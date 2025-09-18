The Best Kids’ Books of October 2025

Adventures await kids of all ages this month and we have exciting new stories for everyone. James Ponti returns with another thrilling adventure with the Sherlock Society, Jeff Kinney invites you to a Wimpy Kid party, while Ember the bakery dragon has another delicious story to share. Read one or read them all.

Paperback $8.99 The Sherlock Society The Sherlock Society By James Ponti In Stock Online Paperback $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. There’s a conspiracy afoot! And few, if any, are as prepared to sort it out as the Sherlock Society. Great for modern readers looking to rediscover the magic of Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys. There’s a conspiracy afoot! And few, if any, are as prepared to sort it out as the Sherlock Society. Great for modern readers looking to rediscover the magic of Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys.

Hardcover $18.99 The Bakery Dragon and the Fairy Cake The Bakery Dragon and the Fairy Cake By Devin Elle Kurtz In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Ember is back! The lovable dragon whips up another magical tale of friendship and confections in the sequel to The Bakery Dragon. Ember is back! The lovable dragon whips up another magical tale of friendship and confections in the sequel to The Bakery Dragon.

Paperback $9.99 The Bletchley Riddle (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Bletchley Riddle (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Ruta Sepetys In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Taking young readers back to WWII, this is the story of two brilliant siblings making a big difference in a dangerous world.

Taking young readers back to WWII, this is the story of two brilliant siblings making a big difference in a dangerous world.

Paperback $14.99 Refugee: The Graphic Novel Refugee: The Graphic Novel By Alan Gratz

Illustrator Syd Fini In Stock Online Paperback $14.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The bestselling novel of hope and resilience through the eyes of three very different children has been reimagined as a stunning graphic novel. The bestselling novel of hope and resilience through the eyes of three very different children has been reimagined as a stunning graphic novel.

Paperback $14.99 Winging It: A Graphic Novel Winging It: A Graphic Novel By Megan Wagner Lloyd

Illustrator Michelle Mee Nutter In Stock Online Paperback $14.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

When Luna is forced to move across the country, she learns that it doesn’t matter where you are, as long as you are true to yourself in this coming-of-age adventure.

When Luna is forced to move across the country, she learns that it doesn’t matter where you are, as long as you are true to yourself in this coming-of-age adventure.

Hardcover $11.19 $15.99 Partypooper (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series #20) Partypooper (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series #20) By Jeff Kinney In Stock Online Hardcover $11.19 $15.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The only way to get the birthday party you want is to throw it yourself… right? This is Greg’s quest, and you can bet it won’t go according to plan. The only way to get the birthday party you want is to throw it yourself… right? This is Greg’s quest, and you can bet it won’t go according to plan.

Hardcover $19.99 Night Creatures: Firefly Night Creatures: Firefly By Robert Macfarlane

Illustrator Luke Adam Hawker In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Known as beacons of light, fireflies deliver a sense of wonder and hope even when the world is navigating the shadows of the night. MacFarlane and Hawker’s artsy and whimsical read-aloud is a deeply needed breath of fresh air.

Known as beacons of light, fireflies deliver a sense of wonder and hope even when the world is navigating the shadows of the night. MacFarlane and Hawker’s artsy and whimsical read-aloud is a deeply needed breath of fresh air.

Hardcover $19.99 Dragonborn Dragonborn By Struan Murray In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Enter a secret world of dragons and meet a young girl on a quest to find her true self. Perfect for fans of Impossible Creatures, Alex Evans is about to learn what it truly means to soar in a world of hidden powers and mysterious places.

Enter a secret world of dragons and meet a young girl on a quest to find her true self. Perfect for fans of Impossible Creatures, Alex Evans is about to learn what it truly means to soar in a world of hidden powers and mysterious places.

Hardcover $17.99 Coach Coach By Jason Reynolds In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Before he was a coach, he was a kid. This companion story to Ghost by Jason Reynolds follows Coach Otie Brody back in his school days, when he was an aspiring track star with big dreams.

Before he was a coach, he was a kid. This companion story to Ghost by Jason Reynolds follows Coach Otie Brody back in his school days, when he was an aspiring track star with big dreams.

Hardcover $18.99 Spy School Blackout (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Spy School Series #13) Spy School Blackout (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Spy School Series #13) By Stuart Gibbs In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Are you ready for your next mission? After a cybersecurity threat knocks out communication with the CIA, it’s up to Ben Ripley and his fellow spies-in-training to save the internet … and the world.

Are you ready for your next mission? After a cybersecurity threat knocks out communication with the CIA, it’s up to Ben Ripley and his fellow spies-in-training to save the internet … and the world.