The Best Kids’ Books of October 2025
Adventures await kids of all ages this month and we have exciting new stories for everyone. James Ponti returns with another thrilling adventure with the Sherlock Society, Jeff Kinney invites you to a Wimpy Kid party, while Ember the bakery dragon has another delicious story to share. Read one or read them all.
Paperback $8.99
The Sherlock Society
By James Ponti
In Stock Online
There’s a conspiracy afoot! And few, if any, are as prepared to sort it out as the Sherlock Society. Great for modern readers looking to rediscover the magic of Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys.
Hardcover $18.99
The Bakery Dragon and the Fairy Cake
In Stock Online
Ember is back! The lovable dragon whips up another magical tale of friendship and confections in the sequel to The Bakery Dragon.
Paperback $9.99
The Bletchley Riddle (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Ruta Sepetys
In Stock Online
Taking young readers back to WWII, this is the story of two brilliant siblings making a big difference in a dangerous world.
Paperback $14.99
Refugee: The Graphic Novel
By
Alan Gratz
Illustrator Syd Fini
In Stock Online
The bestselling novel of hope and resilience through the eyes of three very different children has been reimagined as a stunning graphic novel.
Paperback $14.99
Winging It: A Graphic Novel
By
Megan Wagner Lloyd
Illustrator Michelle Mee Nutter
In Stock Online
When Luna is forced to move across the country, she learns that it doesn’t matter where you are, as long as you are true to yourself in this coming-of-age adventure.
Paperback $12.99
Jessi Ramsey, Pet-sitter: A Graphic Novel (The Baby-Sitters Club Graphix Series #18)
By
Ellen T. Crenshaw
,
Ann M. Martin
Illustrator Ellen T. Crenshaw
In Stock Online
The Baby-sitters Club doesn’t know much about pets, but how hard can they be?! Jessi takes on the challenge in this delightful installment in the beloved series.
Hardcover
$11.19
$15.99
Partypooper (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series #20)
By Jeff Kinney
In Stock Online
The only way to get the birthday party you want is to throw it yourself… right? This is Greg’s quest, and you can bet it won’t go according to plan.
Hardcover $19.99
Night Creatures: Firefly
By
Robert Macfarlane
Illustrator Luke Adam Hawker
In Stock Online
Known as beacons of light, fireflies deliver a sense of wonder and hope even when the world is navigating the shadows of the night. MacFarlane and Hawker’s artsy and whimsical read-aloud is a deeply needed breath of fresh air.
Hardcover $19.99
Ms. Rachel and Bean and the Bedtime Routine: Encouraging a Calm and Comforting Good Night
By
Ms. Rachel
,
Mr. Aron
Illustrator Monique Dong
In Stock Online
This delightful picture book from YouTube sensation Ms. Rachel is equal parts educational and entertaining. Join Ms. Rachel and her pal Bean as they wind down before bedtime. Whether you’re a fan of her content already or not, you will be after this book.
Hardcover $19.99
Dragonborn
In Stock Online
Enter a secret world of dragons and meet a young girl on a quest to find her true self. Perfect for fans of Impossible Creatures, Alex Evans is about to learn what it truly means to soar in a world of hidden powers and mysterious places.
Hardcover $17.99
Coach
In Stock Online
Before he was a coach, he was a kid. This companion story to Ghost by Jason Reynolds follows Coach Otie Brody back in his school days, when he was an aspiring track star with big dreams.
Hardcover $18.99
Spy School Blackout (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Spy School Series #13)
By Stuart Gibbs
In Stock Online
Are you ready for your next mission? After a cybersecurity threat knocks out communication with the CIA, it’s up to Ben Ripley and his fellow spies-in-training to save the internet … and the world.
