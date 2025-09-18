The Best Paperbacks of October 2025
As new fall books trickle in, it’s never a bad idea to check out the latest paperbacks. These are the best books to bring with you to the park, on the train, or on your daily PSL run. What more could you ask for? Here are the best paperback books available this month.
Paperback $21.99
Cher: Part One: The Memoir
Cher: Part One: The Memoir
By Cher
In Stock Online
Paperback $21.99
The truly one-of-a-kind life story of Cher, told by the superstar herself, tracing from her humble origins to the remarkable heights she’s reached and everything in between. It’s honest, authentic and incredible.
The truly one-of-a-kind life story of Cher, told by the superstar herself, tracing from her humble origins to the remarkable heights she’s reached and everything in between. It’s honest, authentic and incredible.
Paperback $19.99
By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land
By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
A murder leads to a landmark Supreme Court decision that reaffirms Native rights in America. This page-turner blends first-person reportage and historical sleuthing from journalist and podcaster Nagle, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation.
A murder leads to a landmark Supreme Court decision that reaffirms Native rights in America. This page-turner blends first-person reportage and historical sleuthing from journalist and podcaster Nagle, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation.
Paperback $19.99
Throne of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Prince of Sin Series #2)
Throne of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Prince of Sin Series #2)
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
It’s no surprise that the Prince of Gluttony can’t temper his indulgences — until it comes to resisting the person he should hate the most.
It’s no surprise that the Prince of Gluttony can’t temper his indulgences — until it comes to resisting the person he should hate the most.
Paperback $19.00
The God of the Woods: A Novel
The God of the Woods: A Novel
By Liz Moore
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
The woods can’t hide everything — the family dynamics of Succession meets the intrigue of Liane Moriarty in this story of money and land, legacy and inheritance.
The woods can’t hide everything — the family dynamics of Succession meets the intrigue of Liane Moriarty in this story of money and land, legacy and inheritance.
Paperback $19.00
Water Moon: A Novel
Water Moon: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
Fans of Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s Before the Coffee Gets Cold series, this is the book for you! An unassuming Tokyo ramen shop contains a portal to another realm where customers can change their lives for the low price of one regret at a time. A breathtaking, magical story that feels like a dream.
Fans of Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s Before the Coffee Gets Cold series, this is the book for you! An unassuming Tokyo ramen shop contains a portal to another realm where customers can change their lives for the low price of one regret at a time. A breathtaking, magical story that feels like a dream.
Paperback $19.00
Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts
Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
Burkeman changed the way we thought about time management with one of our favorite nonfiction monthly picks, Four Thousand Weeks. Here he turns his talents to making meditation charmingly accessible.
Burkeman changed the way we thought about time management with one of our favorite nonfiction monthly picks, Four Thousand Weeks. Here he turns his talents to making meditation charmingly accessible.
Paperback $18.99
I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki: Further Conversations with My Psychiatrist
I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki: Further Conversations with My Psychiatrist
By
Baek Sehee
Translator Anton Hur
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Memoir and self-help blend together in this meaningful exploration of mental health — as witty, and at times hilarious, as it is deeply introspective.
Memoir and self-help blend together in this meaningful exploration of mental health — as witty, and at times hilarious, as it is deeply introspective.
Paperback
$17.00
$20.00
Mate (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Mate (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.00
$20.00
Star-crossed lovers are mated against their will: what could go wrong? Ali Hazelwood returns with another fiery, sharp-toothed paranormal romance where loyalties (and destiny) are tested.
Star-crossed lovers are mated against their will: what could go wrong? Ali Hazelwood returns with another fiery, sharp-toothed paranormal romance where loyalties (and destiny) are tested.
Paperback $20.00
On Freedom
On Freedom
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
Historian and public intellectual Snyder takes a long look at this concept we all hold dear (at least in theory) in this accessible and thoughtful book.
Historian and public intellectual Snyder takes a long look at this concept we all hold dear (at least in theory) in this accessible and thoughtful book.
Paperback $20.00
Karla's Choice: A Novel of John le Carré's Circus
Karla's Choice: A Novel of John le Carré's Circus
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
This new story takes place in the world of John le Carre’s iconic spy George Smiley, who embarks on a dangerous mission that leads him straight to a daunting new enemy.
This new story takes place in the world of John le Carre’s iconic spy George Smiley, who embarks on a dangerous mission that leads him straight to a daunting new enemy.