19.99
How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying
How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to experience a time loop in a high fantasy world, we have just the thing. With rhythmic writing and wit so quick you’ll have to read it twice, Django Wexler’s novel probes modern fantasy tropes and makes them all his own.
Paperback $18.99
Fractal Noise: A Fractalverse Novel
Fractal Noise: A Fractalverse Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
This is our favorite kind of prequel; a story that takes us back to an epic world — and can also be read as a stand-alone. A precursor to To Sleep in a Sea of Stars (Paolini’s first novel for adults) this a chilling thriller about first contact.
Paperback $19.99
The Bone Season: Author's Preferred Text
The Bone Season: Author's Preferred Text
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
Before there was The Priory of the Orange Tree, there was The Bone Season. Set in 2059 England, this story of a young clairvoyant woman attempting to survive a mysterious and sinister world will have you on the edge of your seat — and kick off your next binge-read.
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide
Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
We’ve all dreamed of exacting revenge on our mortal enemies — whether it be your boss, neighbor, or that one guy who always cuts you in line at the deli — and this is a world where those dreams become reality. Perfect for fans of The Thursday Murder Club and Anthony Horowitz.
Paperback
$17.99
$19.99
The River We Remember: A Novel
The River We Remember: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.99
$19.99
If you’re a fan of novels by Lisa Wingate or Martha Hall Kelly, C.J. Box or Craig Johnson, let us introduce you to prize-winning novelist and crime writer William Kent Krueger, and his new stand-alone historical mystery set in Minnesota.
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
The Only One Left: A Novel
The Only One Left: A Novel
By Riley Sager
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
Riley Sager returns with another tantalizing mystery that straddles the line between horror and suspense, this time set against a backdrop of remote Maine coastline.
Paperback $18.99
The London Séance Society
The London Séance Society
By Sarah Penner
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
If you loved The Lost Apothecary as much as we did, you’ll devour Sarah Penner’s newest novel, where mystery and the supernatural collide under a layer of swirling London fog.
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
Murdle: Volume 3: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction
Murdle: Volume 3: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction
By G. T. Karber
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
More Murdle! The ridiculously popular murder mystery puzzle series is back with its third volume. Featuring the usual varying difficulty, this is as it’s always been — the perfect puzzler for any mystery maniac out there.
Paperback $20.00
Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury
Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
Loads of folks were raving about Drew Gilpin Faust’s charming and wise memoir when it first landed in hardcover. Now in a perfectly portable paperback, Drew recounts her privileged Southern upbringing, political activism in the Sixties, and more.
Paperback $18.99
Pageboy: A Memoir
Pageboy: A Memoir
By Elliot Page
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
You’ve known him on the screen, now get to know him on the page. A deeply personal narrative about living in the spotlight written with empathy and grace.
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man
The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
Who doesn’t love to eavesdrop? The Book of Charlie paints an extraordinary portrait of American life though the story of David Von Drehle’s seemingly unassuming but stoic, kind and resilient next door neighbor.
Paperback $17.99
Dreadful
Dreadful
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
Cozy fantasy fans, gather your blankets, candles and tea: we have the perfect next read for you. This is a delightful new world from an author you’ll want to keep on your #TBR.
Paperback $22.00
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide
By Anthony Bourdain , Laurie Woolever
In Stock Online
Paperback $22.00
Anthony Bourdain’s incredible life is hard to sum up in one book, but this is a great place to start. From Argentina to Australia to Tokyo to Tangier, read about the culinary legend’s favorite places in his own words and inimitable voice.
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
The Measure (A Read with Jenna Pick)
The Measure (A Read with Jenna Pick)
By Nikki Erlick
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
Just in case you missed it the first time around, this genre-bending novel is back to invite you to question what it means to measure your own life and find out if you’d have the courage to go and make it count.
