B&N Reads, Most Anticipated, New Releases, paperbacks

New in Paperback May 2024

By Isabelle McConville / April 17, 2024 at 2:02 am

Even though there were plenty of paperbacks to keep those book appetites satiated in April, if you’re like us, your TBR piles might be looking a little light by now. In between firing up the grill and making Memorial Day plans this May, we’ve got a brand new round up of our favorite books now out in paperback. With a thrilling gothic take on Hollywood beauty standards to the story of one woman’s summer of ruin, complicated literary families to high fantasy worlds galore — and even a few picks mom might appreciate this Mother’s Day — we can’t wait to flip through these reads.

Within Arm's Reach: A Novel

Paperback $18.00

Within Arm's Reach: A Novel

Within Arm's Reach: A Novel

By Ann Napolitano

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

Fans of Alice McDermott and Ann Patchett — we have a must-read for you. From the award-winning author of Hello Beautiful and Dear Edward, this is the debut novel that put her on the map.

Fans of Alice McDermott and Ann Patchett — we have a must-read for you. From the award-winning author of Hello Beautiful and Dear Edward, this is the debut novel that put her on the map.

Rouge: A Novel

Paperback $18.99

Rouge: A Novel

Rouge: A Novel

By Mona Awad

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

California sunshine contrasts with a gothic mansion in this wildly subversive novel from the author of cult-classic Bunny. Rouge exposes the darkness beneath the glossy surface, and is sure to appeal to fans of Melissa Broder, Ottessa Moshfegh and Carmen Maria Machado.

California sunshine contrasts with a gothic mansion in this wildly subversive novel from the author of cult-classic Bunny. Rouge exposes the darkness beneath the glossy surface, and is sure to appeal to fans of Melissa Broder, Ottessa Moshfegh and Carmen Maria Machado.

Death Valley: A Novel

Paperback $17.99

Death Valley: A Novel

Death Valley: A Novel

By Melissa Broder

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.99

Part desert survival story, part examination of grief — Melissa Broder mixes the absurd with the profoundly human in a feat of imagination. Weird, tender and wild, this is an unforgettable journey into the unknown.

Part desert survival story, part examination of grief — Melissa Broder mixes the absurd with the profoundly human in a feat of imagination. Weird, tender and wild, this is an unforgettable journey into the unknown.

Sing Her Down: A Novel

Paperback $16.20 $18.00

Sing Her Down: A Novel

Sing Her Down: A Novel

By Ivy Pochoda

In Stock Online

Paperback $16.20 $18.00

A haunting thriller featuring two women, their collective rage, and a shared past that haunts them both.

A haunting thriller featuring two women, their collective rage, and a shared past that haunts them both.

Silver Nitrate

Paperback $16.20 $18.00

Silver Nitrate

Silver Nitrate

By Silvia Moreno-Garcia

In Stock Online

Paperback $16.20 $18.00

90s Mexican cinema, the occult, and dangerous obsessions are just the start of this highly original thriller from horror favorite Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

90s Mexican cinema, the occult, and dangerous obsessions are just the start of this highly original thriller from horror favorite Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

The Apology

Paperback $18.99

The Apology

The Apology

By Jimin Han

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

A funny and thoughtful story of a lovable curmudgeon and her journey to make things right for her family.

A funny and thoughtful story of a lovable curmudgeon and her journey to make things right for her family.

Little Monsters

Paperback $18.99

Little Monsters

Little Monsters

By Adrienne Brodeur

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

Complicated families are fun to read; this is a story of science and art, power and money, sibling love and rivalry. (Think HBO’s Succession.)

Complicated families are fun to read; this is a story of science and art, power and money, sibling love and rivalry. (Think HBO’s Succession.)

Happiness Falls: A Novel

Paperback $18.00

Happiness Falls: A Novel

Happiness Falls: A Novel

By Angie Kim

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

Our previous Book Club pick is out in paperback and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Join a picture perfect Korean American family struck by tragedy and a tangle of secrets in this unique mystery.

Our previous Book Club pick is out in paperback and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Join a picture perfect Korean American family struck by tragedy and a tangle of secrets in this unique mystery.

Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea

Paperback $18.99

Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea

Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea

By Rita Chang-Eppig

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

This story about a legendary Chinese female pirate is one of grit, determination, and courage — an adventure story for the ages that you won’t soon forget.

This story about a legendary Chinese female pirate is one of grit, determination, and courage — an adventure story for the ages that you won’t soon forget.

