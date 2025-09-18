The Best Paperbacks of October 2025

As new fall books trickle in, it’s never a bad idea to check out the latest paperbacks. These are the best books to bring with you to the park, on the train, or on your daily PSL run. What more could you ask for? Here are the best paperback books available this month.

Cher: Part One: The Memoir By Cher

The truly one-of-a-kind life story of Cher, told by the superstar herself, tracing from her humble origins to the remarkable heights she’s reached and everything in between. It’s honest, authentic and incredible.

The God of the Woods: A Novel By Liz Moore
The woods can't hide everything — the family dynamics of Succession meets the intrigue of Liane Moriarty in this story of money and land, legacy and inheritance.

Water Moon: A Novel By Samantha Sotto Yambao
Fans of Toshikazu Kawaguchi's Before the Coffee Gets Cold series, this is the book for you! An unassuming Tokyo ramen shop contains a portal to another realm where customers can change their lives for the low price of one regret at a time. A breathtaking, magical story that feels like a dream.

Mate (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Ali Hazelwood

Star-crossed lovers are mated against their will: what could go wrong? Ali Hazelwood returns with another fiery, sharp-toothed paranormal romance where loyalties (and destiny) are tested.

On Freedom By Timothy Snyder
Historian and public intellectual Snyder takes a long look at this concept we all hold dear (at least in theory) in this accessible and thoughtful book.

Karla's Choice: A Novel of John le Carré's Circus By Nick Harkaway
This new story takes place in the world of John le Carre's iconic spy George Smiley, who embarks on a dangerous mission that leads him straight to a daunting new enemy.