Family Lore: A Novel

Paperback $18.99

Family Lore: A Novel

Family Lore: A Novel

By Elizabeth Acevedo

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

An indelible story of sisterhood and magic, perfect for fans of Julia Alvarez, from a National Book Award-winning author.

An indelible story of sisterhood and magic, perfect for fans of Julia Alvarez, from a National Book Award-winning author.

The Guest: A Novel

Paperback $18.00

The Guest: A Novel

The Guest: A Novel

By Emma Cline

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

Emma Cline’s first novel since The Girls is sly and sharp, and perfectly suited for fans of Otessa Moshfegh. (Prepare your fingers for paper cuts as you tear through this propulsive story.)

Emma Cline’s first novel since The Girls is sly and sharp, and perfectly suited for fans of Otessa Moshfegh. (Prepare your fingers for paper cuts as you tear through this propulsive story.)

I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home: A novel

Paperback $18.00

I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home: A novel

I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home: A novel

By Lorrie Moore

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

Part love story, part ghost story, a book about a book, Moore’s latest is a witty — and stunning — novel of love, grief and joy.

Part love story, part ghost story, a book about a book, Moore’s latest is a witty — and stunning — novel of love, grief and joy.

The Serpent and the Wings of Night

Paperback $19.99

The Serpent and the Wings of Night

The Serpent and the Wings of Night

By Carissa Broadbent

In Stock Online

Paperback $19.99

First in what promises to be an epic series, this is a dark romantasy that packs mystery, secrets and intrigue into one gorgeous package.

First in what promises to be an epic series, this is a dark romantasy that packs mystery, secrets and intrigue into one gorgeous package.

How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying

Paperback $19.99

How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying

How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying

By Django Wexler

In Stock Online

Paperback $19.99

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to experience a time loop in a high fantasy world, we have just the thing. With rhythmic writing and wit so quick you’ll have to read it twice, Django Wexler’s novel probes modern fantasy tropes and makes them all his own.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to experience a time loop in a high fantasy world, we have just the thing. With rhythmic writing and wit so quick you’ll have to read it twice, Django Wexler’s novel probes modern fantasy tropes and makes them all his own.

Fractal Noise: A Fractalverse Novel

Paperback $18.99

Fractal Noise: A Fractalverse Novel

Fractal Noise: A Fractalverse Novel

By Christopher Paolini

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

This is our favorite kind of prequel; a story that takes us back to an epic world — and can also be read as a stand-alone. A precursor to To Sleep in a Sea of Stars (Paolini’s first novel for adults) this a chilling thriller about first contact.

This is our favorite kind of prequel; a story that takes us back to an epic world — and can also be read as a stand-alone. A precursor to To Sleep in a Sea of Stars (Paolini’s first novel for adults) this a chilling thriller about first contact.

The Bone Season: Author's Preferred Text

Paperback $19.99

The Bone Season: Author's Preferred Text

The Bone Season: Author's Preferred Text

By Samantha Shannon

In Stock Online

Paperback $19.99

Before there was The Priory of the Orange Tree, there was The Bone Season. Set in 2059 England, this story of a young clairvoyant woman attempting to survive a mysterious and sinister world will have you on the edge of your seat — and kick off your next binge-read.

Before there was The Priory of the Orange Tree, there was The Bone Season. Set in 2059 England, this story of a young clairvoyant woman attempting to survive a mysterious and sinister world will have you on the edge of your seat — and kick off your next binge-read.

Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide

Paperback $17.09 $18.99

Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide

Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide

By Rupert Holmes

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.09 $18.99

We’ve all dreamed of exacting revenge on our mortal enemies — whether it be your boss, neighbor, or that one guy who always cuts you in line at the deli — and this is a world where those dreams become reality. Perfect for fans of The Thursday Murder Club and Anthony Horowitz.

We’ve all dreamed of exacting revenge on our mortal enemies — whether it be your boss, neighbor, or that one guy who always cuts you in line at the deli — and this is a world where those dreams become reality. Perfect for fans of The Thursday Murder Club and Anthony Horowitz.

The River We Remember: A Novel

Paperback $17.99 $19.99

The River We Remember: A Novel

The River We Remember: A Novel

By William Kent Krueger

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.99 $19.99

If you’re a fan of novels by Lisa Wingate or Martha Hall Kelly, C.J. Box or Craig Johnson, let us introduce you to prize-winning novelist and crime writer William Kent Krueger, and his new stand-alone historical mystery set in Minnesota.

If you’re a fan of novels by Lisa Wingate or Martha Hall Kelly, C.J. Box or Craig Johnson, let us introduce you to prize-winning novelist and crime writer William Kent Krueger, and his new stand-alone historical mystery set in Minnesota.

The Only One Left: A Novel

Paperback $16.20 $18.00

The Only One Left: A Novel

The Only One Left: A Novel

By Riley Sager

In Stock Online

Paperback $16.20 $18.00

Riley Sager returns with another tantalizing mystery that straddles the line between horror and suspense, this time set against a backdrop of remote Maine coastline.

Riley Sager returns with another tantalizing mystery that straddles the line between horror and suspense, this time set against a backdrop of remote Maine coastline.

The London Séance Society

Paperback $18.99

The London Séance Society

The London Séance Society

By Sarah Penner

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

If you loved The Lost Apothecary as much as we did, you’ll devour Sarah Penner’s newest novel, where mystery and the supernatural collide under a layer of swirling London fog.

If you loved The Lost Apothecary as much as we did, you’ll devour Sarah Penner’s newest novel, where mystery and the supernatural collide under a layer of swirling London fog.

Murdle: Volume 3: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction

Paperback $16.20 $18.00

Murdle: Volume 3: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction

Murdle: Volume 3: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction

By G. T. Karber

In Stock Online

Paperback $16.20 $18.00

More Murdle! The ridiculously popular murder mystery puzzle series is back with its third volume. Featuring the usual varying difficulty, this is as it’s always been — the perfect puzzler for any mystery maniac out there.

More Murdle! The ridiculously popular murder mystery puzzle series is back with its third volume. Featuring the usual varying difficulty, this is as it’s always been — the perfect puzzler for any mystery maniac out there.

Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury

Paperback $20.00

Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury

Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury

By Drew Gilpin Faust

In Stock Online

Paperback $20.00

Loads of folks were raving about Drew Gilpin Faust’s charming and wise memoir when it first landed in hardcover. Now in a perfectly portable paperback, Drew recounts her privileged Southern upbringing, political activism in the Sixties, and more.

Loads of folks were raving about Drew Gilpin Faust’s charming and wise memoir when it first landed in hardcover. Now in a perfectly portable paperback, Drew recounts her privileged Southern upbringing, political activism in the Sixties, and more.

Pageboy: A Memoir

Paperback $18.99

Pageboy: A Memoir

Pageboy: A Memoir

By Elliot Page

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

You’ve known him on the screen, now get to know him on the page. A deeply personal narrative about living in the spotlight written with empathy and grace.

You’ve known him on the screen, now get to know him on the page. A deeply personal narrative about living in the spotlight written with empathy and grace.

The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man

Paperback $17.09 $18.99

The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man

The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man

By David Von Drehle

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.09 $18.99

Who doesn’t love to eavesdrop? The Book of Charlie paints an extraordinary portrait of American life though the story of David Von Drehle’s seemingly unassuming but stoic, kind and resilient next door neighbor.

Who doesn’t love to eavesdrop? The Book of Charlie paints an extraordinary portrait of American life though the story of David Von Drehle’s seemingly unassuming but stoic, kind and resilient next door neighbor.

Dreadful

Paperback $17.99

Dreadful

Dreadful

By Caitlin Rozakis

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.99

Cozy fantasy fans, gather your blankets, candles and tea: we have the perfect next read for you. This is a delightful new world from an author you’ll want to keep on your #TBR.

Cozy fantasy fans, gather your blankets, candles and tea: we have the perfect next read for you. This is a delightful new world from an author you’ll want to keep on your #TBR.

World Travel: An Irreverent Guide

Paperback $22.00

World Travel: An Irreverent Guide

World Travel: An Irreverent Guide

By Anthony Bourdain , Laurie Woolever

In Stock Online

Paperback $22.00

Anthony Bourdain’s incredible life is hard to sum up in one book, but this is a great place to start. From Argentina to Australia to Tokyo to Tangier, read about the culinary legend’s favorite places in his own words and inimitable voice.

Anthony Bourdain’s incredible life is hard to sum up in one book, but this is a great place to start. From Argentina to Australia to Tokyo to Tangier, read about the culinary legend’s favorite places in his own words and inimitable voice.

The Measure (A Read with Jenna Pick)

Paperback $17.09 $18.99

The Measure (A Read with Jenna Pick)

The Measure (A Read with Jenna Pick)

By Nikki Erlick

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.09 $18.99

Just in case you missed it the first time around, this genre-bending novel is back to invite you to question what it means to measure your own life and find out if you’d have the courage to go and make it count.

Just in case you missed it the first time around, this genre-bending novel is back to invite you to question what it means to measure your own life and find out if you’d have the courage to go and make it count.